The Christmas Mixer

BALL
It wouldn’t be Christmas without the Africa Cup of Nations. The event kicks off on December 21 in Morocco and they’ll need a ball, so Puma has obliged. Named ITRI, it draws inspiration from Morocco’s centuries-old zellij art form, renowned for its intricate geometric mosaics. The name also pays tribute to the star featured on the Moroccan flag. We look forward to it tessellating into some top corners over the festive period.
BOOTS
Santa will be more than happy loading these onto his sleigh – they weigh in at a feathery 182g, about the same as a standard banana. That’s a fitting comparison, as Sokito’s USP is that their boots are 100 per cent vegan, crafted from materials made of corn waste, sugarcane, bamboo, castor beans and Tencel wood fibres. At £40-50 cheaper than comparative boots, we rated this the best value professional-grade boot of 2025 on FourFourTwo.com, where you’ll find dozens of handy boot guides.
JUMPER
In the ’80s, Rubik’s Cubes were the in-demand Christmas gift. During the ’90s, parents fought over Furbies. In the 2000s, everyone had to have a Nintendo Wii. Welcome to 2025, where the race is surely now on for a Cameroon Christmas jumper. Technically it’s a vest, paying tribute to the sleeveless kit the country intended to use at the 2002 World Cup before the grinches at FIFA banned it. Classic Shirts now offer over 100 retro-shirt-inspired Christmas jumpers, and every single one of them lands.
COLLECTION
Nike’s Total 90 franchise era began in 2000 until its discontinuation as a primary performance line in 2013. Basically, the peak Wayne Rooney years. In keeping with 2025’s reunion theme, Total 90 has been reborn, temporarily, via skate brand Palace, no strangers to football apparel collabs. It’s a beefy capsule of 24 pieces: tees, sweats, shorts, pants and a pair of trainers. A kaleidoscope of grey-neon nostalgia. Quality.
COLLECTION
Ski Sunday meets Paolo Maldini in a collection that sees Milan continue to push beyond the pitch. French brand Rossignol, one of the first to produce plastic skis, now offer Milan skis, with an accompanying jacket, pants, gloves and socks. There are also apres-ski clothes in the shape of a smart half-zip sweater and jacket, modelled here by Luka Modric – subtle enough not to irk rival fans into cutting you up on the slopes.
COLLECTION
Anti Social Social Club began life as an LA-based blog of blurry black-and-white photos capturing a world of boredom, sadness and the need for self-expression. We can’t for the life of us work out why they’ve done a collaboration with Everton. But here we are, looking at Evertonian varsity jackets, hoodies, tees, and even pint glasses and tea pots designed by a streetwear brand that has become an immediately recognisable pop culture symbol. Life comes at you fast.
GEAR
An innovative training device that can improve the ability to curl a ball by up to 57 per cent.
BOOK
Gazza brutally examines his relationship with eight primary human emotions including surprise, fear and disgust.
GAME
Channel years of playing Football Manager into beating your loved ones over the dining table this Christmas.
SHOES
Performance hack shoes with nodes in the sole that stimulate sensory areas of the brain, as worn by many of the England squad.
BOOK
We’ve written a book! Buy it, it’s full of great trivia to bombard your mates with.
KIT
Crep Protect sent us one of these – it’s genuinely one of the best things we’ve ever been given.
UNDERWEAR
Three Lions stars including Harry Kane, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham and more wear these.
SOCKS
Trusox are the pioneers of the grip sock industry, having started the craze among footballers back in the 2010s.
TROPHY
An official replica to stick on the mantelpiece, featuring all the hallmarks of the full trophy and made from chrome-plated metal.
HEADBAND
Headbands for players with flowing locks from a brand founded by a dad who couldn’t find quality football products for his daughter.
BALL
The most watched object in 2026. Take it down the park and pretend you’re Lionel Messi.
NOTEPAD
A ‘Player Reflection Journal’ designed to help unlock potential on the pitch, created by a Premier League academy coach.
LEGO
Can you complete this gigantic 5,509-piece Lego model before the real thing reopens in its entirety? You probably will.
SHINPADS
Need tiny, customised shin pads with your face on them? Brothers Ethan and Zack could be the ones to start the craze via their brand Joga.
MUG
Pick your favourite match and Retro Clasico will give it the page 302 treatment.
BOOK
How football transformed the world, told through the lens of the last nine World Cups.
ALCOHOL
Pour yourself a stiff Marko Arnautovic, a “fruity gin that surprises with its unmistakable aroma”.
NEWSPAPERS
Relive the history of your club via the newspaper headlines and reports of the day.
BOOK
An ideal pub quiz primer when you’re full of turkey and there’s nothing on TV at Christmas.
