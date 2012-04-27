Inside the mind of Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola will step down as Barcelona coach at the end of the season, but just who is the man who masterminded arguably the greatest club side of all time? In the August 2011 issue of FourFourTwo, Graham Hunter Ã¢ÂÂ the only British journalist to have got past Pep GuardiolaÃ¢ÂÂs Ã¢ÂÂguard dogÃ¢ÂÂ Ã¢ÂÂ revealed all...

5-1 and 10-4. These are the aggregate scores that Barcelona have notched over Manchester United and Arsenal during their last six meetings. While FergieÃ¢ÂÂs side have been lauded for an ability to consistently win trophies and the Gunners lavished with praise for the beauty of their football, so perfectly have BarÃÂ§a combined the qualities of both Ã¢ÂÂ culminating in fantasy football at Wembley in May Ã¢ÂÂ that they can rightly take their place among the best teams of all time.

Lionel Messi is en route to surpassing Pele and Maradona, Xavi is arguably the most complete player in SpainÃ¢ÂÂs history while Andres IniestaÃ¢ÂÂs sublime skills are complemented by an innate gift to score or assist at the most crucial moments.

Even the supporting cast of Gerard Pique, Eric Abidal, Victor Valdes and Dani Alves are enjoying new levels of appreciation. Then there are the likes of Sergio Busquets and Pedro, products of BarÃÂ§aÃ¢ÂÂs much lauded and copied La Masia youth system which provided nine of SpainÃ¢ÂÂs World Cup-winning squad. And we havenÃ¢ÂÂt even mentioned David Villa, the worldÃ¢ÂÂs best centre-forward and SpainÃ¢ÂÂs record scorer, who was deemed to have struggled at times during a season in which he scored 23 goals (and provided nine assists), including the piece de resistance in the Champions League final.

But amidst the torrent of praise there is one figure who remains under-explained and under-appreciated. Josep Ã¢ÂÂPepÃ¢ÂÂ Guardiola.

This saturnine, pencil-slim, passionate but introverted Catalan has worked a sporting miracle Ã¢ÂÂ not simply in giving us irresistible football with which the world has fallen in love, but by transforming the mess he inherited into a winning machine.

Just before Guardiola took over at the Nou Camp in 2008, the BarÃÂ§a crowd jeered their side into the Champions League semi-final because the display against Schalke was so disappointing. Weeks later, Real Madrid completed their second consecutive La Liga title with a 4-1 whipping of Barcelona Ã¢ÂÂ who finished 18 points behind them Ã¢ÂÂ and Frank RijkaardÃ¢ÂÂs team was forced to form a guard of honour in welcoming Madrid onto the Bernabeu pitch. Players were flabby and indisciplined, the coach had lost the will to crack the whip and teams were finding BarÃÂ§a a soft touch.

The contrast now is startling. It would be foolish to say that itÃ¢ÂÂs all down to Guardiola but without him, BarÃÂ§a were rudderless and adrift.

Xavi recalls the impact of the new managerÃ¢ÂÂs arrival: Ã¢ÂÂWe were just back from winning the Euros with Spain and instantly I could sense a different atmosphere, new standards and much more emphasis on getting fit. I recall saying to [Andres] Iniesta, Ã¢ÂÂWeÃ¢ÂÂd better hop on this train or itÃ¢ÂÂll pass us by.Ã¢ÂÂ

"Standards had slipped. A kilo here or there didnÃ¢ÂÂt matter. A few minutes late here or there didnÃ¢ÂÂt matter. Now everything mattered. But Pep was right on top of everything like a hawk.Ã¢ÂÂ



Listen and learn: an early Pep talk with the players



Gerard Pique, who was brought in with the new guard, explains: Ã¢ÂÂPep doesnÃ¢ÂÂt just give you orders, he also explains why. That makes you a better footballer because you learn the reasoning behind his instructions.Ã¢ÂÂ

When he took over from Frank Rijkaard, Guardiola announced heÃ¢ÂÂd be giving no one-on-one interviews. This has meant that those who didnÃ¢ÂÂt grow up watching Guardiola the midfield string-puller for Barcelona and Spain have had to learn about him from afar. His peak as a player came between 1992 and 1997 so there must be many outside Spain Ã¢ÂÂ and a minority within his own country Ã¢ÂÂ who only know him in his current incarnation.

