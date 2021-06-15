France vs Germany live! Follow all the Euro 2020 group stage action

Refresh

Time for the oranges. Hummels' oggie separates the sides after a game that was more interesting than thrilling.

Into the regulation single added minute.

Pogba disagrees with an offside call, but strangely the lino doesn't change his mind.

Gundogan nips in to stab to Havertz in the box but Varane is implacable and impassable.

(It wasn't intentional, and so says the ref, so there the matter rests.)

Still just the one effort on target - Mbappe's.



Having pushed Kimmich to the ground, Fernandez cops one in the mush from the German's boot.

Half-chance for Germany - Gundogan hits wide from a hastily concocted Gnabry overhead kick.

Hummels nods that one clear.

Mbappe suddenly warp-speeds down the left, as he does, and wins a corner on the left. Griezmann shuffles purposefully over.

Then Havertz nearly nips in to intercept a poor Kimpembe pass, but suddenly Kante's there. Of course he is. Schrodinger's midfielder.

Not having the evening he planned, Kimmich hoofs a crossfield ball into the chest of Pogba, but the German ranks close and save the right-sider's blushes.

Germany getting a little aggrieved. Kimmich, already carded, is agog that he hasn't been awarded a corner. Instead it's a goal kick, which is another opportunity for Hugo Lloris to take his time.

Clears the wall but also the bar.

Germany rallying. Now it's Muller buzzing about, winning another free kick, slightly further out but that won't stop Kroos.

Doesn't clear a very tall wall.

Germany free-kick, 24 yards out, just left of the D. Kroos very interested.

Swift retort from the hosts as Muller heads Gosens' left-wing cross wide of the goal.

GOAL 20' FRANCE



Hummels own goal, turning in Hernandez's cross from Pogba's raking crossfield ball

Pogba's alley ball down the inside-left channel almost releases Mbappe but Neuer sweeper-keeps it out of trouble. France ratcheting up.

This time Griezmann's corner doesn't clear the first man, thus infuriating your da.

First save as Mbappe cuts in from the left and fires a right-footer which Neuer shovels wide.

Pogba rises to meet Griezmann's corner from six yards but it's narrowly over. He might have done better from there, and judging by his reaction he knows it.

It's gone a bit scrappy, in truth – but that will happen as good teams try to raise the tempo rather than alternating keep-ball. At least, that's the soothing narrative.



France break down the right, Pavard crosses but it's turned behind for a corner.

Hoots from the locals as Gnabry is punished for a foul on Pogba, who was trying to bustle his way through the midfield.

No further penalty-area action as yet, as the two sides feel each other out.

Griezmann drifting out to the right rather than sitting in the hole; presumably he reckons there'll be gaps out there given Germany's back three.



Kimmich booked for a late tackle.

From a German free-kick, Hummels rises highest but nods way over.

Germany dominating the ball in the first couple of minutes, but without much in the way of penetration (yet?)

And we are, as they say, off.

I mean there can't be many better anthems than France's. Belted out, as you'd imagine. Germany's more stately tune is also bellowed by the protagonists and of course most of the onlookers in what UEFA would love us to call the Munich Football Arena.

The captains will have a long way to jog back after the pre-match coin-toss – both sides are skippered by their keepers, namely Manuel Neuer and Hugo Lloris. As the pair are the only nominated keeper-captains among the 24 squads, it shouldn’t happen again – unless of course these two old enemies clash again later in the tournament.

Germany have three cap centurions – Toni Kroos and the recalled Thomas Muller each have 102, while Manuel Neuer is on a round 100. Muller is the squad’s leading scorer with 39 – none of his team-mates have even half that number.

With 46 goals in 108 caps, Olivier Giroud is France’s second-highest all-time scorer. He’s four off the half-century and five off Thierry Henry. Antoine Griezmann, on 37 from 91 caps, is four behind third-placed Michel Platini.

France have just ticked past two years unbeaten. Since a 2-0 reverse in Turkey they have won 15 and drawn three; the sides to evade defeat were tricky old Turkey, a slightly fortunate Ukraine (who scored with their only effort on target) and forthcoming Euros opponents Portugal.

Notwithstanding the pre-tournament pasting of patsies Latvia (7-1 with six different scorers and an own goal), Germany are not in the best of form. Of their six Nations League games last autumn, they drew three and were humiliated 6-0 by Spain – and in March they lost a World Cup qualifier at home to North Macedonia. Very unGermany: it was their first World Cup qualifier defeat in 35, the previous loss being the 5-1 against England.

Over that aforementioned 25-year time period, each team has gone out in the groups three times. That means that the Germans are, over the last quarter-century, less likely to win than to be home before the postcards. For comparison, from 1970 to 1994 (West) Germany only once fell at the first hurdle.... at Euro 84 in France.

It's not just France who have brought back a once-sidelined old favourite: Jogi Low reversed his somewhat hasty decision to dump Thomas Muller, and he's in the Germany XI tonight. (Muller, not Low.) Here's FFT's very own Ed McCambridge from the virtual touchline, going through the line-ups.

At 12 major tournaments over the last 25 years, Germany have reached more semi-finals (8) than France (6) – but only went on to win two of those tournaments (Euro 96 and Brazil 2014), whereas France have won three (France 98, Euro 2000 and Russia 2018).



Could it be that the Germans are now more Thereabouts than There?

This is the first time the nations have met in the groups. The Germans beat France in two successive World Cup semi-finals (1982 and 1986) and a quarter-final (2014). However, the French won the Euro 2016 semi-final. Has the continental balance shifted west?

Overall, France have historically had the upper hand against Germany: 14 wins to 10, with 7 draws. However, most of those were friendlies: at major tournaments it couldn’t be closer – W2 D2 L2.



Note also that one of France's wins was in the 1958 World Cup's third-place match, which you might not regard as all that important, but Just Fontaine did: he banged in four goals to complete a Golden Boot haul of 13, which is surely impassable until FIFA decide to allow every team on the planet into a 12-month World Cup Finalstravaganza.

So that's the disembodied head of Karim Benzema floating around up top for France, alongside a certain M. Mbappe. But what's the deal with Benzema's recall? Where's he been for the last few years, and why? What you need, curious reader, is a well-written explainer on just this topic. Luckily enough, here's one we prepared earlier...

