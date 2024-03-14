Adidas drop their international kits – with some stunning efforts and modern classics released

It's international tournament year and Adidas have dropped their international shirts for the occasion.

It's not just Euro 2024 to watch for this summer, with another Copa America to be held over in South America, meaning that plenty of new tops are will be on display. From CONMEBOL, that's Argentina, Chile, Peru, Mexico and Colombia; from Europe, it's Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Spain, Scotland and Wales.

With Euro 2024 kits now dropping, we're well into the season – and a lot of these tops will form the basis for what we see when the Premier League 2024/25 kits are released.

Image 1 of 10 Argentina home shirt (Image credit: Adidas) Argentina away shirt (Image credit: Adidas) Mexico home shirt (Image credit: Adidas) Mexico away shirt (Image credit: Adidas) Peru home shirt (Image credit: Adidas) Peru away shirt (Image credit: Adidas)

Colombia home shirt (Image credit: Adidas) Colombia away shirt (Image credit: Adidas) Chile home shirt (Image credit: Adidas)

Chile away shirt (Image credit: Adidas)

BUY THESE SHIRTS SHOP ADIDAS KITS Buy this shirt from Adidas.co.uk

There are a few things to note. Adidas's logo is even bigger than ever before, while many of these tops have pushed the boundaries. Mexico, for example, will have two bespoke patterned tops to reflect their national culture, while Argentina have gold, reflecting their triumph at the World Cup.

“We are proud to present our new Adidas federation jerseys – a fusion of artistry and innovation for a thrilling summer of football,” Sam Handy, SVP of Product and Design at Adidas said. “Our goal was to create a collection that showcases the pinnacle of performance, while presenting designs that embrace the rich tapestry of each nation’s culture. We believe these kits will resonate with modern-day fans across the globe, encouraging a spirit of expressive freedom – both on the pitch and in the stands.

“It is a real honour for us to work with each of these federations, to create jerseys what we believe will unite everyone who wears them.”

Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Adidas) (Image credit: Adidas) (Image credit: Adidas) (Image credit: Adidas) (Image credit: Adidas) (Image credit: Adidas) (Image credit: Adidas) (Image credit: Adidas) (Image credit: Adidas) (Image credit: Adidas) (Image credit: Adidas) (Image credit: Adidas) (Image credit: Adidas) (Image credit: Adidas)

You'll see the European ones at the Euros. Belgium's home kit is deep crimson, while the away kit is a nod to Tintin. Germany have a classy home kit and bright pink away kit, while Italy have a classy home kit and away kit that both have the national flag on them. Hungary have a vintage home kit and away kit to match, while Spain's home kit is more reserved, with a bright away kit.

Scotland's home shirt is more modern while the away shirt is light blue. Wales' home shirt is red and green, with a return to a yellow away shirt.

More Euro 2024 news

England have announced two warm-up fixtures in March, ahead of Euro 2024 this summer. The Three Lions will be taking on international heavyweights Brazil and Belgium in preparation for their summer sojourn.

West Ham United loanee and Euro 2024 hopeful Kalvin Phillips has been labelled a “bag of potatoes” by one former Premier League midfielder, as he looks to get back to the level he was playing at during the last European Championship.

The March issue of FourFourTwo is complete with with an interview from Three Lions star Trent Alexander-Arnold, who touches upon his hopes in an England shirt this summer – while Wales fans will want to read our preview of the play-off round, which takes place this month.