Ranked! The 10 best left-wingers in the world

The best left-wingers in the world, from those who create to those who score

There was a time when the best left-wingers were all left-footed and their sole job was to whip balls into big forwards. Not anymore.

Now, plenty of the best players in the world play on the left flank and are game-changers capable of the unthinkable at the drop of a hat. With football evolving, it takes more than just pace out wide, with left-wingers these days coming in a range of different profiles.

So that makes picking the best ones a tricky task indeed…

How FourFourTwo's expert panel decided the best left-wingers in the world

FourFourTwo assembled an expert panel, featuring the likes of European football expert Julien Laurens, Breaking the Lines' chief editor Zach Lowy, freelance analyst/scout Ben Mattinson and Scouted co-founders Phil Costa and Tom Curren, as we asked for their opinions on the best players on Earth in every position.

Players ranked first in the left-wing category were given 10 points, second given nine points and so on, with minimal additional points added to those who featured across the top of statistical metrics across Europe's top five leagues, such as successful take-ons, goals, assists and key passes.

27 players were nominated with the top-rated player receiving a stunning 163 points, some 33 more than the player in second. After making judgement calls over whether some stars should be placed in lists of the best right-wingers in the world or best strikers in the world, we compiled a top 10 – the five next highest-rated received an honourable mention below, while all values are courtesy of Transfermarkt and correct as of June 2025.

As well as our lists of attackers, we have definitive compilations of the best players further back in a team. We have a list of the best goalkeepers in the world right now, while we've also covered defence (right-backs, centre-backs and left-backs), and midfield (defensive midfielders, central midfielders and attacking midfielders) with our other lists.

The full list

10. Antoine Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth in action during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and AFC Bournemouth at Gtech Community Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Brentford, England.

Antoine Semenyo has been excellent under Andoni Iraola (Image credit: Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)
Bournemouth

Club: Bournemouth
Date of birth: January 7 2000 (25)
National team: Ghana
Value: €40.00m

He arrived from Bristol City with little fanfare as a steady option to rely on out wide rather than a superstar game-changer – but as Bournemouth have reached a second successive record points tally, it seems as though Antoine Semenyo can't fly under the radar a little for his contributions at Dean Court for much longer.

Semenyo has arguably been Bournemouth’s best player under Andoni Iraola. He’s able to strike the ball with either foot, can breeze past full-backs, and his off-the-ball work is exactly what you’d expect a Basque boss to fawn over.

And he’s immensely strong: he bullies defenders like very few can in the Premier League, making him incredibly fun to watch.

9. Anthony Gordon

Anthony Gordon

Anthony Gordon has been a vital piece of Eddie Howe's side (Image credit: Getty Images)
Newcastle United

Club: Newcastle United
Date of birth: February 24 2001 (24)
National team: England
Value: €65.00m

Anthony Gordon was something of a figure of fun (or derision, if you’re of a Toffees persuasion) when he departed Everton for Newcastle United in 2023, but it proved to be the match that sparked his white-hot potential.

He is now not only one of Eddie Howe’s most important attackers, alongside Alexander Isak, but the 24-year-old is up there with some of the best in the Premier League.

Gordon’s 2023/24 campaign has been the highlight so far, posting 11 goals and 15 assists in the league, but he proved just as crucial this term.

With a running power and direct-attacking style often lacking in today’s England squad, greater Three Lions importance may only be just around the corner.

8. Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo has 16 goals to his name for Liverpool in 2024/25

Cody Gakpo has proven himself an excellent signing (Image credit: Getty Images)
Liverpool

Club: Liverpool
Date of birth: May 7 1999 (26)
National team: Netherlands
Value: €70.00m

Another often underappreciated icon of Liverpool’s recent successes, Cody Gakpo was drafted in by Jurgen Klopp when Darwin Nunez wasn't working out.

The Reds returned to the false nine template, and things began looking up. Yet when Gakpo moved out to the left, he's arguably been even better.

A product of PSV Eindhoven, Gakpo’s intelligent movement and ability to find space make him a constant attacking threat. He thrives at cutting inside from the left flank, and with 18 goals last season, 16 before, he's consistent in his output.

Gakpo’s intelligent movement and ability to find space make him a constant attacking threat.

Matthew Holt

It's impressive because there it isn't one particular thing that the Dutchman does that he's known for. He doesn't offer pace like Nunez, intensity like Diaz, even flair like Firmino or creativity like Coutinho.

