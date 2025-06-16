Ranked! The 10 best left-wingers in the world

There was a time when the best left-wingers were all left-footed and their sole job was to whip balls into big forwards. Not anymore.

Now, plenty of the best players in the world play on the left flank and are game-changers capable of the unthinkable at the drop of a hat. With football evolving, it takes more than just pace out wide, with left-wingers these days coming in a range of different profiles.

So that makes picking the best ones a tricky task indeed…

How FourFourTwo's expert panel decided the best left-wingers in the world

FourFourTwo assembled an expert panel, featuring the likes of European football expert Julien Laurens, Breaking the Lines' chief editor Zach Lowy, freelance analyst/scout Ben Mattinson and Scouted co-founders Phil Costa and Tom Curren, as we asked for their opinions on the best players on Earth in every position.

Players ranked first in the left-wing category were given 10 points, second given nine points and so on, with minimal additional points added to those who featured across the top of statistical metrics across Europe's top five leagues, such as successful take-ons, goals, assists and key passes.

27 players were nominated with the top-rated player receiving a stunning 163 points, some 33 more than the player in second. After making judgement calls over whether some stars should be placed in lists of the best right-wingers in the world or best strikers in the world, we compiled a top 10 – the five next highest-rated received an honourable mention below, while all values are courtesy of Transfermarkt and correct as of June 2025.

As well as our lists of attackers, we have definitive compilations of the best players further back in a team. We have a list of the best goalkeepers in the world right now, while we've also covered defence (right-backs, centre-backs and left-backs), and midfield (defensive midfielders, central midfielders and attacking midfielders) with our other lists.

The full list

10. Antoine Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo has been excellent under Andoni Iraola (Image credit: Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

INFO (Image credit: Future) Club: Bournemouth

Date of birth: January 7 2000 (25)

National team: Ghana

Value: €40.00m

He arrived from Bristol City with little fanfare as a steady option to rely on out wide rather than a superstar game-changer – but as Bournemouth have reached a second successive record points tally, it seems as though Antoine Semenyo can't fly under the radar a little for his contributions at Dean Court for much longer.

Semenyo has arguably been Bournemouth’s best player under Andoni Iraola. He’s able to strike the ball with either foot, can breeze past full-backs, and his off-the-ball work is exactly what you’d expect a Basque boss to fawn over.

And he’s immensely strong: he bullies defenders like very few can in the Premier League, making him incredibly fun to watch.

9. Anthony Gordon

Anthony Gordon has been a vital piece of Eddie Howe's side (Image credit: Getty Images)

INFO (Image credit: Future) Club: Newcastle United

Date of birth: February 24 2001 (24)

National team: England

Value: €65.00m

Anthony Gordon was something of a figure of fun (or derision, if you’re of a Toffees persuasion) when he departed Everton for Newcastle United in 2023, but it proved to be the match that sparked his white-hot potential.

He is now not only one of Eddie Howe’s most important attackers, alongside Alexander Isak, but the 24-year-old is up there with some of the best in the Premier League.

Gordon’s 2023/24 campaign has been the highlight so far, posting 11 goals and 15 assists in the league, but he proved just as crucial this term.

With a running power and direct-attacking style often lacking in today’s England squad, greater Three Lions importance may only be just around the corner.

8. Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo has proven himself an excellent signing (Image credit: Getty Images)

INFO (Image credit: Future) Club: Liverpool

Date of birth: May 7 1999 (26)

National team: Netherlands

Value: €70.00m

Another often underappreciated icon of Liverpool’s recent successes, Cody Gakpo was drafted in by Jurgen Klopp when Darwin Nunez wasn't working out.

The Reds returned to the false nine template, and things began looking up. Yet when Gakpo moved out to the left, he's arguably been even better.

A product of PSV Eindhoven, Gakpo’s intelligent movement and ability to find space make him a constant attacking threat. He thrives at cutting inside from the left flank, and with 18 goals last season, 16 before, he's consistent in his output.

Gakpo’s intelligent movement and ability to find space make him a constant attacking threat. Matthew Holt

It's impressive because there it isn't one particular thing that the Dutchman does that he's known for. He doesn't offer pace like Nunez, intensity like Diaz, even flair like Firmino or creativity like Coutinho.

He's simply a well-rounded forward who knows when to pop up at the right place at the right time.

