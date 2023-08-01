Season preview 2023/24: How every Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two club will fare in the upcoming campaign
FourFourTwo brings you season previews for all 92 clubs in the top four tiers of English football
Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two fans: are you ready? After a marathon season in 2022/23, we’re back to do it all over again.
The great thing about this time of the year is the fact that every club begins with hopes and aspirations. Over the next few months, each team will find their place, but now’s the time for every fan to dream about a happy ending in April or May – at this stage, the sky really is the limit.
FourFourTwo assesses all 92 teams in the top four tiers of English football as they set out for the 2023/24 campaign. Whoever you support, enjoy the season.
Premier League
The Premier League season preview 2023/24 is an intriguing one, with Manchester City, naturally, the odds-on favourites to secure a historic fourth consecutive English league title.
After that, though, it's anyone's game. So many questions that need answering. So strap in – the next 12 months could veer in one of many different directions.
ARSENAL Are the Gunners REALLY back?
ASTON VILLA Why Unai Emery can continue Villa's upward trajectory
BOURNEMOUTH Why the Cherries are looking up the table
BRENTFORD Who is going to score all the goals without Ivan Toney?
BRIGHTON How the Seagulls are flying into unchartered territory
BURNLEY Is Vincent Kompany's cultural revolution fully underway at Turf Moor?
CHELSEA Can the Blues recover from their worst Premier League campaign?
CRYSTAL PALACE Why Palace can push for a top half finish
EVERTON Will Sean Dyche be able to lead Everton away from troubled waters?
FULHAM Why it's a season of consolidation at Craven Cottage
LIVERPOOL How Liverpool can get back to title challenging ways
LUTON Can Luton survive in the big time?
MANCHESTER CITY Are Man City about to break even MORE records?
MANCHESTER UNITED Why United can dare to dream
NEWCASTLE UNITED How the Magpies plan to disrupt the 'top six' once again
NOTTINGHAM FOREST How Forest can build on last season's survival
SHEFFIELD UNITED Will the Blades have enough to survive?
TOTTENHAM Why Spurs fans can excited once again
WEST HAM How the Hammers can cope with the loss of Declan Rice
WOLVES Why Lopetegui is preparing a revolution in west Midlands
Championship
The Championship season preview 2023/24 is anyone's guess - with giants coming down from the Premier League and big clubs coming up from League One.
Once again, England’s second tier promises to be a bunfight. As Luton proved, even the less fancied sides can thrive.
BIRMINGHAM Why Blues fans are finally looking up
BLACKBURN ROVERS Why Rovers are aiming for the play-offs
BRISTOL CITY Why there's optimism at Ashton Gate
CARDIFF CITY Will the Bluebirds have enough to survive?
COVENTRY How Coventry plan to deal with losing Victor Gyokeres
HUDDERSFIELD How the Terriers hope Neil Warnock can bring stability
HULL CITY Why the Tigers are expecting progress
IPSWICH Are back-to-back promotions possible?
LEEDS UNITED Why a Premier League return might not be possible straight away
LEICESTER CITY How the Foxes plan to walk the Championship
MIDDLESBROUGH Why Boro are a force to be reckoned with
MILLWALL How the Lions can finally break into the Championship top six
NORWICH Are the Canaries destined for mid-table obscurity?
PLYMOUTH ARGYLE Why Argyle are confident of surprising the Championship
PRESTON NORTH END Why Preston fans are praying for excitement at Deepdale
QPR Will Gareth Ainsworth be able to turn around a sinking ship?
ROTHERHAM How the Millers plan on staying up
SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY Will the Owls be able to move on from Darren Moore?
SOUTHAMPTON Why rebuilding could be a blessing in disguise
STOKE CITY Why consolidating in mid-table seems inevitable
SUNDERLAND How Sunderland plan to kick on once more
SWANSEA CITY Will the Swans have enough quality?
WATFORD How long will Valerien Ismael last at Vicarage Road?
