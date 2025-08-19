Quiz! Can you name every Leeds United player with 10 or more Premier League goals?

Lukas Nmecha will be hoping to get onto this list this season

Football quiz time – and this is all about Leeds United.

They won the last title before the breakaway of the Premier League, and remained a constant at the top until their untimely relegation in 2004.

Now, after a couple of years back in the Football League, top-tier football is back at Elland Road – and this time they'll be hoping their back for good.

In fact, Leeds are the first Championship title holders in 17 years to have won their opening game of the campaign, thanks to Felix Nmecha's penalty last night

For today's quiz, we're going to be asking you for an exclusive club of players of which Nmecha himself would love to become a part of this season.

Just 20 players have managed to score over 10 goals in the Premier League era in a Leeds shirt – but can you name them all?

You have five minutes to do so: remember to sign in at the top, too, for hints on this quiz, to leave your score on the leaderboard and to drop it in the comments below.

