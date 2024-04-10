Every Copa America 2024 squad: All the teams previewed

The finals Copa America 2024 squads haven't been announced yet, but with the tournament in the USA fast approaching, expect plenty of movement soon.

Copa America kicks off on June 20 with holders Argentina taking on Canada, with the final taking place less than a month later on July 14 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida - the city of the club where a certain Lionel Messi currently plies his trade.

When it comes to the squads, recent selections in the March internationals offers a well-informed picture at what each nation will look like at the tournament in the United States. But managers could still opt to change things up for their Copa America 2024 squads, too, depending on which players are coming in and out of form.

Prior to finalising their Copa America 2024 squads, each nation will submit a provisional list of 55 players. From there, managers will have to whittle their teams down to just 23 players - likely to be June 10, if previous formats at the tournament are followed.

Provisional squads will likely become clear a few weeks before that.

Every Copa America 2024 squad

Argentina Copa America 2024 squad

Lionel Scaloni will hope his Argentina Copa Amerca 2024 squad will be able to retain their crown in the United States.

Find all the latest on the Argentina Copa America 2024 squad.

GK: Franco Armani (River Plate)

GK: Walter Benítez (PSV Eindhoven)

GK: Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa)

DF: Nehuén Pérez (Udinese)

DF: Nicolás Tagliafico (Lyon)

DF: Nahuel Molina (Atlético Madrid)

DF: Germán Pezzella (Real Betis)

DF: Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur)

DF: Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica)

DF: Nicolás Valentini (Boca Juniors)

DF: Valentín Barco (Brighton & Hove Albion)

MF: Leandro Paredes (Roma)

MF: Rodrigo De Paul (Atlético Madrid)

MF: Enzo Fernández (Chelsea)

MF: Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton & Hove Albion)

MF: Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur)

MF: Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis)

MF: Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

MF: Valentín Carboni (Monza)

FW: Julián Álvarez (Manchester City)

FW: Ángel Di María (Benfica)

FW: Nicolás González (Fiorentina)

FW: Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United)

FW: Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan)

Bolivia Copa America 2024 squad

Carlos Zago is looking for his side to cause an upset in the United States, in what would be a huge underdog story.

Find all the latest on the Bolivia Copa America 2024 squad.

GK: Guillermo Viscarra (The Strongest)

GK: David Akologo (Aurora)

GK: Bruno Poveda (Wilstermann)

DF: José Sagredo (Bolívar)

DF: Adrián Jusino (The Strongest)

DF: Roberto Fernández (Baltika Kaliningrad)

DF: Luis Haquin (Ponte Preta)

DF: Diego Medina (Always Ready)

DF: Marcelo Suárez (Always Ready)

DF: Yomar Rocha (Bolívar)

DF: Daniel Lino (The Strongest)

MF: Rodrigo Ramallo (The Strongest)

MF: Ramiro Vaca (Bolívar)

MF: Moisés Villarroel (Guabirá)

MF: Jaime Arrascaita (The Strongest)

MF: Boris Céspedes (Yverdon-Sport)

MF: Gabriel Villamil (LDU Quito)

MF: Miguel Terceros (Santos)

MF: Robson Tomé (Always Ready)

MF: Pablo Vaca (Always Ready)

MF: Rafinha (Blooming)

FW: Carmelo Algarañaz (Bolívar)

FW: Jaume Cuéllar (Barcelona B)

FW: Jair Reinoso (Aurora)

FW: César Menacho (Blooming)

Brazil Copa America 2024 squad

After being beaten in the 2021 final, new manager Dorival Junior is looking for his side to bounce back immediately for this tournament.

Find all the latest on the Brazil Copa America 2024 squad.

GK: Bento (Athletico Paranaense)

GK: Rafael (São Paulo)

GK: Léo Jardim (Vasco da Gama)

DF: Danilo (Juventus)

DF: Murilo (Palmeiras)

DF: Bremer (Juventus)

DF: Wendell (Porto)

DF: Yan Couto (Girona)

DF: Fabrício Bruno (Flamengo)

DF: Ayrton Lucas (Flamengo)

DF: Lucas Beraldo (Paris Saint-Germain)

MF: Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United)

MF: Lucas Paqueta (West Ham United)

MF: João Gomes (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

MF: André (Fluminense)

MF: Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa)

MF: Andreas Pereira (Fulham)

MF: Pablo Maia (São Paulo)

FW: Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

FW: Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur)

FW: Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

FW: Raphinha (Barcelona)

FW: Pepê (Porto)

FW: Sávio (Girona)

FW: Endrick (Palmeiras)

FW: Galeno (Porto)

Canada Copa America 2024 squad

Canada qualified for Copa America 2024 through their performances in the CONCACAF Nations League, and Mauro Biello will want his squad to carry that form through.

