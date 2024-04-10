Mexico Copa America 2024 squad: Jaime Lozano's latest team ahead of the tournament
The Mexico Copa America 2024 squad announcement is just around the corner, as they prepare for a return to the South American tournament.
They come into the tournament full of confidence, having won the 2023 Gold Cup last summer while also reaching the final of the CONCACAF Nations League recently, too. Though they were beaten by the USA on that occasion, Mexico will have learned how to play their opponents on home soil - which be vital for this summer.
Plus, the Mexico Copa America 2024 squad is full of talent, with Edson Alvarez joined by the likes of Hirving Lozano, Santiago Gimenez and Jorge Sanchez to create a well-balanced team capable of going all the way.
Drawn into a group containing Venezuela, Ecuador and Jamaica, Mexico could comfortably escape to the knockout stages unscathed.
Mexico's squad
- GK: Luis Malagón (América)
- GK: Julio González (UNAM)
- GK: Guillermo Ochoa (Salernitana)
- DF: Julián Araujo (Las Palmas)
- DF: César Montes (Almería)
- DF: Johan Vásquez (Genoa)
- DF: Gerardo Arteaga (Monterrey)
- DF: Jesús Orozco (Guadalajara)
- DF: Jorge Sánchez (Porto)
- DF: Érick Aguirre (Monterrey)
- DF: Jesús Gallardo (Monterrey)
- MF: Edson Álvarez West Ham United)
- MF: Luis Romo (Monterrey)
- MF: Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul)
- MF: Roberto Alvarado (Guadalajara)
- MF: Érick Sánchez (Pachuca)
- MF: Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul)
- MF: Orbelín Pineda (AEK Athens)
- MF: Luis Chávez (Dynamo Moscow)
- FW: Julián Quiñones (América)
- FW: Santiago Giménez (Feyenoord)
- FW: Henry Martín (América)
- FW: Hirving Lozano (PSV)
Mexico fixtures and results
September 9, Mexico 2–2 Australia, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, United States
September 12, Mexico 3–3 Uzbekistan, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, United States
October 14, Mexico 2–0 Ghana, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, United States
October 17, Mexico 2–2 Germany, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, United States
November 17, Honduras 2–0 Mexico, Estadio Nacional Chelato Uclés, Tegucigalpa, Honduras
November 21, Mexico 2–0 (a.e.t. / 4–2p) Honduras, Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico
December 16, Mexico 2–3 Colombia, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, United States
March 21, Panama 0–3 Mexico, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, United States
March 24, United States 2–0 Mexico, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, United States
Mexico Copa America 2024 squad numbers
Mexico manager: Jaime Lozano
Formerly the Mexico U23 manager, Lozano spent less than a season at Mexican side Necaxa before the national team came calling in June 2023. Appointed in June 2023, the 45-year-old had to get his feet under the table quickly ahead of a fast-approaching Gold Cup - and he didn't do too badly, beating Panama 1-0 in the final to win the tournament. Lozano will hope for more of the same this summer.
Mexico's star player
Edson Alvarez
If Alvarez is unavailable, then Mexico might as well wave goodbye to any chance they have of success in the United States. Their midfield metronome, Alvarez sets the tempo for the side while providing a defensive solidity that is essential at international level. Still only 26, Alvarez has already made 76 appearances for his country, highlighting just how important he is to the side.
FAQs
How many players are Mexico allowed to take to Copa America 2024?
Following a couple of tournaments where teams were allowed to select 26 players in their squads, Copa America 2024 will revert to 23-man squads.
Brought in as a special measure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, those larger squads have now been scrapped by CONMEBOL and CONCACAF for this summer's tournament.
