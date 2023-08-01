Season preview 2023/24: How every Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two club will fare in the upcoming campaign

Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two fans: are you ready? After a marathon season in 2022/23, we’re back to do it all over again.

The great thing about this time of the year is the fact that every club begins with hopes and aspirations. Over the next few months, each team will find their place, but now’s the time for every fan to dream about a happy ending in April or May – at this stage, the sky really is the limit.

FourFourTwo assesses all 92 teams in the top four tiers of English football as they set out for the 2023/24 campaign. Whoever you support, enjoy the season.

Premier League

The Premier League season preview 2023/24 is an intriguing one, with Manchester City, naturally, the odds-on favourites to secure a historic fourth consecutive English league title.

After that, though, it's anyone's game. So many questions that need answering. So strap in – the next 12 months could veer in one of many different directions.

ARSENAL Are the Gunners REALLY back?

ASTON VILLA Why Unai Emery can continue Villa's upward trajectory

BOURNEMOUTH Why the Cherries are looking up the table

BRENTFORD Who is going to score all the goals without Ivan Toney?

BRIGHTON How the Seagulls are flying into unchartered territory

BURNLEY Is Vincent Kompany's cultural revolution fully underway at Turf Moor?

CHELSEA Can the Blues recover from their worst Premier League campaign?

CRYSTAL PALACE Why Palace can push for a top half finish

EVERTON Will Sean Dyche be able to lead Everton away from troubled waters?

FULHAM Why it's a season of consolidation at Craven Cottage

LIVERPOOL How Liverpool can get back to title challenging ways

LUTON Can Luton survive in the big time?

MANCHESTER CITY Are Man City about to break even MORE records?

MANCHESTER UNITED Why United can dare to dream

NEWCASTLE UNITED How the Magpies plan to disrupt the 'top six' once again

NOTTINGHAM FOREST How Forest can build on last season's survival

SHEFFIELD UNITED Will the Blades have enough to survive?

TOTTENHAM Why Spurs fans can excited once again

WEST HAM How the Hammers can cope with the loss of Declan Rice

WOLVES Why Lopetegui is preparing a revolution in west Midlands

Championship

The Championship season preview 2023/24 is anyone's guess - with giants coming down from the Premier League and big clubs coming up from League One.

Once again, England’s second tier promises to be a bunfight. As Luton proved, even the less fancied sides can thrive.

BIRMINGHAM Why Blues fans are finally looking up

BLACKBURN ROVERS Why Rovers are aiming for the play-offs

BRISTOL CITY Why there's optimism at Ashton Gate

CARDIFF CITY Will the Bluebirds have enough to survive?

COVENTRY How Coventry plan to deal with losing Victor Gyokeres

HUDDERSFIELD How the Terriers hope Neil Warnock can bring stability

HULL CITY Why the Tigers are expecting progress

IPSWICH Are back-to-back promotions possible?

LEEDS UNITED Why a Premier League return might not be possible straight away

LEICESTER CITY How the Foxes plan to walk the Championship

MIDDLESBROUGH Why Boro are a force to be reckoned with

MILLWALL How the Lions can finally break into the Championship top six

NORWICH Are the Canaries destined for mid-table obscurity?

PLYMOUTH ARGYLE Why Argyle are confident of surprising the Championship

PRESTON NORTH END Why Preston fans are praying for excitement at Deepdale

QPR Will Gareth Ainsworth be able to turn around a sinking ship?

ROTHERHAM How the Millers plan on staying up

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY Will the Owls be able to move on from Darren Moore?

SOUTHAMPTON Why rebuilding could be a blessing in disguise

STOKE CITY Why consolidating in mid-table seems inevitable

SUNDERLAND How Sunderland plan to kick on once more

SWANSEA CITY Will the Swans have enough quality?

WATFORD How long will Valerien Ismael last at Vicarage Road?

WEST BROMWICH ALBION Why Carlos Corberan is vital to Baggies success

League One

The League One season preview 2023/24 is impossible to call, with a host of huge clubs finding themselves stuck in the third division.

Indeed, no league has been tougher than this one in recent times – the likes of Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland all needed years to get out of it. Now they’ve gone, will it be any easier? Don’t bet on it…

BARNSLEY How the Tykes will overcome heartbreak from last term

BLACKPOOL Why there's huge pressure at Bloomfield Road

BOLTON WANDERERS Why promotion is the only thing that matters

BRISTOL ROVERS Why Joey Barton is demanding progress

BURTON ALBION Are the Brewers hoping to consolidate?

CAMBRIDGE UNITED Are Cambridge destined for another relegation scrap?

CARLSILE UNITED How Carlisle plan on staying in League One

CHARLTON ATHLETIC Do the Addicks have enough to reach the play-offs?

CHELTENHAM TOWN Do the Robins have enough to stay up?

DERBY COUNTY Why the Rams are confident of promotion

EXETER CITY Will the Grecians be League One's surprise package?

FLEETWOOD TOWN Why off-field controversy won't affect on-field performances

LEYTON ORIENT Why Orient are confident of a mid-table finish

LINCOLN CITY Is a play-off push realistic?

NORTHAMPTON TOWN Why survival is the only thing that matters

OXFORD UNITED How Oxford plan to forget last term's woes

PETERBOROUGH UNITED Will Posh be able to recover from play-off heartbreak?

PORTSMOUTH Why this is finally the year Pompey gain promotion

PORT VALE Are Vale destined for the drop as budgets are reduced?

READING Why the Royals will have to rebuild before dreaming of promotion

SHREWSBURY TOWN Can the Shrews secure another impressive top-half finish?

STEVENAGE How Boro plan to build on their League Two promotion

WIGAN ATHLETIC How the Latics will recover after starting with a points deduction

WYCOMBE WANDERERS Will Wycombe be a play-off contender this campaign?

League Two

The League Two season preview 2023/24 is arguably the most exciting in years.

Good luck to anyone trying to get promoted out of the fourth tier this season – with several clubs investing and Ryan and Rob’s Wrexham joining the party, the battle to reach League One could prove intense.

ACCRINGTON STANLEY Why fans are still happy with Coleman despite relegation

BARROW How the Bluebirds plan to reach the play-offs

BRADFORD CITY Will Mark Hughes lead his side to promotion?

COLCHESTER UNITED Do United have enough to stay in the division?

CRAWLEY TOWN Are Crawley destined for the drop under their crypto owners?

CREWE ALEXANDRA Does another term of mid-table mediocrity await?

DONCASTER ROVERS Why Donny are dreaming of promotion

FOREST GREEN ROVERS How Rovers will recover from a woeful campaign

GILLINGHAM Why everything is looking so positive in Kent

GRIMSBY TOWN How the Mariners plan to disrupt the status quo

HARROGATE TOWN Are they good enough to retain their EFL status?

MANSFIELD TOWN Why this year is the Stags' year

MK DONS How the Dons will bounce back to League One automatically

MORECAMBE Will ownership issues plummet the Shrimps out the EFL?

NEWPORT COUNTY Why survival is the only thing that matters

NOTTS COUNTY Are back-to-back promotions possible?

SALFORD CITY Is this finally the year the Class of '92 get their promotion wish?

STOCKPORT COUNTY Why the Hatters are the team to beat in League Two

SUTTON UNITED Are United at risk of dropping into the National League?

SWINDON TOWN How the Robins plan to reach the play-offs

TRANMERE ROVERS Why Rovers could be in for an uninspiring campaign

WALSALL Why the Saddlers are finding it hard to be positive

AFC WIMBLEDON Will stability be a sign of progress at Plough Lane?

WREXHAM Are the Hollywood-backed side destined for the title?

