Rangers vs Club Brugge live streams: How to watch the Champions League play-off

Rangers' new boss Russell Martin could do with some early momentum

Watch Rangers vs Club Brugge tonight as the Scottish giants face off against Belgian opposition for a place in the Champions League proper, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts.

Rangers vs Club Brugge key information • Date: Tuesday, 19 August, 2025 • Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 3pm ET • Venue: Ibrox, Glasgow • TV & Streaming: Prime Video (UK), Paramount+ (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Free stream: VTM Go / RTL Play (Belgium) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

After the earlier rounds in the qualification process, tonight marks the first leg of a two-leg play-off for a place in the full 32-team league phase of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League, so the stakes are high.

Rangers have been absent from Europe's biggest club competition for the past two years and would dearly love to return, but they face tough opposition in the form of Club Brugge, who reached the last-16 last season.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Rangers vs Club Brugge online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Rangers vs Club Brugge for free?

You can watch Rangers vs Club Brugge for free in the visitors' home country of Belgium, on both the VTM and RTL networks.

The game will be shown on VTM 2 on TV, which you can stream online using the VTM Go platform. For RTL, the game will air on RTL Club and is available online via the RTL Play browser player.

Belgium is one of a few countries with some free Champions League coverage. Ireland is another and will have Celtic's Champions League play-off on Wednesday on RTÉ.

Coverage is geo-restricted but a good VPN is your ticket to the game even while you're abroad – more on that below.

Watch Rangers vs Club Brugge in the UK

In the UK, Rangers vs Club Brugge is being shown on Amazon Prime Video.

Although it lost its Premier League rights, Amazon Prime Video continues to show one Champions League match per week in the UK, and this play-off is this week's pick.

Amazon Prime Video comes as part of a general Prime membership, which costs £8.99 per month.

Watch Rangers vs Club Brugge in the US

In the USA, Paramount+ has the rights to the UEFA Champions League and will be providing a live stream for Rangers vs Club Brugge.

Paramount+ has the rights to the UEFA Champions League. The Paramount+ Essential package costs $7.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

How to watch Rangers vs Club Brugge in Australia

Fans down under can watch Rangers vs Club Brugge through Stan Sport, which is where you'll find every single Champions League and Premier League game in Australia.

To watch the football, you'll need to get the Stan Sport add-on ($20 a month) on top of a base Stan subscription ($12).

Rangers vs Club Brugge: Match Preview

Having come through two-legged ties against Panathinaikos and Viktoria Plzen, one more side and two more matches stand between Rangers and a return to the Champions League proper after a two-year absence.

Club Brugge, who entered the qualification process a stage later and came past RB Salzburg, represent tough opposition, having reached to the knockout phase of last season's Champions League.

The two sides met in a pre-season friendly over the summer, with the result a 2-2 draw. Since then, despite progressing in Europe, Rangers have made a shaky start on home turf, drawing their opening two games in the Scottish Premiership.

As such, new manager Russell Martin, who took Southampton to the Premier League but was sacked not long into last season, still has some way to go to win over the Ibrox faithful. Qualification for the Champions League would go a long way, even if there are doubts over their quality compared to Europe's elite.

After all, the last time Rangers were in the Champions League they lost all six of their group stage games, conceding 22 goals and scoring just twice.

"This is huge. It's massive for us as a group of staff, massive for the team, massive for the club," said Martin. "Financially, obviously, what it would do for the football club would be huge. So, I think if we were able to do it, which I really believe we are, if we can do it and qualify for it, I think it would be brilliant.

"And not just financially but what it would do for the players and their belief. And to then pit yourself against some of the best teams in the world would be brilliant, a brilliant opportunity for us."

As for Club Brugge, the Belgian side won the Super Cup against Pro League winners Union Saint Gilloise and have won three of the opening four games of their domestic campaign. They have lost several key players over the summer, including Ardon Jashari to AC Milan, but remain a young, well-organised team who move the ball well.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Rangers 1-2 Club Brugge

We predict that Club Brugge will have too much quality for Rangers over two legs, and we can even see them taking home an advantage to defend on home soil next week.