“My ex-wife asked where our daughter was and I said she was on the beach. She goes, ‘Well, who’s looking after her?’ to which I said, ‘Rafa Benitez’” Johnny Vaughan on his strangest managerial encounter
The radio presenter had a brilliantly random footballing encounter on his holidays
Most football fans have a story or two about running into a footballer at a random place.
Perhaps you’ve seen your team’s star number nine queuing up at the petrol station, the midfield hard-man walking his dog or your all-time favourite goalkeeper getting his haircut.
Sometimes, if you’re really lucky, you’ll see a player or manager on holiday. And in radio presenter Johny Vaughan’s case, you can wrangle them into babysitting duties.
Johnny Vaughan on his bizarre Rafa Benitez meeting
The former Big Breakfast presenter picks up the story, after FourFourTwo asked him the strangest place he’s ever met a player or manager.
“Rafa Benitez on holiday in Sardinia,” Vaughan replies. “He was Liverpool manager and it was the end of the season, so he kept shuffling off into the bushes with his phone.
“I heard him trying to sign Gareth Barry. Our daughters became really friendly and my son is called Raf.
“They wanted to go down to the beach, and Rafa said he’d take them. My ex-wife later asked where our daughter Tabitha was and I said she was on the beach.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
“She goes, “Well, who’s looking after her?” to which I said, “Raf.” She screamed, “He’s three years old!”
“Then I explained it was Rafa Benitez and they were in great hands. Rafa was on the phone, but he’s telling the girls to get out of the water and gesturing with his two hands as if he was on the touchline at Anfield.”
So there you have it - not only is Rafa Benitez a La Liga and Champions League winner, but he’s also a safe pair of hands when it comes to childcare.
Johnny’s podcast, ‘Bloomin’ Legends’, is available to listen to on Global Player and all major podcast platforms now
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
- James AndrewEditor
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.