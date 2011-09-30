La Preview: Mallorca give Laudrup the elbow as Betis look to extend stay at the top

Saturday



Osasuna (12th) v Mallorca (11th) - 18.00 (local time)

Probably the least surprising managerial change of the season saw Michael Laudrup agreeing terms to leave Mallorca earlier in the week. Supporters of the now ex-boss say he was never backed in the transfer market by club VP and majority shareholder, Lorenzo Serra Ferrer, and missed out on a forward due to administrative blunder - an error the Dane was fairly critical of to make choppy waters between the pair even...er...choppier.

LaudrupÃ¢ÂÂs enemies in the Balearic battle-ground will declare good riddance to the Dane pointing to a terrible second half to last season that almost ended in relegation for Mallorca, as well as the unimpressive also-rans Laudrup opted to bring in over the summer when actually allowed to sign players.

The inevitable happened on Tuesday when the managerÃ¢ÂÂs assistant, Erik Larsen, left the club having called Serra Ferrer Ã¢ÂÂa bad personÃ¢ÂÂ.

Ã¢ÂÂIÃ¢ÂÂll buy a dinner for anyone who can find something good to say about him.Ã¢ÂÂ The unsurprisingly immediate departure of the number two in light of these comments was followed by the number one with Laudrup making it quite clear who was to blame. Ã¢ÂÂFour years ago, when the current maximum shareholder of Mallorca was coach of Betis he said Ã¢ÂÂBetis will be what Lopera wants it to beÃ¢ÂÂ. That applies here now. Mallorca will be what Serra Ferrer wants it to be.Ã¢ÂÂ

LLL Prediction - Home win

Villarreal (14th) v Zaragoza (15th) - 18.00

SpainÃ¢ÂÂs horrendously high unemployment rate was reduced by one this week, when kindly Zaragoza gave a hard-working fella a job. The former Deportivo defensive midfielder Antonio TomÃÂ¡s has been picked up by Zaragoza and given a squad number, with the player claiming at ThursdayÃ¢ÂÂs unveiling that he is Ã¢ÂÂtactical, calm, hard work and will bring effort and passion.Ã¢ÂÂ

LLL Prediction - Home win

Racing Santander (18th) v Rayo Vallecano (13th) - 18.00

While the Rayo ground staff are working away to improve the state of Rayo VallecanoÃ¢ÂÂs bobbly pitch - a surface manager JosÃÂ© Sandoval has claimed is going to cost his team points this season - the stadium itself has gone through a metamorphosis.

RayoÃ¢ÂÂs home still only has three sides and has folk living inside of it, the name has been changed in a supportersÃ¢ÂÂ vote from the previous title of the Ã¢ÂÂTeresa RiveroÃ¢ÂÂ stadium - named after the wife of the head of the Ruiz-Mateos clan, the former owners who are currently going through a few legal issues over corruption. Again.

But once the club can afford some paint or some big sticky letters, RayoÃ¢ÂÂs ground will officially be called from this day forth the Ã¢ÂÂEstadio de VallecasÃ¢ÂÂ.

LLL Prediction - Draw

Valencia (7th) v Granada (17th) - 20.00

In what seems to be one of those stick-the-finger-in-the-air-and-guess studies - a process thatÃ¢ÂÂs always been most popular in Spanish football finance - the Granada Chamber of Commerce has had a stab at estimating the income brought in to the city thanks to the local football clubÃ¢ÂÂs promotion to la Primera.

That magic figure is thought to be a handy Ã¢ÂÂ¬7 million a year to the cityÃ¢ÂÂs fine restaurants, hotels and bars and Ã¢ÂÂ¬28 million overall. No pressure from the locals for another campaign of top flight football, then...

LLL Prediction - Home win

MÃÂ¡laga (6th) v Getafe (16th) - 22.00

Despite bringing in a bunch of new names causing a heck of a change to MÃÂ¡lagaÃ¢ÂÂs starting line-up, one position that hasnÃ¢ÂÂt seen movement is that of Willy Caballero in goal. And thatÃ¢ÂÂs not likely to change in the immediate future as the Argentine keeper who turned 30 on Wednesday has let in just two goals - the best record in la Primera. Ã¢ÂÂIf goals arenÃ¢ÂÂt conceded then itÃ¢ÂÂs the work of the whole team,Ã¢ÂÂ said a generous Willy.

