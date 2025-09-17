Newcastle United striker missing for ELEVEN games in huge blow to Eddie Howe
Newcastle United will be without one of their new attacking signings for an extended period
Newcastle will have to rely on their current striking options over the next few months, as Yoane Wissa endures a spell on the sidelines.
Wissa picked up a knee injury whilst on international duty with the Democratic Republic of Congo earlier this month, having only joined Newcastle from Brentford on deadline day.
The forward's move was only confirmed minutes before the 9pm deal sheet deadline, after Newcastle required additional time to officially seal the striker's arrival.
Newcastle United will be without Yoane Wissa for an extended period
Newcastle fans will be forced to wait until after the October international break to see Wissa pull on the black-and-white stripes, though, as Eddie Howe confirmed the extent of the attacker's knee issue.
It means Wissa will be absent for the next six Newcastle matches, including Champions League ties with Barcelona and Union Saint-Gilloise.
UCL Newcastle vs Barcelona (Sep 18)
PL Bournemouth vs Newcastle (Sep 21)
LC Newcastle vs Bradford City (Sep 24)
PL Newcastle vs Arsenal (Sep 28)
UCL Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle (Oct 1)
PL Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle (Oct 5)
Due to his injury, it is unlikely Wissa will go on international duty with DR Congo in October, despite the country's efforts to qualify for the FIFA World Cup. The 29-year-old should then be available for Newcastle's next 13 matches, but could be ruled out for a further five between December and January due to his expected participation at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)
.In this scenario, Wissa will have missed 12 of Newcastle's 26 games across all competitions since his £55 million signing from Brentford.
Speaking to the media, manager Eddie Howe confirmed that Wissa could in fact return ahead of schedule but laid out a timeline for the return of the new signing.
“Yoane will - we hope - be back after the next international break, so that's the plan,” Howe explained.
“That can always change, it's always flexible. But I think that's what I've been told.”
Newcastle take on Barcelona as Champions League action returns to Tyne this Thursday.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
