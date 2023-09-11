Quiz! Can you name England's all-time appearance makers since 1990?

12 minutes on the clock, 92 players to guess.

Peter Shilton holds the record for the most England appearances ever. He's made 125 – and he did so in three decades.

Today, we've only picked players who made their debut after 1990, just so you don't have to phone your dad to complete this particular quiz. It's uncertain whether anyone will ever get anywhere near Shilts ever again, though.

You have to be on top of your game every single season to get picked, hope that you don't get injured – and of course, it helps if England make it far in tournaments to boost your record. A few players on today's list tick all of those boxes… and they still haven't got to the magic 125.

If not, there's always the possibility of a manager just picking you because he likes you and not because of how good you are…

