Crystal Palace legend reveals Selhurst Park fears as rumours mount over Oliver Glasner's future

Crystal Palace legend Clinton Morrison believes keeping Oliver Glasner is the key to the club’s future amid reports of the Austrian manager departing at the end of the season.

The Crystal Palace boss is out of contract in the summer and has said there has barely been time to think about signing a new deal due to the relentless schedule that sees the club competing in the Premier League, Europa Conference League and League Cup.

Getafe boss Jose Bordalas has been linked as a replacement in recent days but chairman Steve Parish is likely to do everything he can to keep Glasner, with Morrison echoing the sentiment of the vast majority of the fanbase.

Morrison thinks Palace can lose star players as long as they keep Glasner

Clinton Morrsion scored 112 goals for Crystal Palace across two stints with the club. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It will be a summer of upheaval either way at Selhurst Park with captain Marc Guehi set to depart on a free transfer and Adam Wharton likely to be the subject of heavy interest from the biggest clubs in the country.

Speaking exclusively with Freebets.com, the home of the best UK betting sites, Morrison said he doesn’t think 'it’ll be a difficult period' as long as they keep hold of Glasner, which is his main priority this summer.

Marc Guehi is set to depart from Selhurst Park on a free transfer in the summer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“We’ve seen before with players like Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise. Palace recover and still go on and do well. I think the real stumbling block for Palace will be if they lose the manager, Oliver Glasner,” the 36-cap Irish international said.

Morrison added that he believes the 51-year-old 'is a fantastic manager who will probably go down as the best' in the club’s history having won both the FA Cup and Community Shield during 2025.

One of Glasner’s main gripes at Palace has been the lack of transfer business conducted with the money secured from the sales of Eze and Olise and Morrison feels the loss of Dougie Freedman has been greatly felt.

Freedman, a bona fide Palace icon, spent eight years with the club as sporting director, hiring Glasner as well as signing the likes of Guehi, Wharton, Eze and Olise, the latter trio all from the Championship, before departing in March of this year.

“They’ve missed Dougie Freedman with the recruitment so it’s been difficult, and with what Glasner has said, he does need help in the January window.”

Jean-Philippe Mateta is a striker Clinton Morrison would have loved to have played with. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another player both signed by Freedman and linked with a move away next summer is Jean-Philippe Mateta. The French forward is someone Morrison – who scored 112 goals for the Eagles across two stints – would have liked to have played with.

“Mateta is just a different kind of player. He is a player I would have liked to play beside because he's the target man and if you're playing a two up front, he's the one who would hold it up and I’d play off him.”

The future of Glasner and Palace’s star players is likely to be a talking point for the rest of the season in what could be a glorious swan song as the club chases more cup success both at home and in Europe and pushes for a top four league finish.