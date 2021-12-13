Europa League Play-off draw: Barcelona to face Napoli, Dortmund get Rangers

The Europa League play-off draw took place shortly after the Champions league draw on Monday, and involved the teams who had qualified as runners-up from the Europa League group stages as well as those who had dropped out of the Champions League.

This former category included some big teams, including Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Atalanta and RB Leipzig. The latter group contained Rangers, Napoli and Lazio, among others.

Unlike the Champions League draw – which had to be done twice following a bizarre software malfunction which compromised the first attempt – the Europa League draw as not to arrange fixtures for the last-16. Instead, the draw was to set up a play-off round that would then determine who would reach the round of 16.

The draw threw out some massive fixtures, which will already have fans across the globe licking their lips. Without further ado, here we reveal the complete draw for the Europa League Play-off round.

Europa League Play-off draw

The unseeded teams (those that finished as runners-up in their groups, will play the first leg at home)...

RB Leipzig vs Real Sociedad

Borussia Dortmund vs Rangers

Zenit vs Real Betis

Barcelona vs Napoli

Porto vs Lazio

Atalanta vs Olympiacos

Sevilla vs Dinamo Zagreb

Sheriff vs Braga

The winners of these ties will then join the teams that won each of the eight Europa League groups in the round of 16. The draw for that round will take place at a later date and will include the following teams: Lyon, AS Monaco, Spartak Moscow, Eintracht Frankfurt, Galatasaray, Crvena Zvezda, Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham United.