Find all the latest on the Canada Copa America 2024 squad.

GK: Maxime Crépeau (Portland Timbers)

GK: Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United)

GK: Jonathan Sirois (CF Montréal)

DF: Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

DF: Kamal Miller (Portland Timbers)

DF: Alistair Johnston (Celtic)

DF: Derek Cornelius (Malmö FF)

DF: Moïse Bombito (Colorado Rapids)

DF: Joel Waterman (CF Montréal)

DF: Luc de Fougerolle (Fulham)

MF: Samuel Piette (CF Montréal)

MF: Stephen Eustáquio (Porto)

MF: Ismaël Koné (Watford)

MF: Mathieu Choinière (CF Montréal)

MF: Liam Fraser (FC Dallas)

FW: Cyle Larin (Mallorca)

FW: Jonathan David (Lille)

FW: Tajon Buchanan (Inter Milan)

FW: Liam Millar (Preston North End)

FW: Iké Ugbo (Sheffield Wednesday)

FW: Jacob Shaffelburg (Nashville SC)

FW: Jacen Russell-Rowe (Columbus Crew)

FW: Theo Bair (Motherwell)

Chile Copa America 2024 squad

Chile have been out of form in World Cup 2026 qualifying, but the Copa America presents a great opportunity for Ricardo Gareca and his side to turn things around.

Find all the latest on the Chile Copa America 2024 squad.

GK: Claudio Bravo (Real Betis)

GK: Brayan Cortés (Colo-Colo)

GK: Gabriel Arias (Racing)

DF: Mauricio Isla (Independiente)

DF: Paulo Díaz (River Plate)

DF: Gabriel Suazo (Toulouse)

DF: Francisco Sierralta (Watford)

DF: Igor Lichnovsky (América)

DF: Matías Catalán (Talleres)

DF: Nicolás Fernández (Audax Italiano)

DF: Thomas Galdames (Godoy Cruz)

MF: Marcelino Núñez (Norwich City)

MF: Esteban Pavez (Colo-Colo)

MF: Rodrigo Echeverría (Huracán)

MF: Darío Osorio (Midtjylland)

MF: César Pérez (Unión La Calera)

MF: Lucas Assadi (Universidad de Chile)

FW: Alexis Sánchez (Internazionale)

FW: Eduardo Vargas (Atlético Mineiro)

FW: Ben Brereton Díaz (Sheffield United)

FW: Víctor Dávila (CSKA Moscow)

FW: Alexander Aravena (Universidad Católica)

FW: Marcos Bolados (Colo-Colo)

FW: Cristián Zavala (Colo-Colo)

Colombia Copa America 2024 squad

Nestor Lorenzo's side are outsiders this time around for Copa America, but could have a big part to play in USA.

Find all the latest on the Colombia Copa America 2024 squad.

GK: David Ospina (Al Nassr)

GK: Camilo Vargas (Atlas)

GK: Álvaro Montero (Millonarios)

DF: Carlos Cuesta (Genk)

DF: Jhon Lucumí (Bologna)

DF: Santiago Arias (Bahia)

DF: Juan David Cabal (Hellas Verona)

DF: Yerson Mosquera (Villareal)

DF: Johan Mojica (Osasuna)

DF: Daniel Muñoz (Crystal Palace)

DF: Gabriel Fuentes (Junior)

MF: Kevin Castaño (Krasnodar)

MF: Richard Ríos (Palmeiras)

MF: Jorge Carrascal (Dynamo Moscow)

MF: James Rodríguez (São Paulo)

MF: Jhon Arias (Fluminense)

MF: Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace)

MF: Juan Fernando Quintero (Racing)

MF: Yáser Asprilla (Watford)

MF: Juan Portilla (Talleres)

MF: Gustavo Puerta (Bayer Leverkusen)

FW: Luis Díaz (Liverpool)

FW: Jhon Córdoba (Krasnodar)

FW: Andrés Gómez (Real Salt Lake)

FW: Mateo Cassierra (Zenit Saint Petersburg)

FW: Rafael Santos Borré (Internacional)

Costa Rica Copa America 2024 squad

Costa Rica reached Copa America through their performances in the CONCACAF Nations League, and could surprise a few under Gustavo Alfaro.

