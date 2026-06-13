World Cup day two highlights - USA turn on the style while Canada make history

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Day two of the World Cup delivered plenty of goals and a slice of history for host nation Canada.

After a shocking amount of red cards on day one in the Mexico vs South Africa game, it was the turn of fellow co-hosts United States and Canada to kick off their campaigns.

Here's a rundown of the key moments from day two of the 2026 World Cup.

Canada earn their first ever World Cup point

The first game on Friday saw Canada begin their hosting duties, with an opening ceremony including performances from Michael Buble.

However, on the pitch, the home nation failed to hit the high notes in the first half, with Bosnia and Herzergovina looking the far stronger side.

A goal from Jovo Lukic after 21 minutes was enough to give the Balkans a half-time lead, but whatever Jesse Marsch said to his Canadian players at the break, it clearly worked.

Canada came out fighting after the interval, and after pushing for a breakthrough time and time again, they finally drew level thanks to a goal from Cyle Larin in the 78th minute.

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From there, it seemed the Canucks would go on to grab a winner. They ended the game with 60% of the possession, 13 shots to Bosnia's eight, and on the right side of the xG statistics.

To their credit, Bosnia and Herzegovina fought hard and defended bravely to keep the scores level and take a point.

For Canada, that is their first ever point earned at a World Cup, and while they will have hoped for all three, it's still an historic moment for the Maple Leafs.