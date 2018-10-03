Kenedy: Rafa always laughs at my little socks!

The 22-year-old Brazilian is currently spending a full season on loan at St James’ Park from Chelsea after a successful short-term stint in the second half of 2017/18, and has featured in every Premier League game he has been eligible to play for the struggling Magpies so far this term.

Kenedy’s penchant for tiny socks and shinpads has become a running joke on Tyneside, however – particularly for his current boss Benitez.

“I like them! It’s as if I’m wearing normal socks, you know?” he says in the November 2018 issue of FourFourTwo, out in shops and available digitally now.

“They make me feel lighter and are so comfortable. On the pitch, I almost feel like I’m levitating. But other people do find it weird, I admit. None of them realise it’s their socks that are a bit weird, not mine!

“My team-mates often look at me and can’t believe how I wear them. I do worry about injuries, but I wouldn’t say it’s more dangerous because of my tiny socks. Rafa’s never said anything about that – he just looks at the socks and laughs…”

Stamford boy

Kenedy is thoroughly enjoying his time at St James’ – particularly playing for Newcastle’s supporters – but concedes that he would like another crack at breaking into Chelsea’s first team once he returns to Stamford Bridge.

“It’s always difficult for any player not playing every week, that’s for sure, and I’m no different,” the Brazilian says. “I was living the dream when I arrived at Chelsea, you know? A youngster coming over from Brazil and getting to play in some huge stadiums with so many great players on my team, not to mention the opposition.

“In the first year I learned a lot about English football, on and off the pitch.

“As for the future, I have a contract at Chelsea and it would be nice to get another opportunity there, but for now I prefer to enjoy the moment. I’m happy at Newcastle and can only promise to give my best here. Then we’ll see what happens.”

Read the full interview with Kenedy in the November 2018 issue of FourFourTwo, out in shops and on iPad/iPhone from Wednesday, October 3. The enigma of Paul Pogba is our latest cover story, featuring exclusive interviews with those who know him well. Elsewhere, there’s Emile Heskey’s revealing career reflective and another exclusive interview with Brighton hitman Glenn Murray, plus the mad history of set-pieces, cult teams, Aaron Lennon’s superfan and much, much more. Grab yours today!