The only times Guardiola has felt inclined to give exclusive face time is for the official programme before each of his Champions League finals as coach, and on both occasions this correspondent has been lucky enough to be sat opposite him.

So what to share? Firstly, itÃ¢ÂÂs an intense experience. You pass through a smaller pre-office in which Tito Vilanova, his trusted assistant coach, works on a computer but sits facing the outside door Ã¢ÂÂ situated like a guard dog, with his back to the boss.

The BarÃÂ§a manager is famed for his obsessively detailed studying of opponents; banks of DVDs are apparent, as are books, magazines and, naturally, photos of his loved ones (long-term partner Cristina and their three children), of whom heÃ¢ÂÂs seen rather less since taking the hotseat.

While friendly and generous with his answers, we both know Guardiola would rather not be doing this. Not while he continues to say Ã¢ÂÂnoÃ¢ÂÂ to long-term friends in the press and to the demanding local television station which sponsors the club Ã¢ÂÂ not to mention the inquisitive world media. HeÃ¢ÂÂd much prefer to do his interviews in the mass forum of a press conference.



The greater spotted Pep, rarely interviewed one-on-one



Yet even though time is short, if we stumble on a subject which lights his fire there is immediately the intense, passionate tone of voice and phraseology which, we can only believe, hits the mark with his players. Even in close verbal combat, you only get glimpses of it. But when he talks about playing to win rather than Ã¢ÂÂplaying not to loseÃ¢ÂÂ, itÃ¢ÂÂs there.

ItÃ¢ÂÂs something heÃ¢ÂÂd already touched upon in the 2009 Final programme: Ã¢ÂÂWhen you get to this stage in Europe itÃ¢ÂÂs often the case that teams can be governed by a fear of losing and play cautiously.Ã¢ÂÂ He promised that win, lose or draw, his team wouldnÃ¢ÂÂt die wondering (despite the absence of Iniesta, Alves, Abidal and Rafa Marquez). HeÃ¢ÂÂs even described some of BarÃÂ§aÃ¢ÂÂs play under him as Ã¢ÂÂaudaciousÃ¢ÂÂ.

Guardiola isnÃ¢ÂÂt just driven by his own philosophy on the game, though. Unsurprisingly for somebody who has always been interested in ideas and cause Ã¢ÂÂ social as well as sporting Ã¢ÂÂ he makes a direct correlation between his teamÃ¢ÂÂs approach and the economic crisis. Ã¢ÂÂFor me it all makes sense Ã¢ÂÂ the effort, the work, the planning, the concentration and the discipline Ã¢ÂÂ if you do it for the people. The manner in which weÃ¢ÂÂve played this season is a demonstration of the respect we have for the people who pay for a ticket or pay money to watch games on TV.Ã¢ÂÂ

And for Guardiola, itÃ¢ÂÂs about winning the right way, but above all winning. In his teamÃ¢ÂÂs last nine meetings with Real Madrid they have won six and drawn two, with a 20-5 goal aggregate. Add the three La Liga titles, two Champions Leagues and the new high watermark for intoxicating football theyÃ¢ÂÂve set and itÃ¢ÂÂs little wonder that the club president who appointed him, Joan Laporta, has admitted: Ã¢ÂÂIf I were reincarnated IÃ¢ÂÂd like to be reborn as Pep Guardiola.Ã¢ÂÂ



* * *

This latest phase of GuardiolaÃ¢ÂÂs lifelong relationship with Barcelona started on a Saturday night in August 2008 when he was re-presented to the Catalan faithful as their new coach.