Find all the latest on the Costa Rica Copa America 2024 squad.

GK: Keylor Navas (Paris Saint Germain)

GK: Kevin Chamorro (Saprissa)

GK: Patrick Sequeira (Ibiza)

DF: Francisco Calvo (Juárez)

DF: Juan Pablo Vargas (Millonarios)

DF: Joseph Mora (Saprissa)

DF: Julio Cascante (Austin)

DF: Yael López (Alajuelense)

DF: Alexis Gamboa (Alajuelense)

DF: Pablo Arboine (Saprissa)

DF: Fernán Faerron (Herediano)

DF: Gerald Taylor (Saprissa)

DF: Haxzel Quirós (Herediano)

MF: Joel Campbell (Alajuelense)

MF: Elías Aguilar (Herediano)

MF: Ariel Lassiter (CF Montréal)

MF: Orlando Galo (Herediano)

MF: Jefferson Brenes (Saprissa)

MF: Brandon Aguilera (Bristol Rovers)

MF: Álvaro Zamora (Aris Thessaloniki)

MF: Alejandro Bran (Minnesota United)

FW: Josimar Alcócer (Westerlo)

FW: Anthony Contreras (Pafos)

FW: Manfred Ugalde (Spartak Moscow)

FW: Kenneth Vargas (Heart of Midlothian)

FW: Warren Madrigal (Saprissa)

Ecuador Copa America 2024 squad

With a strong team at his disposal, Felix Sanchez would be justified in being quietly confident ahead of the tournament.

Find all the latest on the Ecuador Copa America 2024 squad.

GK: Hernán Galíndez (Huracán)

GK: Javier Burrai (Barcelona)

GK: Alexander Domínguez (LDU Quito)

DF: Félix Torres (Corinthians)

DF: Piero Hincapié (Bayer Leverkusen)

DF: Robert Arboleda (São Paulo)

DF: Willian Pacho (Eintracht Frankfurt)

DF: Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton & Hove Albion)

DF: José Hurtado (Red Bull Bragantino)

DF: Aníbal Chalá (Barcelona)

DF: Ángelo Preciado (Sparta Prague)

DF: Leonardo Realpe (Red Bull Bragantino)

DF: Joel Ordóñez (Club Brugge)

MF: José Cifuentes (Cruzeiro)

MF: Carlos Gruezo (San Jose Earthquakes)

MF: John Yeboah (Raków Częstochowa)

MF: Gonzalo Plata (Al-Sadd)

MF: Jeremy Sarmiento (Ipswich Town)

MF: Ángel Mena (León)

MF: Kendry Páez (Independiente del Valle)

MF: Joao Ortiz (Independiente del Valle)

MF: Alan Franco (Atlético Mineiro)

MF: Moisés Caicedo (Chelsea)

MF: Alan Minda (Cercle Brugge)

FW: Jordy Caicedo (Atlas)

FW: Allen Obando (Barcelona)

Jamaica Copa America 2024 squad

Jamaica navigated the Nations League in North and Central America to reach the tournament, and Heimir Hallgrimsson is looking to do even more with the Caribbean nation.

Find all the latest on the Jamaica Copa America 2024 squad.

GK: Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union)

GK: Jahmali Waite (El Paso Locomotive FC)

GK: Shaquan Davis (Mount Pleasant)

DF: Damion Lowe (Philadelphia Union)

DF: Michael Hector (Charlton Athletic)

DF: Richard King (ÍBV)

DF: Dexter Lembikisa (Heart of Midlothian)

DF: Greg Leigh (Oxford United)

DF: Di'Shon Bernard (Sheffield Wednesday)

DF: Tayvon Gray (New York City FC)

MF: Bobby Decordova-Reid (Fulham)

MF: Daniel Johnson (Stoke City)

MF: Joel Latibeaudiere (Coventry City)

MF: Kasey Palmer (Coventry City)

MF: Karoy Anderson (Charlton Athletic)

FW: Renaldo Cephas (Ankaragücü)

FW: Shamar Nicholson (Clermont)

FW: Cory Burke (New York Red Bulls)

FW: Romario Williams (Hartford Athletic)

FW: Demarai Gray (Al-Ettifaq)

FW: Jamal Lowe (Swansea City)

FW: Kaheim Dixon (Arnett Gardens)

Mexico Copa America 2024 squad

Jaime Lozano has a strong team at his disposal who are used to winning Gold Cups, and Mexico will be wanting more silverware as they take on teams from the south.

