Europa League last-16 draw: Everything you need to know, including date, time, seeds and fixtures

The Europa League last-16 draw will take place on Friday, with coverage readily available around the world.

This is one of the most competitive Europa League seasons in memory with giants having dropped out of the Champions League and competing in the ongoing play-offs - on Friday morning, we'll get to find who plays who in the next round of the competition.

Here's how to watch the Europa League last-16 draw...

Europa League last-16 draw: Where can I watch?

As ever, the Europa League draw will be broadcast on BT Sport - the official UK broadcaster of the tournament.

Coverage will also be available on YouTube and UEFA.com. You can watch for free on there.

The Europa League last-16 draw will take place on Friday, February 25 in Nyon at 11am GMT. It will be followed by the last-16 draw for the Europa Conference League, which will start at 12pm GMT.

Europa League last-16 draw: Who's in the draw?

The draw features 16 teams: The eight group winners from the Europa League group stage and the eight winners from the Europa League knockout round play-offs.

Those already qualified (from the group stage) are: Red Star Belgrade, Eintracht Frankfurt, Galatasaray, Bayer Leverkusen, Lyon, Monaco, Spartak Moscow and West Ham.

These teams will be joined by those who make it through the play-offs. The scores after the first leg of the play-off fixtures are as follows:

Barcelona 1-1 Napoli

Borussia Dortmund 2-4 Rangers

Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0 Braga

Zenit 2-3 Real Betis

Atalanta 2-1 Olympiakos

Porto 2-1 Lazio

RB Leipzig 2-2 Real Sociedad

Sevilla 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb

The eight teams who won their Europa League group will be seeded and drawn against the eight sides who won their play-off tie. No team can play a club from their own country. The sides who finished top of their Europa League groups will play the second leg of their last-16 tie at home.

Europa League last-16 draw: When is the next round?

The first legs of the last-16 ties will be played on March 10, with the return fixtures a week later on March 17. The quarters will take place on April 7 and 14, the semis on April 18 and May 5 and the final, which will be held in Seville, is scheduled for May 18.

