Every Copa America 2024 squad: All the teams previewed

By Ryan Dabbs
published

Who is in each country's Copa America 2024 squads? We take a look at all the teams lining up for the tournament in the United States

Lautaro Martinez of Argentina celebrates with the Copa America 2021 trophy after winning a match between Argentina and Colombia as part of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers at Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium on February 01, 2022 in Cordoba, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images) Copa America 2024 squads
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The finals Copa America 2024 squads haven't been announced yet, but with the tournament in the USA fast approaching, expect plenty of movement soon.

Copa America kicks off on June 20 with holders Argentina taking on Canada, with the final taking place less than a month later on July 14 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida - the city of the club where a certain Lionel Messi currently plies his trade. 

