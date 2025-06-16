Ranked! The 10 best centre-backs in the world

Choosing the best centre-backs in the world is a difficult task. Often, the best defenders do the least amount of work.

And that in its own right is a skill. Paolo Maldini is famously credited with claiming, “If I have to tackle, I have already made a mistake,” and much of defending these days is about anticipation and starting play.

So we've struck a balance between the two spheres of a centre-back's role with our list: the question is, who are the best players in the world right now who can play at CB?

How FourFourTwo's expert panel decided the best centre-backs in the world

FourFourTwo assembled an expert panel of not just our own team members but esteemed figures such as the likes of European football expert Julien Laurens, Breaking the Lines' chief editor Zach Lowy, freelance analyst/scout Ben Mattinson and Scouted co-founders Phil Costa and Tom Curren for their rankings of the best players in the world in their opinion right now.

We asked them to rank their top 10 centre-backs, giving points from best to worst, on general ability, form and historic importance over the last two years, before adding minimal points for those who topped statistical categories across Europe's top five leagues, for metrics such as percentage of aerial duels won, tackles won and percentage of dribblers tackled.

31 players were put forward by our experts, with the top-rated centre-back scoring 151 points – calls were made over players who can play multiple positions, meanwhile, over which list to include them in, with someone like Josko Gvardiol more of a left-back for example. Our honourable mentions below contain the five highest-rated who didn't make the top 10, while all values are courtesy of Transfermarkt and correct as of June 2025.

We've split our lists into goalkeepers, defenders (that's right-backs, centre-backs and left-backs, of course) midfield (defensive midfielders, central midfielders and attacking midfielders), and attack (right-wingers, left-wingers and strikers). So who did we decide were the best stoppers on the planet in central defence? Let's crack on.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The full list

10. Ruben Dias

Ruben Dias transformed City's defence overnight (Image credit: Alamy)

INFO (Image credit: Future) Club: Manchester City

Date of birth: May 14 1997 (28)

National team: Portugal

Value: €65.00m

Most top defences need a colossus in their backline, and Ruben Dias has been that for Manchester City, one of the most complete sides over the past few years.

Dias is a defender first but, as with any player under Pep Guardiola, he is more than comfortable pushing up the field and dictating play from deep against packed defences.

His leadership is another crucial quality in a talented squad that is not otherwise blessed with obvious leaders.

The Portuguese centre-back was promoted to vice-captain earlier this year, but with armband-holder Kevin De Bruyne off this summer, he looks nailed on to take over the main gig, leading City through an important transitional year.

9. Dean Huijsen

Dean Huijsen is one of the best Premier League signings of recent seasons (Image credit: Alamy)

INFO (Image credit: Future) Club: Real Madrid

Date of birth: April 14 2005 (20)

National team: Spain

Value: €60.00m

Dean Huijsen probably expected to play minimal minutes last season when he signed for Bournemouth – but it was pretty clear from early on that the Cherries would only ever be able to hold onto him for just a season.

He’s 6ft 5in, with a sumptuous pass on him and a physique that allows him nudge players off the bench rather than shove them: he is typically Dutch in his ability to carry the ball from the backline, while having the composure of a Spaniard.

He’s destined to stay on this list for another decade.

8. Pau Cubarsi

Pau Cubarsi is a precocious talent (Image credit: Getty Images)

INFO (Image credit: Future) Club: Barcelona

Date of birth: January 22 2007 (18)

National team: Spain

Value: €80.00m

One of Europe’s emerging talents, Pau Cubarsi excels in composure and defensive prowess despite his young age.

A product of Barcelona's famed La Masia academy, he’s been touted as one to watch in the next few years, with excellent ball control, vision, and tactical intelligence: Cubarsi simply embodies what it means to be a modern defender, capable of initiating attacks from the back while maintaining defensive solidity.

His development reflects Barcelona's commitment to nurturing technically skilled and tactically astute players who fit their continuing philosophy. A key to Hansi Flick’s future, for sure.

7. Marquinhos

Marquinhos finally won the Champions League last season (Image credit: Franco Arland - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

INFO (Image credit: Future) Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Date of birth: May 14 1994 (31)

National team: Brazil

Value: €35.00m

One of the prime proponents of progressive passing out from the back, Marquinhos had his injury troubles this season – and Paris Saint-Germain notably looked like a much less effective team when he’s been absent.