WEST BROMWICH ALBION Why Carlos Corberan is vital to Baggies success
League One
The League One season preview 2023/24 is impossible to call, with a host of huge clubs finding themselves stuck in the third division.
Indeed, no league has been tougher than this one in recent times – the likes of Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland all needed years to get out of it. Now they’ve gone, will it be any easier? Don’t bet on it…
BARNSLEY How the Tykes will overcome heartbreak from last term
BLACKPOOL Why there's huge pressure at Bloomfield Road
BOLTON WANDERERS Why promotion is the only thing that matters
BRISTOL ROVERS Why Joey Barton is demanding progress
BURTON ALBION Are the Brewers hoping to consolidate?
CAMBRIDGE UNITED Are Cambridge destined for another relegation scrap?
CARLSILE UNITED How Carlisle plan on staying in League One
CHARLTON ATHLETIC Do the Addicks have enough to reach the play-offs?
CHELTENHAM TOWN Do the Robins have enough to stay up?
DERBY COUNTY Why the Rams are confident of promotion
EXETER CITY Will the Grecians be League One's surprise package?
FLEETWOOD TOWN Why off-field controversy won't affect on-field performances
LEYTON ORIENT Why Orient are confident of a mid-table finish
LINCOLN CITY Is a play-off push realistic?
NORTHAMPTON TOWN Why survival is the only thing that matters
OXFORD UNITED How Oxford plan to forget last term's woes
PETERBOROUGH UNITED Will Posh be able to recover from play-off heartbreak?
PORTSMOUTH Why this is finally the year Pompey gain promotion
PORT VALE Are Vale destined for the drop as budgets are reduced?
READING Why the Royals will have to rebuild before dreaming of promotion
SHREWSBURY TOWN Can the Shrews secure another impressive top-half finish?
STEVENAGE How Boro plan to build on their League Two promotion
WIGAN ATHLETIC How the Latics will recover after starting with a points deduction
WYCOMBE WANDERERS Will Wycombe be a play-off contender this campaign?
League Two
The League Two season preview 2023/24 is arguably the most exciting in years.
Good luck to anyone trying to get promoted out of the fourth tier this season – with several clubs investing and Ryan and Rob’s Wrexham joining the party, the battle to reach League One could prove intense.
ACCRINGTON STANLEY Why fans are still happy with Coleman despite relegation
BARROW How the Bluebirds plan to reach the play-offs
BRADFORD CITY Will Mark Hughes lead his side to promotion?
COLCHESTER UNITED Do United have enough to stay in the division?
CRAWLEY TOWN Are Crawley destined for the drop under their crypto owners?
CREWE ALEXANDRA Does another term of mid-table mediocrity await?
DONCASTER ROVERS Why Donny are dreaming of promotion
FOREST GREEN ROVERS How Rovers will recover from a woeful campaign
GILLINGHAM Why everything is looking so positive in Kent
GRIMSBY TOWN How the Mariners plan to disrupt the status quo
HARROGATE TOWN Are they good enough to retain their EFL status?
MANSFIELD TOWN Why this year is the Stags' year
MK DONS How the Dons will bounce back to League One automatically
MORECAMBE Will ownership issues plummet the Shrimps out the EFL?
NEWPORT COUNTY Why survival is the only thing that matters
NOTTS COUNTY Are back-to-back promotions possible?
SALFORD CITY Is this finally the year the Class of '92 get their promotion wish?
STOCKPORT COUNTY Why the Hatters are the team to beat in League Two
SUTTON UNITED Are United at risk of dropping into the National League?
SWINDON TOWN How the Robins plan to reach the play-offs
TRANMERE ROVERS Why Rovers could be in for an uninspiring campaign
WALSALL Why the Saddlers are finding it hard to be positive
AFC WIMBLEDON Will stability be a sign of progress at Plough Lane?
WREXHAM Are the Hollywood-backed side destined for the title?