The game was preceded by a massive son et lumiere (Ã¢ÂÂsound and lightÃ¢ÂÂ) festival during which Guardiola smiled to the camera, turned and told the assembled faithful Ã¢ÂÂÃ¢ÂÂ¦we canÃ¢ÂÂt promise a specific title but we will never stop trying, never give up and I advise you to fasten your seatbeltsÃ¢ÂÂ¦ youÃ¢ÂÂre going to enjoy this ride.Ã¢ÂÂ



Unveiled: BarÃÂ§a's old new hero



Prophetic words, in hindsight. But sometimes a prophet is not honoured in his own land. GuardiolaÃ¢ÂÂs lengthy journey with Barcelona, indeed with football, has been almost as full of thorns as crowns.

Josep Guardiola was born in the Catalan countryside, approximately an hourÃ¢ÂÂs drive from the stadium where he was to make his debut as an excitable ball-boy (heÃ¢ÂÂs famous for twice running on the pitch to congratulate BarÃÂ§a players at the end of matches Ã¢ÂÂ when Terry VenablesÃ¢ÂÂ side clinched the league title in 1985, and when Barcelona qualified for the European Cup final a year later in 1986).

Santpedor is a small agricultural town, part of whose name (aptly, given GuardiolaÃ¢ÂÂs subsequent career) means Ã¢ÂÂthe golden placeÃ¢ÂÂ. BarÃÂ§a first came calling when Guardiola was 11 but he didnÃ¢ÂÂt want to leave home to live in La Masia, the stone farmhouse situated just behind the north goal of the Nou Camp where Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored those famous goals in 1999. According to his mother, what sealed the deal for Guardiola was that from his dormitory window in La Masia he could Ã¢ÂÂsee the football pitch every morning when I wake up!Ã¢ÂÂ

However, he was soon haunted by the same question which would later be asked of Xavi, Iniesta, Cesc Fabregas and above (or below) all Messi: was he big enough? Carlos Naval, one of the longest-serving and most popular officials at the club, remembers recommending Pep as Ã¢ÂÂa kid who is small, not tall at all, but who plays like the gods.Ã¢ÂÂ

Naval continues: Ã¢ÂÂHe saw what nobody else saw, he anticipated everything that was going to happen. But people said, Ã¢ÂÂThat kind of player doesnÃ¢ÂÂt exist! Ã¢ÂÂ weÃ¢ÂÂre talking about a boy of 11 years old. There are no miracles in football.Ã¢ÂÂÃ¢ÂÂ

Charly Rexach, BarÃÂ§aÃ¢ÂÂs legendary goalscorer of the Ã¢ÂÂ60s and Ã¢ÂÂ70s who became Johan CruyffÃ¢ÂÂs assistant and later battled like a tiger to make sure the club signed Messi, always fought GuardiolaÃ¢ÂÂs corner. Ã¢ÂÂWhat caught my attention was that even though Pep was really small and skinny he played one-touch, or at most two-touch football which set him well above everyone in his age group,Ã¢ÂÂ he recalls.

Manager Cruyff and Rexach not only trusted his ability but accelerated his promotion to the first XI. According to Guardiola, it was something akin to the MichelangeloÃ¢ÂÂs Sistine Chapel icon, The Creation of Adam, where God and Adam touch hands and lightning shoots out.

* * *

In order to understand that, itÃ¢ÂÂs important to skip forward 24 years to 2003 in Qatar, where a rather morose, downcast Guardiola is playing. Having wound down his career via Serie A (a short spell in Mexico will later precede his retirement), he reflects on his playing career. Moments like being told Ã¢ÂÂnoÃ¢ÂÂ after a trial with Manchester City in 2001 have stung him, as has the fact that, despite only being 32 on leaving Brescia, no upper-echelon club thought he could do a job. He wanted to end his playing career Ã¢ÂÂin Europe Ã¢ÂÂ France, England, Scotland even Ã¢ÂÂ but I think that optionÃ¢ÂÂs goneÃ¢ÂÂ.

