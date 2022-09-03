Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard's goal reaction is already a meme online

Steven Gerrard is well used to being a meme. The Aston Villa manager has had plenty of moments during his playing career… including the one that Liverpool fans would rather forget.

Now, Stevie G has produced a moment to rival Ralph Hasenhuttl's iconic "Calm down" hands following a celebration of a goal that his Southampton side scored against Arsenal. The moment came after a stunning Leon Bailey equaliser against Manchester City, even prompting Gerrard to rethink his tactics.

The Villa boss was about to make attacking substitutions before the goal went in.

Steven Gerrard reacts to Aston Villa's equaliser

New meme dropped 😂 pic.twitter.com/CDE0dmVh8FSeptember 3, 2022 See more

Gerrard side had only had a couple of opportunities prior to the Bailey stunner against City. The champions had been dominant, with Erling Haaland scoring his 10th of the season (yes, 10 in six games) to open the scoring.

But Bailey's goal came against the run of play somewhat – and Villa were unlucky not to have a second when Philippe Coutinho was incorrectly judged to have been offside before walloping a ball into the top corner after the referee's whistle sounded.

Ralph Hasenhuttl beating Chelsea but remembering he needs Richard Keys' permission to celebrate first pic.twitter.com/vjtUwUSgdSAugust 30, 2022 See more

The original meme from Ralph is still timeless, isn't it?