He's simply a well-rounded forward who knows when to pop up at the right place at the right time.

7. Nico Williams

Spain international Nico Williams is highly thought of by those at Arsenal

Nico Williams is sought-after by most of Europe (Image credit: Getty Images)
Athletic Club

Club: Athletic Club
Date of birth: July 16 2002 (22)
National team: Spain
Value: €70.00m

Still at Athletic, Nico Williams may well end up being an all-time sale record for the Basque giants when he eventually moves. He will be worth every penny.

Few players in any position in world football are quite so unpredictable, with the Spain international offering two-footedness and dynamism either out wide or when he eventually breaks into the box. He’s creative, he can finish and he has the kind of pace and strength that has full-backs questioning whether to stand off him or get tighter.

At still just 22, we could be witnessing a dynasty in the national team, with La Roja having Williams and Lamine Yamal on either wing.

6. Rafael Leao

Rafael Leao of AC Milan in action during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Verona at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on February 15, 2025 in Milan, Italy.

Rafael Leao transformed Milan when he arrived (Image credit: Giuseppe Cottini/AC Milan via Getty Images)
Milan

Club: Milan
Date of birth: June 10 1999 (26)
National team: Portugal
Value: €75.00m

Milan are a bit of a mess right now, having finished eighth in Serie A, sacked Sergio Conceicao, lost Tijjani Reijnders and looking like Theo Hernandez could follow.

It wasn't Leao's best season by any measure – but watching him in the Nations League recently with Nuno Mendes overlapping gave us a glimpse into what's been missing for the 26-year-old over the last year.

There is no questioning his sheer ability, especially given he loves to draw defenders into uncomfortable areas before often checking back inside and delivering a drop of the shoulder to open up space for either himself or his team-mates.

Whether or not we see the Portugal international reach the next level of output in years to come remains to be seen but one thing is for certain: Leao has all the natural ability to do so.

5. Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz celebrates after scoring his second goal for Liverpool against Manchester United in the Premier League at Old Trafford in September 2024.

Luis Diaz played a major role in Liverpool's march to the title (Image credit: Getty Images)
Liverpool

Club: Liverpool
Date of birth: January 13 1997 (28)
National team: Colombia
Value: €70.00m

Yes, he's played up front – but with 30 appearances as a left-winger last season, he finds his place on this list.

Luis Diaz arrived midseason from Porto to compete with the likes of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. He was supposed to be a long-term project for Jurgen Klopp but hit the ground running almost immediately.

In the past year or so, however, Diaz has taken on even more importance for the Reds, playing with a kind of Tevez-like intensity and notching 25 goals and assists in 50 appearances in all competitions.

Luis Diaz is a really unique winger, he's capable of cutting in or going to the byline, he's a fantastic dribbler and he always creates excitement on the ball.

Zach Lowy

Diaz loves nothing more than to create and excels in tight spaces. The 28-year-old has been pivotal to Arne Slot’s first-season joy on Merseyside, and given his exceptional output in front of goal, it is no wonder that the likes of Barcelona have been swatted away from signing him in recent months

A testament to Liverpool’s terrific scouting, Diaz has become one of the Premier League most feared wingers and it's a crown he wears well.

4. Bradley Barcola

Bradley Barcola of Paris Saint-Germain looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD5 match between FC Bayern München and Paris Saint-Germain at Allianz arena, Munich, Germany on November 26, 2024.

Bradley Barcola has taken his game to a new level in Paris (Image credit: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Paris Saint-Germain

Club: Paris Saint-Germain
Date of birth: September 2 2002 (22)
National team: France
Value: €70.00m

A product of the Lyon academy system now lured away to PSG, Bradley Barcola’s ascent over the last two years is something to be admired.

Capable of elegant wing play, Barcola often leaves defenders in his wake with his precision dribbling and striking a correct level of consistency could mean we are about to see yet another young forward burst onto the scene amongst a new generation of talents.

A Champions League winner at just 22, Barcola is technically astute and often has no second thought about wrapping an effort at goal should he be presented with a half chance.

With plenty to learn under Luis Enrique, it’s an exciting time for Ligue 1 fans and beyond.

3. Vinicius Jr

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr is going through a slump as of late

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr is already a superstar (Image credit: Getty Images)
Real Madrid

Club: Real Madrid
Date of birth: July 12 2000 (24)
National team: Brazil
Value: €170.00m

Eyebrows were raised when Kylian Mbappe signed for Real Madrid. It seemed as though he simply couldn't coexist with Vinicius Junior.