Pep the ageing player continues: Ã¢ÂÂI became a regular at Barcelona aged 20 because I had Cruyff as a manager and he believed in playing a certain way. If I were 20 at Barcelona today I'd never make it as a professional. At best IÃ¢ÂÂd be playing in the third division. My skills havenÃ¢ÂÂt declined. ItÃ¢ÂÂs just that football is played at a higher pace and itÃ¢ÂÂs a lot more physical. To play just in front of the back four now you have to be a ball-winner, a tackler like Patrick Vieira. If you can pass too itÃ¢ÂÂs a bonus.Ã¢ÂÂ

Guardiola the Ã¢ÂÂquarterbackÃ¢ÂÂ didnÃ¢ÂÂt play as high up the pitch as Xavi does now, but in what became a Ã¢ÂÂmythicalÃ¢ÂÂ position in CruyffÃ¢ÂÂs 3-4-3: the Ã¢ÂÂpivoteÃ¢ÂÂ, or simply the Ã¢ÂÂ4Ã¢ÂÂ. Defensively he had to anticipate trouble before it reached the danger area, shepherd attacks into areas the opponents didnÃ¢ÂÂt want to use, receive the ball from the back line, begin the attacks and shuttle the ball to and fro so that the Dream Team could re-establish their shape once theyÃ¢ÂÂd won the ball back.



Lifting the European Cup in 1992



Bobby Robson said what he liked most about coaching the player (to a season of three trophies in 1996-97) was Ã¢ÂÂthe speed at which he learned things.Ã¢ÂÂ He added: Ã¢ÂÂBoth as a man and a footballer, Pep is very intelligent. Tactically heÃ¢ÂÂs world-class.Ã¢ÂÂ

But what the BarÃÂ§a fans luxuriated most in was his sublime passing. They were often over greater distances than the modern Xavi-orchestrated tiki-taka, but pinpoint all the same.

Marc Overmars, who played both with and against the boy from Santpedor, says Guardiola was Ã¢ÂÂunique. He saw the play faster than anyone but then used the ball in precisely the best way to take advantage of the situation.Ã¢ÂÂ Positionally he was like Busquets or Michael Carrick but Ã¢ÂÂ as he admits himself Ã¢ÂÂ didnÃ¢ÂÂt have the surging pace or stamina to burst forward like Frank Lampard or Steven Gerrard. The ball did his work.

Most importantly, though, he understood what he was doing, what others should do, how to move the team forward and Ã¢ÂÂ most crucially Ã¢ÂÂ what his team-mates should not be doing. Kiko, Atletico Madrid legend and GuardiolaÃ¢ÂÂs Olympic gold medal-winning team-mate in 1992, once commented: Ã¢ÂÂPep was born telling people what to do. I can imagine him telling the babies in his ward Ã¢ÂÂ Ã¢ÂÂyou in that cot and you in this cot.Ã¢ÂÂÃ¢ÂÂ

Xavi admits that, in a playing sense, it was hard to live in GuardiolaÃ¢ÂÂs shadow: Ã¢ÂÂWhen I was coming through, seen as PepÃ¢ÂÂs replacement, he treated me like a friend and gave me advice. But for the crowd it was hard. I was seen as the Ã¢ÂÂoutsiderÃ¢ÂÂ despite being from La Masia, and viewed as the one pushing Pep out. It made me unsure of whether to stay or go look for a career elsewhere [namely Man United, whom Xavi admits made him an offer]. In the end I was too stubborn to leave.Ã¢ÂÂ



Off the shoulder: Pep and Xavi



While part of GuardiolaÃ¢ÂÂs decision to leave in 2001 included making way for the new guard, he also left disillusioned. After the departure of Cruyff and Robson came Louis Van Gaal Ã¢ÂÂ Ã¢ÂÂthe man with whom I most discussed footballÃ¢ÂÂ. The club had been deluged with expensive foreign signings and a devastating year-long injury left him introspective, unsure that he was a central part of the BarÃÂ§a ethos and suffering from idle, stupid chitter-chatter that because he liked cinema, books and fashion, perhaps he was gay.

