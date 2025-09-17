Is Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid on TV? Free streams, TV details, preview for the start of Liverpool's Champions League campaign

Watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid as the Reds welcome familiar foes to Merseyside on Wednesday.

Liverpool and Atletico Madrid meet at Anfield on Wednesday in one of the most enticing European fixtures of the week.

The Reds' collection of new signings will be looking for their continental debuts for the club, and Alexander Isak's selection or otherwise is the most anticipated decision regarding any of the English participants this week.

FourFourTwo has all the information Reds and Red-and-Whites need to watch this Champions League clash live.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid in the UK?

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid is just one of the big Champions League ties on TNT Sports and Discovery+ this week.

It's an 8:00pm kick-off and will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1.

Watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid in the US

In the USA, Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid will be available for streaming on Paramount+ thanks to the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

How to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid live through Stan Sport.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid for free?

Fans in Ireland will be able to stream Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid courtesy of RTÉ Player.

RTÉ has the rights to at least one live Champions League game each week, broadcast on RTÉ 2 and streamable on RTÉ Player, which can be also used in your browser.

Watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid from anywhere

Out of the country when Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at Tom's Guide are VPN experts, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN out there.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Champions League preview

This season marks the tenth anniversary of the all-Madrid Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico at San Siro. Atleti lost that final on penalties and Liverpool have appeared in three finals since then.

The Reds had the misfortune of coming up against Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 in last season's Premier League, taking the eventual winners to a penalty shoot-out.

Liverpool blitzed the league phase in the first season of the new Champions League format, winning seven of their eight fixtures and finishing top of the single table by a clear two points.

If Liverpool are to match that feat again in 2025-26, they'll have to go some. Their other seven opponents are Galatasaray and Eintracht Frankfurt (away), Real Madrid and PSV (home), Inter Milan and Marseille (away) and Qarabag (home).

Manager Arne Slot will fancy his chances of winning seven games again but believing in it and doing it are two very different things.

Atletico Madrid are one of Liverpool's Pot 2 opponents but undoubtedly one of their trickiest tests of the league phase. If manager Diego Simeone knows one thing, it's how to make life difficult for the other lot.

The Rojiblancos won six of their league phase matches last season including a 2-1 victory over PSG at the Parc des Princes and a 6-0 thumping of Sparta Prague.

Atletico Madrid were eventually knocked out by Real Madrid on penalties, a feeling they must wish wasn't so familiar.

They know Liverpool well too. These teams have played one another in the Champions League six times since 2008, drawing the first two, winning the next two and losing the most recent two.

In March 2020, Atletico Madrid won their last 16 tie with an extra-time win at Anfield. The match became infamous as a possible coronavirus super-spreader event.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Liverpool 1-0 Atletico Madrid

It's a tough task for Atletico, who haven't pulled up any trees in La Liga so far this season.