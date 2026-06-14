'Tartan Army should absolutely milk it' - Scotland told to celebrate all they like after first World Cup win in 36 years

Scotland fans were out in force in Boston

They weren't entirely convincing - but Scotland won't care after claiming their first win at a major tournament since 1996 and their first at a World Cup since 1990 with a 1-0 victory over Haiti.

John McGinn's first-half goal proved to be the difference in Boston as the Scots went top of Group C following Brazil and Morocco's 1-1 draw earlier in the evening.

Scotland were making their first appearance at the tournament since 1998, with Haiti ending a 52-year wait since their sole outing all the way back in 1974.

'There's fans in there that's never seen Scotland at a World Cup, never mind seen us win a game'

After Scott McTominay hit the post early on, McGinn's heavily-deflected strike gave Scotland the lead midway through the a somewhat scrappy first half following excellent work from Che Adams in the build-up.

Bournemouth winger Ben Gannon-Doak meanwhile earned plenty of praise for his work on and off the ball on the right wing.

Haiti had as much of the run of the game as Scotland, and as expected, were extremely busy in how they went about their business in the press.

But Haiti never found that bit of individual quality needed to punish Scotland's sloppy moments on the ball, with too many of their crosses ending up curling out of play or straight into Angus Gunn's grateful arms.

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A largely low-quality game sparked into a bit of life after the second-half drinks break, with McGinn dragging a decent chance wide just moments before Wilson Isidor was unable to meet Ruben Providence's ball across the face of goal at the other end.

Frantzdy Pierrot should have buried a header five minutes from time off an inch-perfect cross from the right, but was left with his head in his hands as he diverted his effort wide.

That proved costly for Haiti, with Steve Clarke's side seeing out an extended period of stoppage time to claim the three points.