Find all the latest on the Jamaica Costa Rica 2024 squad.

GK: Luis Malagón (América)

GK: Julio González (UNAM)

GK: Guillermo Ochoa (Salernitana)

DF: Julián Araujo (Las Palmas)

DF: César Montes (Almería)

DF: Johan Vásquez (Genoa)

DF: Gerardo Arteaga (Monterrey)

DF: Jesús Orozco (Guadalajara)

DF: Jorge Sánchez (Porto)

DF: Érick Aguirre (Monterrey)

DF: Jesús Gallardo (Monterrey)

MF: Edson Álvarez West Ham United)

MF: Luis Romo (Monterrey)

MF: Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul)

MF: Roberto Alvarado (Guadalajara)

MF: Érick Sánchez (Pachuca)

MF: Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul)

MF: Orbelín Pineda (AEK Athens)

MF: Luis Chávez (Dynamo Moscow)

FW: Julián Quiñones (América)

FW: Santiago Giménez (Feyenoord)

FW: Henry Martín (América)

FW: Hirving Lozano (PSV)

Panama Copa America 2024 squad

Thomas Christiansen will want to continue his impressive time in charge of the national team at Copa America 2024.

Find all the latest on the Panama Copa America 2024 squad.

GK: Luis Mejía (Nacional)

GK: César Samudio (Marathón)

GK: Orlando Mosquera (Maccabi Tel Aviv)

DF: César Blackman (Slovan Bratislava)

DF: José Córdoba (Levski Sofia)

DF: Fidel Escobar (Saprissa)

DF: Jiovany Ramos (Alianza Lima)

DF: Roderick Miller (Turan Tovuz)

DF: Eric Davis (Košice)

DF: Andrés Andrade (LASK)

DF: Iván Anderson (Fortaleza)

MF: Abdiel Ayarza (Cienciano)

MF: Cristian Martínez (Al-Jandal)

MF: José Luis Rodríguez (Famalicão)

MF: Adalberto Carrasquilla (Houston Dynamo)

MF: Yoel Bárcenas (Mazatlán)

MF: Alberto Quintero (Plaza Amador)

MF: Aníbal Godoy (Nashville)

MF: Kahiser Lenis (Jaguares)

FW: Alfredo Stephens (Ironi Kiryat Shmona)

FW: Ismael Díaz (Universidad Católica)

FW: José Fajardo (Universidad Católica)

FW: Cecilio Waterman (Alianza Lima)

Paraguay Copa America 2024 squad

Daniel Garnero will have to get his squad playing cohesively if they're to stand any chance at the tournament this summer.

Find all the latest on the Paraguay Copa America 2024 squad.

GK: Roberto Júnior Fernández (Botafogo)

GK: Carlos Coronel (New York Red Bulls)

GK: Alfredo Aguilar (Sportivo Luqueño)

DF: Júnior Alonso (Krasnodar)

DF: Fabián Balbuena (Dynamo Moscow)

DF: Robert Rojas (Vasco da Gama)

DF: Omar Alderete (Getafe)

DF: Matías Espinoza (Libertad)

DF: Roberto Fernández (Dynamo Moscow)

DF: Gustavo Velázquez (Newell's Old Boys)

MF: Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United)

MF: Mathías Villasanti (Grêmio)

MF: Alejandro Romero Gamarra (Al Ain)

MF: Andrés Cubas (Vancouver Whitecaps)

MF: Jesús Medina (Spartak Moscow)

MF: Diego Gómez (Inter Miami)

MF: Ramón Sosa (Talleres)

MF: Iván Ramírez (Libertad)

MF: Hernesto Caballero (Libertad)

MF: Damián Bobadilla (São Paulo)

MF: Fabrizio Peralta (Cerro Porteño)

FW: Ángel Romero (Corinthians)

FW: Julio Enciso (Brighton & Hove Albion)

FW: Adam Bareiro (San Lorenzo)

FW: Alex Arce (LDU Quito)

Peru Copa America 2024 squad

Jorge Fossati will want to use his experience to help an aging Peru squad reach the latter rounds of Copa America 2024.