Guardiola finally left on freedom of contract, telling fans and media: Ã¢ÂÂThis isnÃ¢ÂÂt a decision taken after a bad game or a defeat four days ago. IÃ¢ÂÂve thought long and hard about it and my decision is that I want to experience new countries, new styles of football and learn a new language.Ã¢ÂÂ His father Valenti had a different view: Ã¢ÂÂPerhaps the club didnÃ¢ÂÂt deserve such a player, a guy who simply couldnÃ¢ÂÂt eat his dinner if BarÃÂ§a lost.Ã¢ÂÂ

His time in Italy was soured by what proved to be another false accusation Ã¢ÂÂ that heÃ¢ÂÂd used nandrolone as a performance enhancer. Against the odds he won a seven-year battle to clear his name, telling friends heÃ¢ÂÂd fight to his last cent to prove his innocence if required. His sister Francesca admits: Ã¢ÂÂI thought he should give up and on more than one occasion I told him Ã¢ÂÂthey arenÃ¢ÂÂt going to accept your innocenceÃ¢ÂÂ. But, hats off, he wouldnÃ¢ÂÂt hear of it and was finally vindicated. I would have thrown the towel in.Ã¢ÂÂ

But although his Italian is superb and he speaks fondly of both Brescia and Roma (who he joined briefly), he was frustrated by the football culture. Ã¢ÂÂWhen I played in Italy,Ã¢ÂÂ he wrote in a column for El Pais, Ã¢ÂÂthey told me to forget about Ã¢ÂÂthis passing gameÃ¢ÂÂ because, simply, there was Ã¢ÂÂless spaceÃ¢ÂÂ in their football. I never understood it. The pitch was the same size. What I saw was the movement of some guys, in relation to where others were, and what they did was mistaken. That was the only reason there was less space.Ã¢ÂÂ



Facing old foe Raul with Roma



When no top-level European club made him a firm offer after Serie A, Al Ahly were the beneficiaries. Guardiola played in Qatar for significant remuneration and what heÃ¢ÂÂs often described as his sense of adventure and the very relaxed lifestyle.

While he played low-pace, low-stress football, Guardiola played a lot of golf too, and used his long free hours to study English. But what he discovered in the Gulf, above all, was that he had an absolute need to stay in football, that his coaching badges were vital to him. In his own words, he Ã¢ÂÂloved that ballÃ¢ÂÂ too much to drift out of the sport Ã¢ÂÂ even though his diverse leisure interests would have been more than enough to keep an ordinary man happy.

* * *

In 2007, Guardiola was given his first coaching job, at BarÃÂ§a B. Txiki Begiristain, once a winger to the left of Guardiola in CruyffÃ¢ÂÂs Dream Team, had become director of football when Laporta won the 2003 election and recommended it was time to re-incorporate the iconic, intelligent product of the academy. Ex-BarÃÂ§a director Evarist Murtra confirms: Ã¢ÂÂWere it not for TxikiÃ¢ÂÂs insistence, we wouldnÃ¢ÂÂt have signed Pep to coach the B team.Ã¢ÂÂ

Around that time, Begiristain generated ominous headlines by warning Frank Rijkaard and his self-indulgent stars that Ã¢ÂÂthe squad has to train more rigorously. There needs to be tighter controls and a better work ethic.Ã¢ÂÂ

Guardiola, though, was just getting his feet under the desk: Ã¢ÂÂIÃ¢ÂÂm grateful for the opportunity because, as a coach, IÃ¢ÂÂm a nobody. I need to win because if IÃ¢ÂÂm successful IÃ¢ÂÂll have credibility and, if not, IÃ¢ÂÂll be sacked. ItÃ¢ÂÂs the law of the dugout. IÃ¢ÂÂll try to transmit the values of this club and give the players some individual liberty. But I believe in the boss being in charge. And now IÃ¢ÂÂm the boss.Ã¢ÂÂ

