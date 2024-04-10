Mexico Copa America 2024 squad: Jaime Lozano's latest team ahead of the tournament

The Mexico Copa America 2024 squad announcement is just around the corner, as they prepare for a return to the South American tournament.

They come into the tournament full of confidence, having won the 2023 Gold Cup last summer while also reaching the final of the CONCACAF Nations League recently, too. Though they were beaten by the USA on that occasion, Mexico will have learned how to play their opponents on home soil - which be vital for this summer.

Plus, the Mexico Copa America 2024 squad is full of talent, with Edson Alvarez joined by the likes of Hirving Lozano, Santiago Gimenez and Jorge Sanchez to create a well-balanced team capable of going all the way.

Drawn into a group containing Venezuela, Ecuador and Jamaica, Mexico could comfortably escape to the knockout stages unscathed.

Mexico's squad

Mexico Copa America 2024 squad: The latest team for March's fixtures

GK: Luis Malagón (América)

GK: Julio González (UNAM)

GK: Guillermo Ochoa (Salernitana)

DF: Julián Araujo (Las Palmas)

DF: César Montes (Almería)

DF: Johan Vásquez (Genoa)

DF: Gerardo Arteaga (Monterrey)

DF: Jesús Orozco (Guadalajara)

DF: Jorge Sánchez (Porto)

DF: Érick Aguirre (Monterrey)

DF: Jesús Gallardo (Monterrey)

MF: Edson Álvarez West Ham United)

MF: Luis Romo (Monterrey)

MF: Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul)

MF: Roberto Alvarado (Guadalajara)

MF: Érick Sánchez (Pachuca)

MF: Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul)

MF: Orbelín Pineda (AEK Athens)

MF: Luis Chávez (Dynamo Moscow)

FW: Julián Quiñones (América)

FW: Santiago Giménez (Feyenoord)

FW: Henry Martín (América)

FW: Hirving Lozano (PSV)

The Mexico squad for their March Nations League games against Panama and USA.

Mexico fixtures and results

September 9, Mexico 2–2 Australia, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, United States

September 12, Mexico 3–3 Uzbekistan, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, United States

October 14, Mexico 2–0 Ghana, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, United States

October 17, Mexico 2–2 Germany, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, United States

November 17, Honduras 2–0 Mexico, Estadio Nacional Chelato Uclés, Tegucigalpa, Honduras

November 21, Mexico 2–0 (a.e.t. / 4–2p) Honduras, Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico

December 16, Mexico 2–3 Colombia, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, United States

March 21, Panama 0–3 Mexico, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, United States

March 24, United States 2–0 Mexico, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, United States

Mexico Copa America 2024 squad numbers

The numbers for the Mexico Copa America 2024 squad haven't been announced yet.

Mexico manager: Jaime Lozano

Head coach Jaime Lozano of Mexico (Image credit: Getty Images)

Formerly the Mexico U23 manager, Lozano spent less than a season at Mexican side Necaxa before the national team came calling in June 2023. Appointed in June 2023, the 45-year-old had to get his feet under the table quickly ahead of a fast-approaching Gold Cup - and he didn't do too badly, beating Panama 1-0 in the final to win the tournament. Lozano will hope for more of the same this summer.

Mexico's star player

Edson Alvarez

Alvarez is essential for Mexico success (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Alvarez is unavailable, then Mexico might as well wave goodbye to any chance they have of success in the United States. Their midfield metronome, Alvarez sets the tempo for the side while providing a defensive solidity that is essential at international level. Still only 26, Alvarez has already made 76 appearances for his country, highlighting just how important he is to the side.

