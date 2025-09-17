Watch PSG vs Atalanta: Live streams, TV details, preview for the start of PSG's Champions League defence

Watch PSG vs Atalanta as Luis Enrique's men get their Champions League defence underway in Paris.

Luis Enrique was the man who finally delivered the European title so craved by the owners and fans of Paris Saint-Germain.

They were the first team to win the premier continental club competition in its new format and the Parisians begin their defence with a league phase fixture at home against Atalanta.

FourFourTwo has the low-down on how and where to watch PSG's first Champions League fixture of the season.

Can I watch PSG vs Atalanta in the UK?

PSG vs Atalanta is one of many Champions League matches available on TNT Sports and Discovery+ this week.

It's an 8:00pm kick-off and will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 3.

Watch PSG vs Atalanta in the US

In the USA, PSG vs Atalanta will be available for streaming on Paramount+ thanks to the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

How to watch PSG vs Atalanta in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch PSG vs Atalanta live through Stan Sport.

Can I watch PSG vs Atalanta for free?

There is no free-to-air or free streaming coverage of this match.

Watch PSG vs Atalanta from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result!

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

PSG vs Atalanta: Champions League preview

Gian Piero Gasperini was the making of Atalanta. In nine seasons in charge, Gasperini was named Serie A Manager of the Year twice and won the Europa League in 2023-24.

It was La Dea's first European trophy and their historic pinnacle, and he followed up by finishing third in the league, their joint-highest placing and one only Gasperini has achieved, to steer them back into the Champions League.

The summer of 2025 brought a parting of the ways and a surprise appointment. Gasperini moved to Roma and was succeeded by death metal-loving former Southampton boss Ivan Juric.

The Bergamo side have made an unbeaten start to the league season under Juric. After drawing their first two matches, they thumped Lecce on Sunday to boost their confidence ahead of this Champions League bout in the French capital.

They're going to need it. PSG were dominant in winning their first Champions League last season, scoring 33 goals en route to the final in Munich and another five when they got there.

They've continued in the same vein in the new Ligue 1 season, winning their first four fixtures and conceding in just one of them.

PSG have become used to retaining their silverware. They've won the last four consecutive Ligue 1 titles and Europe is the next frontier in that regard.

As well as Atalanta, PSG were drawn against Barcelona, Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur, Athletic Bilbao, Sporting CP and Newcastle United in this season's league phase.

Atalanta will follow their trip to Paris by playing Club Brugge, Slavia Prague, Marseille, Eintracht Frankfurt, Chelsea, Athletic Bilbao and Union Saint-Gilloise.

The only previous meeting between these teams was in the quarter-finals of the Champions League in 2019-20. Played over a single leg in Lisbon due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was a 2-1 win for eventual losing finalists PSG.

FourFourTwo's prediction

PSG 2-0 Atalanta

A home game is the perfect way for PSG to launch their Champions League defence and we think they'll do it in style.