Eventually, Guardiola was informed that if Rijkaard didnÃ¢ÂÂt win a trophy that season (2007-08), the Dutchman would be removed and Pep would assume control. The technical staff had watched GuardiolaÃ¢ÂÂs development with the kids and his success in taking BarÃÂ§a B out of the third division at the first time of asking. They also loved GuardiolaÃ¢ÂÂs tactics, his man-management, his substitutions and the air of control and vision which had returned to the clubÃ¢ÂÂs nursery side.

Yaca Garcia Planes was the only journalist to follow the B team throughout their entire season and summed it up by saying: Ã¢ÂÂHe won confidence and respect with a number of tactics. Unity was the first thing he sought and the introduction of regular breakfasts, lunches and dinners for the whole team Ã¢ÂÂ paid for by Pep if the results had been good enough Ã¢ÂÂ was a regular tactic. A new set of fines for being late, for being sent off and other small, previously ignored details brought new standards.Ã¢ÂÂ

Yet promoting him to the top job was still a risk Ã¢ÂÂ he was only 37. But that didnÃ¢ÂÂt stop him from continuing his disciplined approach when he was handed the job. He told players on his first day: Ã¢ÂÂIf you think IÃ¢ÂÂm going to be soft on you, an easy touch, simply because IÃ¢ÂÂm only 37 then you are wrong, you are out of luck. My pride and my ambition are enormous and letÃ¢ÂÂs be clear Ã¢ÂÂ youÃ¢ÂÂre going to work hard.Ã¢ÂÂ



Watch your step: one of Pep's first games, a friendly at Hibs



New rules included coming in for breakfast before training and players being at home before midnight on any night when there was training the next day. On the training pitch, every player was told to be ready to work at bang on the announced hour Ã¢ÂÂ not tying laces, not trotting in a second late Ã¢ÂÂ or itÃ¢ÂÂs a fine.

In training GuardiolaÃ¢ÂÂs known to be more of an interventionist than a dictator, stepping in to correct the odd detail or re-explain a concept. But if the hairdryer is needed, itÃ¢ÂÂs a match for FergieÃ¢ÂÂs. Ã¢ÂÂIf he really Ã¢ÂÂstartsÃ¢ÂÂ on one there is no stopping him,Ã¢ÂÂ admits Pique.

One anecdote which indicates the jolt his players got in the summer of 2008 was an early, fierce ticking-off from the new boss for Eric Abidal. The Frenchman told him: Ã¢ÂÂThereÃ¢ÂÂs no need to speak to me like that. IÃ¢ÂÂm a grown-up, a family man and I donÃ¢ÂÂt need to be talked to like that.Ã¢ÂÂ He was reassured by President Laporta that Ã¢ÂÂPep is just that intense. ItÃ¢ÂÂs not personal.Ã¢ÂÂ From there to Abidal being given the captainÃ¢ÂÂs armband in the 2011 Champions League Final and being asked to lift the trophy is a microcosm of the journey everyone, including Guardiola, has undertaken.

A manager should be judged not just by his iron fist, but also by his velvet glove. In GuardiolaÃ¢ÂÂs first summer, Barcelona were at war with the Argentine FA, FIFA and the International Olympic Committee over their right to withhold Leo Messi from selection for the Olympic football in Beijing. Ultimately Joan Laporta won a victory at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The Olympics were not part of the FIFA calendar so BarÃÂ§a had the right to order Messi to return, immediately, for their Champions League qualifier against Wisla Krakow.

But Guardiola thought long and hard, recalling his own Olympic triumph and what it meant to him. On hearing the verdict, he immediately opposed his president and Begiristain, despite the huge fuss which had been made to keep Messi, and took a personal decision to allow him to play for what subsequently became a gold medallist Albiceleste side. Guardiola won undying loyalty from Messi, got through the Champions League qualifier without him Ã¢ÂÂ and showed president, players, fans and media who really was boss now.