Find all the latest on the Peru Copa America 2024 squad.

GK: Pedro Gallese (Orlando City)

GK: Carlos Cáceda (Melgar)

GK: Diego Romero (Universitario)

GK: Renato Solís (Sporting Cristal)

DF: Luis Advíncula (Boca Juniors)

DF: Miguel Trauco (Criciúma)

DF: Aldo Corzo (Universitario)

DF: Luis Abram (Atlanta United)

DF: Alexander Callens (AEK Athens)

DF: Marcos López (Feyenoord)

DF: Miguel Araujo (Portland Timbers)

DF: Anderson Santamaría (Atlas)

DF: Carlos Ascues (Universidad César Vallejo)

DF: Oliver Sonne (Silkeborg)

DF: Erick Noriega (Comerciantes Unidos)

MF: Sergio Peña (Malmö FF)

MF: Wilder Cartagena (Orlando City)

MF: Jesús Castillo (Gil Vicente)

MF: Joao Grimaldo (Sporting Cristal)

MF: Piero Quispe (UNAM)

MF: Martín Távara (Sporting Cristal)

FW: Paolo Guerrero (Universidad César Vallejo)

FW: Edison Flores (Universitario)

FW: Andy Polo (Universitario)

FW: Gianluca Lapadula (Cagliari)

FW: Alex Valera (Universitario)

FW: Bryan Reyna (Belgrano)

FW: Franco Zanelatto (Alianza Lima)

FW: José Rivera (Universitario)

USA Copa America 2024 squad

Gregg Berhalter is looking for victory on home soil - and there's no reason why his squad shouldn't be confident, considering recent success.

Find all the latest on the USA Copa America 2024 squad.

GK: Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest)

GK: Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City)

GK: Drake Callender (Inter Miami CF)

DF: Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven)

DF: Chris Richards (Crystal Palace)

DF: Antonee Robinson (Fulham)

DF: Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati)

DF: Tim Ream (Fulham)

DF: Mark McKenzie (Genk)

DF: Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

DF: Kristoffer Lund (Palermo)

MF: Tyler Adams (Bournemouth)

MF: Yunus Musah (Milan)

MF: Giovanni Reyna (Nottingham Forest)

MF: Weston McKennie (Juventus)

FW: Christian Pulisic (Milan)

MF: Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis)

FW: Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven)

FW: Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin)

FW: Haji Wright (Coventry City)

FW: Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven)

FW: Folarin Balogun (Monaco)

FW: Timothy Weah (Juventus)

Uruguay Copa America 2024 squad

With arguably the best manager at the tournament in Marcelo Bielsa, and one of the best players in Federico Valverde, Uruguay approach Copa America with quiet confidence.

Find all the latest on the Uruguay Copa America 2024 squad.

GK: Randall Rodríguez (Peñarol)

GK: Franco Israel (Sporting CP)

GK: Santiago Mele (Atlético Junior)

DF: Nicolás Marichal (Dynamo Moscow)

DF: Sebastián Cáceres (América)

DF: Mathías Olivera (Napoli)

DF: Matías Viña (Flamengo)

DF: Lucas Olaza (Krasnodar)

MF: Nicolás Fonseca (River Plate)

MF: Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham Hotspur)

MF: Nicolás de la Cruz (Flamengo)

MF: Nahitan Nández (Cagliari)

MF: Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo)

MF: Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

MF: Manuel Ugarte (Paris Saint-Germain)

FW: Federico Viñas (León)

FW: Facundo Pellistri (Granada)

FW: Agustín Canobbio (Athletico Paranaense)

FW: Brian Rodríguez (América)

FW: Luciano Rodríguez (Liverpool Montevideo)

FW: Ignacio Laquintana (Red Bull Bragantino)

Venezuela Copa America 2024 squad

Fernando Batista hasn't been in charge of Venezuela for long, but he'll need his team to rally if they're to have any chance in USA.

Find all the latest on the Venezuela Copa America 2024 squad.