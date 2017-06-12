Exit trials: What happens when you've only got one game to save a career?

It's rejection season for academy footballers – but not all hope is immediately lost, as the young hopefuls left unwanted and unsigned fight for a lifeline at the English Football League exit trials.

In the latest instalment of FourFourTwo Films, we follow the fortunes of three boys desperate to impress scouts and keep their dreams alive.

Cal Templeton (Leicester), Rhys Springer-Downes (QPR) and Sam Phillips (Wolves) all saw their hopes of pro contracts dashed by clubs with whom they had lengthy affiliations – but that doesn't mean their journies are over.

In The Exit Trial, we speak to those involved in shaping the futures of youngsters like these to find out what it takes to get spotted – and what happens if they don't. Featuring interviews with those present including former Leicester manager Micky Adams, Millwall head of recruitment Barry Dunn and Daniel Jolly from League Football Education, we look at a lesser-known side of football that affects hundreds of hopefuls every year.

Just hit play on the video below to watch the latest film.