Where to watch Bayern Munich vs Chelsea: Live streams, TV details, preview for Chelsea's Champions League trip to Bavaria

Watch Bayern Munich vs Chelsea as Enzo Maresca leads the Blues back into Europe's premier club competition.

Two unbeaten teams will meet on Wednesday in one of the most evenly matched fixtures of the first week of the 2025-26 league phase.

With two wins and two draws under their belts, Chelsea are off to the south of Germany to face Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.

FourFourTwo is here to tell you everything you need to know to watch this rematch of the 2012 Champions League final.

Can I watch Bayern Munich vs Chelsea in the UK?

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea is available as part of this week's bumper Champions League offering on TNT Sports and Discovery+ this week.

It's an 8:00pm kick-off and will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2.

TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with almost every Champions League and Europa League live stream. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package for around £25-£30 per month on a long-term contract, but the easiest way to watch is through the Discovery+streaming platform for £30.99 a month.

Watch Bayern Munich vs Chelsea in the US

In the USA, Bayern Munich vs Chelsea will be available for streaming on Paramount+ thanks to the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

In the USA, Bayern Munich vs Chelsea will be available for streaming on Paramount+ thanks to the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Chelsea in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Bayern Munich vs Chelsea live through Stan Sport.

You'll need a base Stan subscription (AU$12 a month) and also the the Stan Sport add-on ($20 a month), so $32 a month.

Can I watch Bayern Munich vs Chelsea for free?

Fans based in Ireland can watch Bayern vs Chelsea for free this Wednesday.

The game is one of the eight games being shown live Virgin Media TV this week and indeed one of the four that will be available for free on Virgin Media Two and the Virgin Media Play streaming service.

Watch Bayern Munich vs Chelsea from anywhere

What if you're away from home for the game and your streaming access is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streams from anywhere, and it's also great for your internet security, so it's a win-win.

Our expert office-mates over at Tom's Guide test hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea: Champions League preview

Last time Bayern and Chelsea met in competitive football, they played out a two-legged Champions League tie over the course of six months.

Bayern won both legs of the last 16 comfortably in 2020, racking up an aggregate score of 7-1 on their way to a sixth European title and a historic treble amid the horrors of the coronavirus pandemic.

A lot of water has passed under the Bridge since then. Chelsea, having won the Conference League and Club World Cup in Enzo Maresca's first season, seem to have found their groove in cup football.

Chelsea are unbeaten but it's Bayern who ride into this one on the crest of a wave. Vincent Kompany's side have won all four of their Bundesliga matches including a 5-0 win over Hamburg and a 6-0 humbling of RB Leipzig.

Londoner and England captain Harry Kane has started the season in absurd form in front of goal in 2025-26, scoring five goals and assisting another three already.

The other forwards in Bayern's Champions League squad are all easily recognisable for fans of English football and, in Chelsea's case, none more so that Blues loanee Nicolas Jackson.

After an unedifying back-and-forth on the eve of transfer deadline day, the Senegalese striker completed a loan to Bayern and could feature against his parent club. Kompany hasn't ruled out a possible start.

Maresca has a number of absences to contend with for the first league phase match.

The Liam Delap injury that contributed to the dithering over Jackson's move is likely to keep him out until mid-November at the earliest. Benoit Badiashile and Romeo Lavia have been ruled out too. Estevao's illness is being monitored this week.

This clash of Pot 1 teams is sure to be among the trickiest league phase fixtures for both and it's a mouth-watering prospect for the neutral.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Bayern Munich 3-1 Chelsea

The German champions have started the new season in blistering form. It will come to an end, but it might not be their time to drop points just yet.