LLL Prediction - Home win

Sunday

Real Sociedad (9th) v Athletic Bilbao (19th) - 12.00

A midday kick-off on Sunday may have taken a little of the drunken fun out of the Basque derby for the fans in the stands but la RealÃ¢ÂÂs Antoine Griezmann has done his bit in trying to set a fire under the tie, nonetheless.

The French winger has quite a lot of hard, brown-nosing work to do try and get back in the good books with the San Sebastian faithful after attempting but failing to get a move to AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid over the summer. So itÃ¢ÂÂs no wonder that the cocky young tyke is predicting a 3-0 for la Real and Ã¢ÂÂthree goals for me.Ã¢ÂÂ

LLL Prediction - Home win

Betis (1st) v Levante (3rd) - 16.00

To show exactly how odd it feels to have Betis at the top of la Liga after five games, LLLÃ¢ÂÂs eyes instinctively moved to the bottom of the table to find the league position of the club before it remembered with a sudden rush where the Seville side sat in la Primera. And thatÃ¢ÂÂs quite comfortably above everyone else despite a 1-0 defeat to Getafe on Monday night.

Betis coach, Pepe Mel - a cross between Peter Griffin from Family Guy and Rafa BenÃÂ­tez - reckons first place is where is team is going to remain for the trip to the Santiago Bernabeu in a fortnightÃ¢ÂÂs time. Ã¢ÂÂWeÃ¢ÂÂre going to go there as leaders. We have enough to win our next game although itÃ¢ÂÂs against a good team.Ã¢ÂÂ

LLL Prediction - Home win

AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid (8th) v Sevilla (4th) - 18.00

ThereÃ¢ÂÂs a hint of a Spanish international flavour about SevillaÃ¢ÂÂs forward line these days, with JesÃÂºs Navas, Alvaro Negredo and Diego Perotti all starring for MarcelinoÃ¢ÂÂs men. Yes, technically, Perotti is Argentinean born and bred, but that hasnÃ¢ÂÂt stopped Vicente Del Bosque dreaming, claim AS.

The paper reports the Spain manager is so impressed with the Sevilla player that he has called for a thorough probing into whether Perotti could be called up to la Furia Roja. Although Perotti has played in two friendlies for Argentina, he has yet to be called up for an official game. WhatÃ¢ÂÂs more, the wide man became a Spanish citizen in January in what Del Bosque sees as a very promising move.

LLL Prediction - Draw

Sporting (20th) v Barcelona (2nd) - 20.00

Somewhere out in the wider world thereÃ¢ÂÂs a super-computer working out Leo MessiÃ¢ÂÂs various goal tallies and assists per game, week, month and season. It whirred into life on Saturday and Wednesday when little Leo put three past a hopeless AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid and then two more past a really hopeless BATE Borisov, with the little fella looking rather apologetic about the whole business.

MessiÃ¢ÂÂs five strikes helped make him Barcelona's joint-second top goalscorer of all time, with the Argentinean equalling Ladislao Kubala's 194 strikes on Wednesday evening. The forward still has a solid four months of work to do before notching the 42 additional goals it will take to surpass the record total of BarÃÂ§a goals set by CÃÂ©sar, though. Bottom-of-the-table Sporting should help out on Sunday.

LLL Prediction - Away win

Espanyol (10th) v Real Madrid (5th) - 22.00

ItÃ¢ÂÂs been Ã¢ÂÂhave a pop at Real Madrid weekÃ¢ÂÂ over the past few days for some of the clubÃ¢ÂÂs ghosts of the past. The most ghoulish of those was ex-president, RamÃÂ³n CalderÃÂ³n, who appeared in the Catalan media - always something that will win him fans in Madrid - saying; Ã¢ÂÂI think the club has an owner called Jorge Mendes, the agent of six or seven players at Madrid. At the moment, Florentino is a puppet, itÃ¢ÂÂs incredible.Ã¢ÂÂ

One of the former presidentÃ¢ÂÂs managers, Bernd Schuster, also made the news by commenting on matters concerning MordorÃ¢ÂÂs favourite team. Ã¢ÂÂGiving the side time is ridiculous. ItÃ¢ÂÂs a team thatÃ¢ÂÂs been together for a year,Ã¢ÂÂ opined the unsympathetic German. Ã¢ÂÂThe team is as it is with its highs and lows. IÃ¢ÂÂm interested to know if they are capable of improving in the big games in the Champions League and against Barcelona.Ã¢ÂÂ

LLL Prediction - Away win