7. Nico Williams

Nico Williams is sought-after by most of Europe (Image credit: Getty Images)

INFO (Image credit: Future) Club: Athletic Club

Date of birth: July 16 2002 (22)

National team: Spain

Value: €70.00m

Still at Athletic, Nico Williams may well end up being an all-time sale record for the Basque giants when he eventually moves. He will be worth every penny.

Few players in any position in world football are quite so unpredictable, with the Spain international offering two-footedness and dynamism either out wide or when he eventually breaks into the box. He’s creative, he can finish and he has the kind of pace and strength that has full-backs questioning whether to stand off him or get tighter.

At still just 22, we could be witnessing a dynasty in the national team, with La Roja having Williams and Lamine Yamal on either wing.

6. Rafael Leao

Rafael Leao transformed Milan when he arrived (Image credit: Giuseppe Cottini/AC Milan via Getty Images)

INFO (Image credit: Future) Club: Milan

Date of birth: June 10 1999 (26)

National team: Portugal

Value: €75.00m

Milan are a bit of a mess right now, having finished eighth in Serie A, sacked Sergio Conceicao, lost Tijjani Reijnders and looking like Theo Hernandez could follow.

It wasn't Leao's best season by any measure – but watching him in the Nations League recently with Nuno Mendes overlapping gave us a glimpse into what's been missing for the 26-year-old over the last year.

There is no questioning his sheer ability, especially given he loves to draw defenders into uncomfortable areas before often checking back inside and delivering a drop of the shoulder to open up space for either himself or his team-mates.

Whether or not we see the Portugal international reach the next level of output in years to come remains to be seen but one thing is for certain: Leao has all the natural ability to do so.

5. Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz played a major role in Liverpool's march to the title (Image credit: Getty Images)

INFO (Image credit: Future) Club: Liverpool

Date of birth: January 13 1997 (28)

National team: Colombia

Value: €70.00m

Yes, he's played up front – but with 30 appearances as a left-winger last season, he finds his place on this list.

Luis Diaz arrived midseason from Porto to compete with the likes of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. He was supposed to be a long-term project for Jurgen Klopp but hit the ground running almost immediately.

In the past year or so, however, Diaz has taken on even more importance for the Reds, playing with a kind of Tevez-like intensity and notching 25 goals and assists in 50 appearances in all competitions.

Luis Diaz is a really unique winger, he's capable of cutting in or going to the byline, he's a fantastic dribbler and he always creates excitement on the ball. Zach Lowy

Diaz loves nothing more than to create and excels in tight spaces. The 28-year-old has been pivotal to Arne Slot’s first-season joy on Merseyside, and given his exceptional output in front of goal, it is no wonder that the likes of Barcelona have been swatted away from signing him in recent months

A testament to Liverpool’s terrific scouting, Diaz has become one of the Premier League most feared wingers and it's a crown he wears well.

4. Bradley Barcola

Bradley Barcola has taken his game to a new level in Paris (Image credit: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

INFO (Image credit: Future) Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Date of birth: September 2 2002 (22)

National team: France

Value: €70.00m

A product of the Lyon academy system now lured away to PSG, Bradley Barcola’s ascent over the last two years is something to be admired.

Capable of elegant wing play, Barcola often leaves defenders in his wake with his precision dribbling and striking a correct level of consistency could mean we are about to see yet another young forward burst onto the scene amongst a new generation of talents.

A Champions League winner at just 22, Barcola is technically astute and often has no second thought about wrapping an effort at goal should he be presented with a half chance.

With plenty to learn under Luis Enrique, it’s an exciting time for Ligue 1 fans and beyond.

3. Vinicius Jr

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr is already a superstar (Image credit: Getty Images)

INFO (Image credit: Future) Club: Real Madrid

Date of birth: July 12 2000 (24)

National team: Brazil

Value: €170.00m

Eyebrows were raised when Kylian Mbappe signed for Real Madrid. It seemed as though he simply couldn't coexist with Vinicius Junior.

Though it's hardly been the seamless transition that Florentino Perez imagined, Vini's not exactly been too phased by the change. 39 goals and assists for the season: that's attacking output that is simply off the charts, as despite his tender age of just 24, Vini plays football beyond his years and holds dear that original Brazilian playstyle we have all grown to love.

Terrifically quick and an exceptional dribbler, the Real Madrid star excels on the left flank and loves nothing more than to drive into space to find that decisive key action to open up the opposition. His finesse is like no other, with a cheeky arrogance that often frustrates rival defenders and supporters.

He's got another decade at the top if we're lucky – and no influx of Galacticos can seemingly slow him down.

2. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia transformed PSG in January (Image credit: Franco Arland/Getty Images)

INFO (Image credit: Future) Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Date of birth: February 12 2001 (24)

National team: Georgia

Value: €90.00m

A Treble for PSG and another Scudetto medal in the same season? Not bad…

Georgia’s very own golden boy, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s ascent to the top of the European game is something most of us watching at Euro 2024 could see coming a mile away: one of the best dribblers in the world, Kvaratskhelia can play with both feet so seamlessly and is a nightmare when charging at you.

Similarities with Jack Grealish have also been widely debated, given the PSG star loves to draw clever fouls by tempting defenders into a challenge he simply knows they cannot win. But this season, Kvaradona's taken risen to new levels to be a left-winger and centre-forward all in one alongside Ousmane Dembele.

1. Raphinha

Raphinha has been unstoppable over the last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

INFO (Image credit: Future) Club: Barcelona

Date of birth: December 14 1996 (28)

National team: Brazil

Value: €90.00m

Sometimes it takes just one player to make an entire system click – and though Xavi Hernandez’s second season was the difficult follow-up to a first-season smash, Raphinha became the gel that’s got Hansi Flick’s team competing at the top both domestically and in Europe.

The Brazilian was superb last season, balancing Yamal on the opposite flank perfectly. A left-footer, he’s able to hold width and knows when to let Barça’s considerable midfield talent perform – but he’s still fantastic when he cuts in to attack the box.

Raphinha’s had the versatility to play across the no.10 and right-wing berths but with 46 goals and assists in 45 games at left-wing – with many of them captaining the Cules – the 28-year-old has ascended to another level in 2025.

Raphinha was absolutely infuriated with the Catalan media - it's made him take it in and fight harder. Graham Hunter

“He was absolutely infuriated with the Catalan media and how they speculated that he would automatically be sold to facilitate the purchase of Nico Williams, and that enraged him,” Spanish football expert Graham Hunter tells FourFourTwo.

“You know, with footballers, incidents like that can either put you off and make you leave in a huff, or can make you take it in and fight harder, and it was the latter for Raphinha.”

Honourable mentions

These five players only just missed out on a shot in our top 10…

Image 1 of 5 Ademola Lookman celebrates after scoring for Atalanta against Juventus (Image credit: Alamy) Ademola Lookman Lookman's Italian renaissance has been remarkable and the Nigerian has followed his Europa League heroics with another solid campaign at Atalanta. Alex Baena of Spain poses for a portrait ahead of the Nations League 2025 finals (Image credit: Aitor Alcalde - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images) Alex Baena He received multiple nominations from our experts, while Alex Baena's case was boosted by superb stats: no one in Europe registered more key passes than the Villarreal playmaker. Jeremy Doku takes on Nottingham Forest's Ola Aina (Image credit: Alamy) Jeremy Doku Manchester City's primary disruptor-in-chief has struggled at times in the last year but he's reliable for his 1v1 ability and devastating pace against a full-back. Kaoru Mitoma celebrates after scoring for Brighton (Image credit: Getty Images) Kaoru Mitoma Quite simply unstoppable while he's in flow state, Mitoma is priceless to Brighton – as evidenced by the Seagulls turning down monster bids from Saudi for their Japanese hero. Gabriel Martinelli in action against Manchester United (Image credit: Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images) Gabriel Martinelli Martinelli doesn't get the credit he maybe deserves, perhaps since his role at Arsenal is reliant on stretching play widthways as much as it is being the hero centrally – but the Brazilian is still one of the first names on Mikel Arteta's teamsheet.

FAQs

Who is the best left-winger of all time? In the opinion of FourFourTwo – and plenty others – it's Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese is ranked at no.4 in our list of the greatest players of all time, behind Lionel Messi, Pele and Diego Maradona at 1, 2 and 3 respectively.

Who is the greatest left-winger in Premier League history? It's got to be Cristiano Ronaldo, who was ranked at no.9 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest Premier League players ever behind Thierry Henry.

Who is the most expensive left-winger of all time? The most expensive out-and-out left-winger of all time was Jack Grealish, who became Manchester City's all-time record signing in 2021 and the most expensive English player of all time. We're giving him the title, since Neymar and Philippe Coutinho played more as no.10s at their respective clubs, while Kylian Mbappe featured more as a striker.

What is the main role of a winger in football? Wingers primarily operate on the flanks, tasked with providing width in attack, taking on defenders with dribbles, delivering crosses into the box, and cutting inside to shoot or link up with central players. They are key to stretching opposition defenses.