Though it's hardly been the seamless transition that Florentino Perez imagined, Vini's not exactly been too phased by the change. 39 goals and assists for the season: that's attacking output that is simply off the charts, as despite his tender age of just 24, Vini plays football beyond his years and holds dear that original Brazilian playstyle we have all grown to love.

Terrifically quick and an exceptional dribbler, the Real Madrid star excels on the left flank and loves nothing more than to drive into space to find that decisive key action to open up the opposition. His finesse is like no other, with a cheeky arrogance that often frustrates rival defenders and supporters.

He's got another decade at the top if we're lucky – and no influx of Galacticos can seemingly slow him down.

2. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of PSG celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and AS Monaco FC at Parc des Princes on February 07, 2025 in Paris, France.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia transformed PSG in January (Image credit: Franco Arland/Getty Images)
Paris Saint-Germain

Club: Paris Saint-Germain
Date of birth: February 12 2001 (24)
National team: Georgia
Value: €90.00m

A Treble for PSG and another Scudetto medal in the same season? Not bad…

Georgia’s very own golden boy, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s ascent to the top of the European game is something most of us watching at Euro 2024 could see coming a mile away: one of the best dribblers in the world, Kvaratskhelia can play with both feet so seamlessly and is a nightmare when charging at you.

Similarities with Jack Grealish have also been widely debated, given the PSG star loves to draw clever fouls by tempting defenders into a challenge he simply knows they cannot win. But this season, Kvaradona's taken risen to new levels to be a left-winger and centre-forward all in one alongside Ousmane Dembele.

1. Raphinha

Ballon d'Or power rankings: Raphinha of FC Barcelona celebrates victory after the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg match between FC Barcelona and SL Benfica at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on March 11, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain.

Raphinha has been unstoppable over the last year (Image credit: Getty Images)
Barcelona

Club: Barcelona
Date of birth: December 14 1996 (28)
National team: Brazil
Value: €90.00m

Sometimes it takes just one player to make an entire system click – and though Xavi Hernandez’s second season was the difficult follow-up to a first-season smash, Raphinha became the gel that’s got Hansi Flick’s team competing at the top both domestically and in Europe.

The Brazilian was superb last season, balancing Yamal on the opposite flank perfectly. A left-footer, he’s able to hold width and knows when to let Barça’s considerable midfield talent perform – but he’s still fantastic when he cuts in to attack the box.

Raphinha’s had the versatility to play across the no.10 and right-wing berths but with 46 goals and assists in 45 games at left-wing – with many of them captaining the Cules – the 28-year-old has ascended to another level in 2025.

Raphinha was absolutely infuriated with the Catalan media - it's made him take it in and fight harder.

Graham Hunter

“He was absolutely infuriated with the Catalan media and how they speculated that he would automatically be sold to facilitate the purchase of Nico Williams, and that enraged him,” Spanish football expert Graham Hunter tells FourFourTwo.

“You know, with footballers, incidents like that can either put you off and make you leave in a huff, or can make you take it in and fight harder, and it was the latter for Raphinha.”

Honourable mentions

These five players only just missed out on a shot in our top 10…

Ademola Lookman celebrates after scoring for Atalanta against Juventus during the Serie A match in Turin, Italy on 9 March, 2025.
Ademola Lookman celebrates after scoring for Atalanta against Juventus(Image credit: Alamy)

Ademola Lookman

Lookman's Italian renaissance has been remarkable and the Nigerian has followed his Europa League heroics with another solid campaign at Atalanta.

FAQs

Who is the best left-winger of all time?

In the opinion of FourFourTwo – and plenty others – it's Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese is ranked at no.4 in our list of the greatest players of all time, behind Lionel Messi, Pele and Diego Maradona at 1, 2 and 3 respectively.

Who is the greatest left-winger in Premier League history?

Who is the most expensive left-winger of all time?

What is the main role of a winger in football?

Wingers primarily operate on the flanks, tasked with providing width in attack, taking on defenders with dribbles, delivering crosses into the box, and cutting inside to shoot or link up with central players. They are key to stretching opposition defenses.

What is an inverted winger?

An inverted winger plays on the opposite flank to their dominant foot (e.g., a right-footed player on the left wing). This allows them to cut inside onto their stronger foot to shoot, create chances, or combine centrally, rather than primarily delivering crosses.

