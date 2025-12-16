The Christmas Mixer

Christmas is around the corner – are you set?

No? Good job we've got you covered: here at FourFourTwo, the team behind the Mixer have been trawling through the depths of the internet to bring you some super stocking fillers for the football fan in your life.

Here's our guide on what to get your nearest and dearest this yuletide.

FourFourTwo's Christmas gift guide

BALL Puma AFCON ball £22 at prodirectsport.com It wouldn’t be Christmas without the Africa Cup of Nations. The event kicks off on December 21 in Morocco and they’ll need a ball, so Puma has obliged. Named ITRI, it draws inspiration from Morocco’s centuries-old zellij art form, renowned for its intricate geometric mosaics. The name also pays tribute to the star featured on the Moroccan flag. We look forward to it tessellating into some top corners over the festive period. BOOTS Sokito Scudetta Ice £174.99 at sokito.com Santa will be more than happy loading these onto his sleigh – they weigh in at a feathery 182g, about the same as a standard banana. That’s a fitting comparison, as Sokito’s USP is that their boots are 100 per cent vegan, crafted from materials made of corn waste, sugarcane, bamboo, castor beans and Tencel wood fibres. At £40-50 cheaper than comparative boots, we rated this the best value professional-grade boot of 2025 on FourFourTwo.com, where you’ll find dozens of handy boot guides. JUMPER Classic Football Shirts Cameroon Christmas jumper £39.99 at classicfootballshirts.co.uk In the ’80s, Rubik’s Cubes were the in-demand Christmas gift. During the ’90s, parents fought over Furbies. In the 2000s, everyone had to have a Nintendo Wii. Welcome to 2025, where the race is surely now on for a Cameroon Christmas jumper. Technically it’s a vest, paying tribute to the sleeveless kit the country intended to use at the 2002 World Cup before the grinches at FIFA banned it. Classic Shirts now offer over 100 retro-shirt-inspired Christmas jumpers, and every single one of them lands. COLLECTION Palace P90 collection View at palaceskateboards.com Nike’s Total 90 franchise era began in 2000 until its discontinuation as a primary performance line in 2013. Basically, the peak Wayne Rooney years. In keeping with 2025’s reunion theme, Total 90 has been reborn, temporarily, via skate brand Palace, no strangers to football apparel collabs. It’s a beefy capsule of 24 pieces: tees, sweats, shorts, pants and a pair of trainers. A kaleidoscope of grey-neon nostalgia. Quality. COLLECTION Rossignol x Milan Capsule Collection View at store.acmilan.com Ski Sunday meets Paolo Maldini in a collection that sees Milan continue to push beyond the pitch. French brand Rossignol, one of the first to produce plastic skis, now offer Milan skis, with an accompanying jacket, pants, gloves and socks. There are also apres-ski clothes in the shape of a smart half-zip sweater and jacket, modelled here by Luka Modric – subtle enough not to irk rival fans into cutting you up on the slopes. COLLECTION Everton x Anti Social Social Club Everton collection View at antisocialsocialclub.co.uk Anti Social Social Club began life as an LA-based blog of blurry black-and-white photos capturing a world of boredom, sadness and the need for self-expression. We can’t for the life of us work out why they’ve done a collaboration with Everton. But here we are, looking at Evertonian varsity jackets, hoodies, tees, and even pint glasses and tea pots designed by a streetwear brand that has become an immediately recognisable pop culture symbol. Life comes at you fast.