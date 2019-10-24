Glasgow Rangers News and Features
Latest about Glasgow Rangers
How Graeme Souness kick-started a Rangers revolution
Posted
Graeme Souness Before he took charge of Liverpool, Blackburn and Newcastle down south, the snarling Scot spent five years as player-manager at Ibrox. Lindsay Herron recalls his role in turning the Scottish tide back in the Gers' favour...
Rangers striker Jermain Defoe tips Steven Gerrard to become a world-class manager
By Greg Lea
Steven Gerrard
Steven Gerrard is proving himself as a manager in Europe - so why aren't his Rangers side up to it domestically?
Posted
Scottish Premiership As a player with Liverpool, and early in his coaching career, Steven Gerrard thrived as the leader of the chasing pack - for Rangers, that status only exists now in Europe now
Can we ever love the Europa League? 8 reforms to make the competition more exciting
By Mark White
UEFA Europa League The Europa League is suffering in the shadow of the Champions League – but there are ways it could find its feet and get us excited
Liverpool chief executive addresses suggestion that club could re-sign Steven Gerrard to get him a Premier League medal
By Greg Lea
Steven Gerrard
Craig Burley: Celtic fans wanted to kill us if we lost
Posted
Celtic The former Celtic midfielder tells FourFourTwo how much Celtic fans wanted them to stop Rangers winning 10 titles in a row
Europa League draw 2019/20: Who will play who in the round of 32?
By Greg Lea
UEFA Europa League
It’s Rangers vs Celtic in this season’s first cup final – would victory for Steven Gerrard prove his managerial worth?
Posted
Glasgow Rangers Gerrard’s Rangers are just two points off their rivals in top spot, but a trophy would be a better measure of the ground they’ve made up
Steven Gerrard says he is Lionel Messi’s “biggest fan” – but explains why Virgil van Dijk deserves Ballon d’Or
By Greg Lea
Virgil van Dijk
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.