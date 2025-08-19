Real Madrid vs Osasuna live streams: How to watch Los Blancos' La Liga opener
Can Madrid get off to a good start under new manager Xabi Alonso? Here's how to tune in and find out
Watch Real Madrid vs Osasuna as Xabi Alonso takes charge of his first La Liga game for Los Blancos, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts globally.
• Date: Tuesday, 19 August, 2025
• Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 3pm ET
• Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid
• TV & Streaming: Premier Sports/LaLigaTV (UK), ESPN+ (US), beIN SPORTS (Australia)
The rest of the opening fixtures of the 2025/2026 La Liga season took place over the weekend, and this Tuesday night game sees last season's runners-up open their campaign against Osasuna.
With Barcelona already top of the table after their 3-0 win over Mallorca, Madrid will be keen to come out of the traps at speed under their new boss.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Real Madrid vs Osasuna online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch Real Madrid vs Osasuna in the UK
Fans in the UK can watch Real Madrid vs Osasuna on LaLigaTV, which is being shown through Premier Sports again this season.
Premier Sports has a base price of £16.99 a month as a flexible, cancellable subscription, should you wish to watch on the app, or Sky Q. You can pay annually for £120-a-year, or take out an annual pay-as-you-go subscription worth £11.99 (which can't be broken midseason).
Alternately, you can add Premier Sports to your Amazon Prime account for £15.99 a month.
Watch Real Madrid vs Osasuna in the US
In the USA, ESPN holds the right to broadcast La Liga, which includes Real Madrid vs Osasuna tonight.
The game will be shown on the ESPN+ streaming platform. Both English and Spanish commentary options are available on ESPN+.
In the USA, ESPN+ has live streams for every single La Liga fixture in the 2025/2026 season. Plans start from $11.99 per month.
Can I watch Real Madrid vs Osasuna for free?
You can watch Real Madrid vs Osasuna for free in Azerbaijan, where Idman TV has the rights to the game, streaming live on its website. Coverage is geo-restricted.
Watch Real Madrid vs Osasuna from anywhere
Out of the country? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.
Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
On top of being outstanding at unblocking streaming services, NordVPN is fast, has top-level security features and comes with a 30-day money back guarantee. Throw in a knock-down price and over 5,000 servers across 60 countries and it's a no-brainer.
Mallorca vs Barcelona: Match preview
After the departure of Carlo Ancelotti from the manager's dug-out at the Bernabeu, in steps Xabi Alonso, who won La Liga as a player for Real Madrid in 2012.
The Spaniard, ranked at no.6 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now, even managed Los Blancos' U14 side as he gained his coaching badges before launching a managerial career that flourished at Real Sociedad and took off at Bayer Leverkusen, where he pulled off an unbeaten domestic double in 2023/2024.
Alonso inherits one of the strongest squads in the world at one of the very biggest clubs, but they're looking to bounce back from what was a rare trophy-less season in 2024/2025. What's more, their 4-0 defeat to PSG in the Club World Cup semi-final has raised eyebrows and question marks ahead of the new season.
A new-look defence may take time to bed in, with marquee signing Trent Alexander-Arnold coming in at right back and Dean Huijsen strengthening the centre of defence. They'll also have to cope without Jude Bellingham for a while, after the English star underwent shoulder surgery last month.
Still, Kylian Mbappé and Vinicius Jr lead a fearsome attack, which should have too much for an Osasuna side who finished ninth in La Liga last time out.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Real Madrid 2-0 Osasuna
We're predicting a cool, calm victory and clean sheet for Xabi Alonso's start to managerial life in the Bernabeu dug-out.
