60-second dossier: Hernandez must fire for Mexico with scoring record in his sights
By Joe Brewin
Qualifying was no picnic for Mexico, but they made it to Brazil... if only just
It took two injury-time goals from the USA against Panama to help Mexico secure fourth place in the final CONCACAF qualifying group, before they obliterated New Zealand 9-3 on aggregate in the resulting play-off. Results since have been encouraging, and with expectations mixed they'll need everything they've got to get anywhere near their tournament best quarter-finals.
