Giorgio Chiellini News and Features

Date of birth: August 14, 1984
Instagram: @giorgiochiellini
Club(s): Livorno, Roma, Fiorentina, Juventus
Country: Italy
Signing fee: £6.5million

Has won eight Serie A titles with Juventus since joining them in 2005 and represented Italy at all age levels before making his senior debut in November 2004 under Marcello Lippi. Hit the headlines at the 2014 World Cup when Uruguay's Luis Suarez bit him on the shoulder, which resulted in a hefty fine and four-month ban for the Barcelona striker. Won an Olympic bronze medal with the Azzurri in 2004.

By FourFourTwo Staff