When the Brazilian is available, however, he’s a first pick on the team sheet – not just for his leadership but his incredible reading of the game. It’s no surprise that Thomas Tuchel played him in defensive midfield, such is his ability on the ball and awareness around him.

And now he's a Champions League winner: it's well-deserved for an excellent career at the elite level.

6. Antonio Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger is integral to club and country (Image credit: Getty Images)

INFO (Image credit: Future) Club: Real Madrid

Date of birth: March 3 1993 (32)

National team: Germany

Value: €20.00m

Maverick and centre-back are two phrases that, when put together, don’t evoke relaxing thoughts.

And that is why their combination describes Antonio Rudiger perfectly.

The German is just as likely to save your side with a last-ditch challenge, interception or header as he is to get himself banned for throwing ice at officials.

Okay, the latter only happened once, but it paints a picture.

Maverick and centre-back: a combination describes Antonio Rudiger perfectly. Isaac Stacey Stronge

But that crazy streak is precisely what makes Rudiger so good and so feared in equal measure, with his athletic make-up, seemingly extendable frame and elite reading of the game making him a formidable defender to come up against.

An elite player, with a unique personality, boasting Champions League medals from both Chelsea and Real Madrid; Rudiger is unlikely to be forgotten in a hurry.

5. Ibrahima Konate

Ibrahima Konate enjoyed a titanic season with Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

INFO (Image credit: Future) Club: Liverpool

Date of birth: May 25 1999 (26)

National team: France

Value: €60.00m

It is no simple task trying to establish yourself in the shadow of Virgil van Dijk, potentially one of the best the Premier League has ever seen. But Ibrahima Konate has run with that task where others have tripped.

His first season on Merseyside was a damp squib, making just 11 Premier League appearances in the 2021/22 season, but with each subsequent season, that figure has grown as his importance to the side has swelled.

For a front-footed side like Liverpool, Konate fills the very few gaps Van Dijk’s game leaves behind, providing crucial recovery pace to prevent counter-attacks for a defensive unit not blessed with speed.

Still only 26 to Van Dijk’s 33 years, it seems likely he will get a shot at being the main man one day. Whether he takes that chance remains to be seen.

4. Gabriel

Gabriel has become a stalwart at the Emirates (Image credit: Getty Images)

INFO (Image credit: Future) Club: Arsenal

Date of birth: December 19 1997 (27)

National team: Brazil

Value: €75.00m

Described by some as the best player in the world in either box, Gabriel is not just a world-class centre-back but a goal threat from Arsenal’s famous set-piece routines.

The Brazilian is virtually unstoppable when the delivery’s just right – as Kyle Walker and plenty of others found to their detriment last term.

Since joining the Gunners, Gabriel has developed into a calmer, steadier presence at the back, settling alongside Wiliam Saliba to form one of the most feared partnerships in the world.

Gabriel has provided so many big goals and MOTM performances when it mattered. One of the best leaders at Arsenal and such a big game player. Ben Mattinson

After captaining Mikel Arteta’s team last season, too, and playing with teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly to his left at full-back, he’s finding his place as one of the wiser heads in his team – and it’s having a great effect on his football, with his anticipation and calmness on the ball coming on leaps and bounds.

The 27-year-old's recent long-term contract is reward for his fantastic work over the last couple of years.

3. Alessandro Bastoni

Alessandro Bastoni plays a revolutionary version of the centre-back role (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

INFO (Image credit: Future) Club: Inter Milan

Date of birth: April 13 1999 (26)

National team: Italy

Value: €80.00m

Alessandro Bastoni's role at Inter Milan is unique: he's not just a wide centre-back for Simone Inzaghi, he has to roam into midfield during build-up, defend zonally and man-mark – and he's a proficient chance creator from in-swinging balls from his position.

Italian defenders have never looked so multifaceted. The 25-year-old is the first name on the team-sheet for his country, too, such is his importance during a time of flux for the Azzurri.

The heir to Chiellini is something completely different for a new generation.

