World Cup day four highlights: Underestimate Germany at your peril, dark horse emerges, late drama and Graham Potter's redemption story

The group stage continued to take shape as the World Cup rolled on throughout Sunday in North America.

Goals were not in any short supply (well, three out of four games isn't bad) in a compelling day of action across the United States and Mexico.

Here's all the big talking points from the four games from day four of the 2026 World Cup, including a sleeping giant awakening, a dark horse in the making, and plenty more...

We might have all been sleeping on Germany

Kai Havertz bagged a brace for Germany against Curacao (Image credit: Getty Images)

The bookies had Germany as seventh-favourites to win the World Cup before the tournament began.

BBC Sport asked 17 of their pundits to predict the winner. Germany didn't get so much as an honourable mention from a single one of them.

An English journalist friend of ours who is out in the United States was chatting to a local over breakfast on Sunday morning, and laughed off the suggestion that Germany were going to win 8-0.

Results like that don't really happen at World Cups, surely, even when it's an established giant taking on a minnow making their first ever appearance at the tournament. We agreed. One-nil to the American, because he was pretty damn close, as it turned out.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That's...weird, isn't it? It's Germany!

Yes, they have gone out in the group stage in the past two World Cups. But this is a very different Germany side - and, lest we forget, they were only team who Spain were unable to beat in 90 minutes at Euro 2024.

It's hard to know how much to read into their 7-1 win. Far, far sterner tests still lie ahead than taking on new boys Curacao, a country with a population slightly smaller than Telford.