Whatever you say, boss: Pep and Messi in 2008



Had BarÃÂ§a been eliminated or Messi injured then history might have been utterly different. Smart or lucky? You decide. Either way, heÃ¢ÂÂd got the worldÃ¢ÂÂs best player immediately on side. Ã¢ÂÂFrom the first moment Pep was brilliant to me,Ã¢ÂÂ says Messi. Ã¢ÂÂHe told me what heÃ¢ÂÂd demand from me but listened to my wish that I should play what might have been my only Olympics. I can only say that I owe him.Ã¢ÂÂ

Another piece of fine man-management came weeks later. After getting rid of divisive duo Ronaldinho and Deco, another tricky character, Samuel EtoÃ¢ÂÂo was next for the exit. But after watching the first few weeks of training, the new boss changed his mind. Ã¢ÂÂHis attitude and work have won me over,Ã¢ÂÂ was GuardiolaÃ¢ÂÂs verdict.

EtoÃ¢ÂÂo played brilliantly in that treble-winning season, scoring the goal which won the Champions League final after being warned that he would be allowed not one single blot on his copy-book. But that June, EtoÃ¢ÂÂo was out, this time definitively, because of Ã¢ÂÂa lack of feelingÃ¢ÂÂ between the two.

The majority of those Guardiola has worked with canÃ¢ÂÂt speak highly enough of him, though. Busquets is one of those who has been promoted from B team success with Guardiola to Champions League and World Cup glory. Ã¢ÂÂPep is identical now to what he was like then,Ã¢ÂÂ he explains. Ã¢ÂÂHe studies endlessly, prepares in detail, draws the maximum from his players and makes us ready for the opposing team.

"It involves many hours watching videos but also a huge knowledge as a coach and experience as a player.Ã¢ÂÂ His assistant, Tito Vilanova, a childhood friend, says GuardiolaÃ¢ÂÂs X-factor is his Ã¢ÂÂcontagious self-confidence. His will to win is matched by a complete belief that heÃ¢ÂÂll win and an ability to explain how to do it.Ã¢ÂÂ

* * *

But for how long is Guardiola going to keep winning with BarÃÂ§a? Ã¢ÂÂPep loves this club madly and lives his work with too much intensity,Ã¢ÂÂ says legendary Barcelona water polo Olympian Manuel Estiarte, who was brought in by Guardiola as the clubÃ¢ÂÂs director of external relations. Ã¢ÂÂIÃ¢ÂÂve occasionally had to tell him to take it easy so that he doesnÃ¢ÂÂt burn out.Ã¢ÂÂ



Exit stage left: Pep Guardiola, 27th April 2012



Indeed, there is a feeling that he isnÃ¢ÂÂt in it for the long haul. Johan Cruyff even speculated that Guardiola, whose contract only extends to the end of the 2011-12 season, might walk away following the Wembley triumph. After all, how much better can it get? But the remarkable win in London has renewed his energy and enthusiasm for the job and he told his players Ã¢ÂÂit doesnÃ¢ÂÂt end hereÃ¢ÂÂ after the game.

So where does it end? Perhaps those of us who enjoy what Guardiola has created will get another year from him at the Nou Camp. He believes that he has set up a style of thinking, of working and of playing that can live beyond his specific mandate.

But his wanderlust, the same instinct which told him to abandon the nest and sample different languages and cultures, will take him to coaching duties in England and Italy Ã¢ÂÂ perhaps even Qatar again before he eventually returns to Barcelona as president. Of that FFT is quite sure.

In the meantime, the rest of us should just keep our seatbelts fastened and enjoy what remains of the ride.

On 27th April 2012, Pep Guardiola announced his intention to step down as Barcelona coach at the end of the season. His replacement will be Tito Vilanova, his assistant and 'guard dog'.

