Ranked! The 100 best football players in the world: 2023

2023 has been a wild ride – and these were the 100 best football players in the world for the year.

Here at FourFourTwo HQ, we all clubbed together to create this list of the great and the good of the past 12 months, who have defined the sport in 2023. There are some who may never feature on this list again and some who have dropped out altogether; there are some returnees and some first-time faces.

But it's a tough call. Do you pick players based on what they can do? What they did do? A mixture of both? It's all subjective. So tell us who you think should be on the list – tweet us @FourFourTwo…

(Image credit: Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The phrase "rolling back the years" has been somewhat overused in recent years (30-year-old Ross Barkley is far too young to qualify for it, used during his virtuoso performance against Arsenal for Luton recently) – but Sergio Busquets' year typifies the term. One final title with Barcelona was followed by the retirement move to Fort Lauderdale, where he's had the time and space at Inter Miami to truly be appreciated for his work on the ball. An all-time great in his twilight.

99. Nahuel Molina

(Image credit: Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

€10 million is looking like an absolute steal for Atletico Madrid. World Cup winner Nahuel Molina has enjoyed another consistent season at the top for Diego Simeone, bombing forward from wing-back and contributing at both ends of the pitch. One of the best full-backs in Spain, he's one of European football's unsung heroes.

98. Diogo Costa

(Image credit: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

It was only a matter of time before Diogo Costa would get his flowers. Tipped for greatness at a ludicrously young age, a stunning Champions League group stage performance last season has led to more steady performances between the sticks for Porto. He's going to the top.

97. Micky van de Ven

(Image credit: Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Micky van de Ven gets injured and Tottenham's defence falls apart for a little bit. Coincidence? Nope – the Dutchman has been one of the signings of the season in Europe this term, with frightening recovery pace that makes Ange Postecoglou's philosophy really click. A top buy.

96. Karim Benzema

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2023 was the year that King Karim finally departed the Bernabeu for Saudi Arabia. Over the past few years, his ascension to godlike status in the absence of both Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo has been stunning to see – our loss is Al-Ittihad's gain.

95. Lucas Paqueta

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He delivered arguably the most important assist of West Ham's modern history, threading Jarrod Bowen in for the Europa Conference winner. And perhaps no other Hammer has the composure and the quality in such a moment, either: Lucas Paqueta is the most mercurial man at David Moyes' disposal. He's had an electric 12 months.

94. Isco

(Image credit: Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

The renaissance of Isco Alcarcon has been beautiful. The ex-Real Madrid playmaker has rediscovered his brilliant best at Betis in 2023, weaving through defences like the player of old. At 31, he surely has a couple more seasons like this left?

93. Olivier Giroud

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So rare is a striker like Olivier Giroud. Physical, dominant, aggressive and lethal, yet almost with a deft and grace to his game. The ultimate late bloomer, he's still arguably at his best at Milan – and as 2023 proves, he's not bad between the sticks either.

92. Enzo Fernandez

(Image credit: Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Benfica multiplied their investment when Todd Boehly was so enamoured with a World Cup superstar, he had to drop nine figures on him. Chelsea has been a tough gig for Enzo Fernandez but the young midfielder has shown glimpses of his world-class potential in a blue shirt.

91. Serhou Guirassy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We're not going to judge if you've never heard of him before – but Serhou Guirassy has been the surprise competition to Harry Kane's expected one-man march to Bundesliga Golden Boot. A steady one-in-two ratio on loan at Stuttgart last term led to a permanent deal, where the 27-year-old has torn up this season, netting 16 in his first 11 appearances. Unsustainable? Perhaps – but undoubtedly one of the stars of the past calendar year.

90. Nico Williams

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Athletic Club have got the Christmas present they wanted: penning Nico Williams to another four years in the Basque country. The winger has been excellent all year, showing two-footedness, directness and intensity out wide. At 21, he's only getting better.

89. Marcus Thuram

(Image credit: Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Marcus Thuram was one of the Bundesliga's worst-kept secrets and he's been solid in Serie A, too. Just like his World Cup-winning father Lilian, he's an incredibly intelligent, hungry footballer who has shown a lot of promise at Inter Milan thus far.

88. Ivan Martin

(Image credit: Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Girona's surprise title assault might be Spain's answer to Leicester City in 2016 – but in truth, Ivan Martin doesn't have an equal from that Foxes side. With silky technique and brilliance on the ball, Martin has been a revelation this campaign – his performances may just earn him a huge move in the future.

87. Christoper Nkunku

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yet to play competitively for Chelsea, Christopher Nkunku is still deserving of his place in the top 100 players on Earth, if just for his brilliance over the past couple of years. The forward is like a lightning bolt through the centre of his side, able to create, drift and attack the box with bluster: he might just be the catalyst to a faltering Blues side.

86. Viktor Gyokeres

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Coventry to Lisbon isn't the most commonly trodden path but Viktor Gyokeres is something of a trendsetter. The Swedish hitman was the Championship's best player last season and has taken to Sporting with ease. With an £87m release clause, perhaps English football beckons once more in the future.

85. Martin Zubimendi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Sociedad have had a fantastic year under Imanol Alguacil. The Basque side qualified for the Champions League, won their group and Martin Zubimendi in the centre of midfield has been responsible for keeping the side ticking over. Barcelona and Arsenal loom with future offers, if you believe the rumour mill, and it's understandable: he's one of the best midfielders in Europe this season.

84. Federico Chiesa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Injuries and bans from UEFA competition have robbed English fans of watching Federico Chiesa a little more often – but the Juventus star is simply out of this world when he's at his best. Chiesa is dynamic, can beat a man both ways and has an intensity to him that few forwards do: no doubt English fans will be hoping that they don't see too much of him this summer, mind.

83. Douglas Luiz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Aston Villa is a complex ecosystem of a side organised meticulously by Unai Emery. It's hard to pick out one star but Douglas Luiz is perhaps the most obvious one. Controlled yet aggressive, able to carry or sit, and integral box-to-box, the Brazilian has been superb as the Midlands outfit have transformed under Emery into one of the most exciting sides to watch in Europe.

82. Raheem Sterling

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Raheem Sterling is a lesson in mentality. He has speed, strength, creativity and intelligence – but his finest asset is that one can simply never write him off. He always has a 10/10 in his locker just waiting when you least expect it… as former employers Manchester City found out to their detriment in that 4-4 draw. He's been wonderful this season but that game in particular might be the performance of the season from anyone in the Premier League.

81. Federico Valverde

(Image credit: Getty)

He is the glue of that midfield. Fede Valverde can be anything depending on who's alongside him, as shown by winning a Champions League from right-wing and adapting to four-man diamond to do the hard-running alongside the likes of Jude Bellingham, Modric and Kroos. Is he still underrated?