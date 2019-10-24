Glasgow Rangers News and Features

Trending

How Graeme Souness kick-started a Rangers revolution

Graeme Souness Before he took charge of Liverpool, Blackburn and Newcastle down south, the snarling Scot spent five years as player-manager at Ibrox. Lindsay Herron recalls his role in turning the Scottish tide back in the Gers' favour...

Rangers striker Jermain Defoe tips Steven Gerrard to become a world-class manager

By Greg Lea

Steven Gerrard is proving himself as a manager in Europe - so why aren't his Rangers side up to it domestically?

Scottish Premiership As a player with Liverpool, and early in his coaching career, Steven Gerrard thrived as the leader of the chasing pack - for Rangers, that status only exists now in Europe now

Scottish Premiership
Europa League

Can we ever love the Europa League? 8 reforms to make the competition more exciting

By Mark White

UEFA Europa League The Europa League is suffering in the shadow of the Champions League – but there are ways it could find its feet and get us excited

UEFA Europa League
Liverpool chief executive addresses suggestion that club could re-sign Steven Gerrard to get him a Premier League medal

By Greg Lea

Craig Burley: Celtic fans wanted to kill us if we lost

Celtic The former Celtic midfielder tells FourFourTwo how much Celtic fans wanted them to stop Rangers winning 10 titles in a row

Celtic
Europa League

Europa League draw 2019/20: Who will play who in the round of 32?

By Greg Lea

UEFA Europa League

UEFA Europa League
It’s Rangers vs Celtic in this season’s first cup final – would victory for Steven Gerrard prove his managerial worth?

Glasgow Rangers ​Gerrard’s Rangers are just two points off their rivals in top spot, but a trophy would be a better measure of the ground they’ve made up

Glasgow Rangers
Steven Gerrard says he is Lionel Messi’s “biggest fan” – but explains why Virgil van Dijk deserves Ballon d’Or

By Greg Lea

Ronald de Boer exclusive: I almost joined Arsenal, then Man United – but Louis van Gaal warned me off

Frank de Boer Ronald de Boer has told FourFourTwo that he could have joined the Premier League elite at different stages of his career

Frank de Boer
