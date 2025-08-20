Quiz! Can you name every player to score 150 goals across 2+ of Europe's top five leagues?

Football quiz time – how well do you know your strikers?

We're sure that you could name the name with the most goals in the Premier League, while some of you may even be able to answer the same question for the Bundesliga.

It's Alan Shearer and Gerd Muller, by the way – but no points for either answer as we're looking for players who have scored across multiple leagues in this quiz.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images) QUIZ Can you name every Premier League club's last five managers?

32 players have had the distinction of having netted in two or more of Europe's top five leagues – that's England's Premier League, France's Ligue 1, Germany's Bundesliga, Italy's Serie A and Spain's La Liga, FYI.

So this is a quiz where we ask you not to necessarily think of your Francesco Tottis, your Thomas Mullers or your Frank Lampards and instead dig deeper into those who played across the continent.

Just to make things a little easier, we've supplied every one of the leagues that said player has scored in, we've limited things to the 21st Century – because even your da ain't gonna recall Jimmy Greaves' stint in Milan – and we've given you a full 12 minutes on the clock: aren't we kind?

Remember to sign into FourFourTwo to leave your scores in the comments and to grab a hint – are you ready?

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

You've aced that quiz on goalscorers. But are you ready for the next level?

Let's keep the focus on finding the back of the net. How much do you know about the most ruthless poachers in the top flight? See if you can name the players to have scored Premier League hat-tricks: then, for an even bigger challenge, can you name the top 100 scorers in Premier League history?

Ready for a global test of your goalscoring knowledge? We're talking about the best of the best here. Can you name every Golden Boot winner at the FIFA World Cup between 1930 and 2022? And to prove you're up on your continental trivia, see if you can name every 2010s Golden Boot winner from Europe's top five leagues.

Finally, for the ultimate brain-teaser, it's time to tackle FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 14, as we dive headfirst into more iconic attacks, along with serial winners and African nations. Scroll further down for more as ever!