Derby County season preview 2023/24: Why the Rams are confident of promotion

The Derby County season preview 2023/24 has one clear objective in mind: promotion.

Last summer’s takeover happened the same month as opening day, so preparation was rushed, but this year the Rams had a running jump into recruitment with Joe Ward, Callum Elder and Curtis Nelson all decent early defensive recruits.

Strong improvement looks likely for Derby County in League One especially with Paul Warne at the helm for his first full season in charge.

Derby County season preview 2023/24, the fan's view: Ollie Wright (@derbycountyblog)

Last season was a relief, in having our club back following administration; a novelty, in that we played in the third tier for the first time in nearly 40 years; and ultimately agonising, as we missed out on the play-offs on the final day.

The big talking point is whether Paul Warne, in his first full season with Derby, will be able to build a team that is strong enough to get back into the Championship. His preferred way of playing – a high-tempo, hard-pressing 3-5-2 – requires a different profile of player to the squad that he inherited.

Our key player will be whichever striker is signed to replace David McGoldrick, because 22 league goals is a lot of firepower that needs replacing.

Conor Hourihane is still at Derby County (Image credit: Getty Images)

The fans’ opinion of the gaffer is that he’s charismatic and candid, which is refreshing. However, it’s still not clear how a genuine ‘Warne team’ will play at Derby and we need to see how the squad rebuild goes, then see early signs of progress towards promotion.

If he left, he should be replaced by Carlisle’s Paul Simpson, a much-loved Rams winger in the 1990s and also part of Steve McClaren’s backroom staff at Derby in the 2010s – but I hope Warne won’t leave.

Fans think our owner is God. David Clowes was one of few people who realistically could have prevented Derby from going into liquidation; Rams fans will be forever grateful for his last gasp intervention.

Derby County manager Paul Warne (Image credit: Getty Images)

The one change I’d make would be to have less annoying pre-match music. Jamie Thrasivoulou’s fantastic poem, We Are Derby, is more than enough to get the atmosphere going before players emerge from the tunnel.

The active player I’d love to have back is Festy Ebosele, who went to Udinese last year. The jet-heeled wideman would have been perfect for Warne’s system, having a lot of fun torturing League One defenders from a right-sided wing-back role.

I’m least looking forward to playing Wycombe. The anger that their owner, Rob Couhig, generated by attempting to sue Derby at a time when our club was at dire risk of being liquidated will never subside.

We’ll finish 2nd.

Season previews for the Premier League, League One and League Two are all available HERE

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today! Guarantee the finest football stories and interviews dropping on your doorstep every month

The FourFourTwo Season Preview issue is available in shops now. Click here to order yours with free delivery