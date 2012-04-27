Has four years of managing Barcelona taken its toll on Pep Guardiola?

The two pictures below - from the summer of 2008, shortly after he took the helm, and earlier this year - would suggest perhaps so...



That's what happens to a man who has endured four years of sniping from Mourinho, whinging from Zlatan, over-affectionate late-night phonecalls from Cesc and having to carry the can when the team fail to complete over 800 passes in a match...

NEWS Pep set to leave Barca at end of season

