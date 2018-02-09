Ranked! The 10 best attacking trios of the 21st century

Chelsea, 2016-17

Although N’Golo Kante rightly took the plaudits as Chelsea regained the Premier League title last season, Antonio Conte’s rejuvenated front three of Pedro, Diego Costa and Eden Hazard should not be ignored. The trio had struggled together the previous season, but things clicked after Conte’s arrival.

Eden Hazard recaptured his best form; Pedro looked like the player we all knew from his Barcelona days; while Diego Costa was... well, Diego Costa. The trickery and pace of Hazard and Pedro out wide combined with Costa’s brutish approach through the middle proved a combination that few sides were able to stop.