Borussia Dortmund v Rangers live stream: How to watch the Europa League from anywhere in the world

Borussia Dortmund v Rangers live stream, BT Sport, Thursday 17 February, 5.45pm GMT

Rangers will be looking to spring a surprise when they face Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League round of 16 on Thursday.

Europe’s secondary competition has undergone something of a revamp this term. Rather than a round of 32, the upcoming set of ties form part of a preliminary knockout round. Sixteen teams – including Borussia Dortmund and Rangers – will battle it out for eight places in the round of 16, where they will be joined by the eight group winners from before Christmas.

The preliminary knockout round is made up of third-place finishers from the Champions League group phase and group runners-up from the Europa League.

Rangers belong to the latter category, having finished behind Lyon but ahead of Brondby and Sparta Prague in the group phase. The Scottish champions will have wanted to avoid Dortmund and Barcelona in the preliminary knockout round, and they will have to do things the hard way if they are to qualify for the last 16.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been in charge at Ibrox for almost three months now, and it is fair to say it has not been entirely plain sailing so far. The Dutchman won each of his first seven Premiership fixtures at the helm, but a dip in form since then has seen Celtic climb above Rangers in the standings.

Dortmund also occupy second spot in their league. They made up ground on Bayern Munich at the weekend but still trail the German champions by six points.

Dortmund will be unable to call upon the services of Erling Haaland on Thursday, with the Norway international still struggling to shake off a groin problem. Gio Reyna could be handed his first start after returning to full fitness following a lengthy absence, but Mateu Morey and Marcel Schmelzer are still on the treatment table.

Rangers will have to make do without Ryan Jack, Ianis Hagi and Nnamdi Ofoborh. Aaron Ramsey is available to make his European debut for the club.

Kick-off is at 5.45pm GMT and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK.