2. William Saliba

William Saliba has been a standout defender since his teenage years (Image credit: Alamy)

INFO (Image credit: Future) Club: Arsenal

Date of birth: March 24 2001 (24)

National team: France

Value: €80.00m

If there is to be an heir to Virgil van Dijk’s weighty crown, the smart money would be on that successor being William Saliba.

Still just 24 years old, almost a decade Van Dijk’s junior, the Frenchman only has three Premier League seasons to his name, but gives the impression of a professional with decades of experience, such is his headstrong attitude and calmness on the ball.

Three loans back to France early in his Gunners career looked ominous for centre-back, but he came back in the summer of 2022 a new man. Yes, silverware is a glaring absence, but with Mikel Arteta a striker away from building one of the strongest squads in Europe, that may be an omission soon corrected.

Saliba has the talent, and the years ahead of him, to become the next Premier League great.

1. Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk is an all-time great (Image credit: Getty Images)

INFO (Image credit: Future) Club: Liverpool

Date of birth: July 8 1991 (33)

National team: Netherlands

Value: €23.00m

Defenders have come and gone in the Premier League since Virgil van Dijk joined Liverpool in 2018, but none have managed to dislodge his crown as the best centre-back in the division.

Now with two league titles to his name in England, the latest as captain under Arne Slot, to add to the Champions League triumph in his first full season at Anfield, the Dutchman truly has done it all.

But he’s not done.

As Trent Alexander-Arnold packed his bags for Madrid, the 33-year-old put pen to paper on a new two-year deal.

His positional intelligence and strong leadership in the backline reduce the impact of his advancing years to nil, helped immensely by his natural one-on-one defending ability and complete aerial domination.

Van Dijk will be near impossible to replace. Thankfully, Liverpool don’t yet need to.

Honourable mentions

These five players only just missed out on a shot in our top 10…

Image 1 of 5 Jonathan Tah in action for Bayer Leverkusen (Image credit: Getty Images) Jonathan Tah The central man in Xabi Alonso's back three was absolutely perfect for the role – and now he's the lastest Bayer Leverkusen man to defect, with a move to Bayern Munich this summer. Only Jon Martin and Nicolas Valentini won a higher percentage of aerial duels last season in Europe's top five leagues. Willian Pacho with the Champions League trophy (Image credit: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images) Willian Pacho Pacho has established himself as one of the best defenders in the world when it comes to ground duels in the channels, complementing Marquinhos exquisitely with his physicality. An Ecuadorian defensive unit featuring him, Piero Hincapie, Joel Ordonez and Pervis Esupinan could be dark horse material next summer. Eder Militao against Alaves (Image credit: Getty Images) Eder Militao He's missed so much football over the past two seasons but when he's fit, he's the embodiment of the perfect modern centre-back: aggressive, physically supreme and technically blessed. Inigo Martinez battles Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid (Image credit: Soccrates Images/Getty Images) Inigo Martinez A standout star under Hansi Flick, Inigo Martinez has taken to Barcelona like a duck to water – he's become an excellent late bloomer at 34. Nico Schlotterbeck in Germany action (Image credit: Getty Images) Nico Schlotterbeck Still one of the best defenders in Germany, one of the most secure and talented left-footed defenders on Earth and capable in either a back three, back four or even at left-back: Schlotterbeck doesn't always get the credit he rightly deserves.

FAQs

What is a centre-back's primary role in a football team? The main role of a centre-back is to protect the goal, prevent opposition strikers from scoring, win aerial duels, block shots, and initiate play from the back with accurate passing. They are the heart of the defence.

What are the key qualities of a great centre-back? A top centre-back needs strong tackling ability, aerial prowess, excellent positional sense, good passing range for distribution, and strong leadership skills to organise the defence. Composure under pressure is also vital.

Who is the greatest centre-back of all time? There's no definitive answer – but FourFourTwo ranked Franz Beckenbauer highest of any centre-back in our list of the greatest footballers of all time. Der Kaiser was at no.8, with the likes of Franco Baresi, Paolo Maldini, Bobby Moore and Ronald Koeman also on the list.

Who is the greatest centre-back in Premier League history? For us, it's Virgil van Dijk. The Dutchman was ranked at no.13 in our list of the greatest Premier League players ever, higher than other defender. Rio Ferdinand was next on the list at no.22.