England captain Bobby Moore holds the Jules Rimet trophy after victory in the 1966 World Cup final (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's hard to have a good team without a good defence – and it's hard to have a good team without good defenders.

English football, at club and international level, is certainly no exception in that regard, and the birthplace of the beautiful game has produced some all-time great exponents of the defensive art.

Here, FourFourTwo ranks the best English defenders ever!