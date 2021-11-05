Next England manager betting odds: Sean Dyche joint-favourite to succeed Southgate

While Gareth Southgate continues to do an excellent job as Three Lions gaffer, the next England manager betting odds are always an intriguing read. Southgate has already taken England to the semi-final of a World Cup and a penalty shootout away from Euro 2020 glory, yet he remains tight-lipped on whether he will continue to manage beyond Qatar 2022.

Should he decide to call it a day, which coaches are next in line to the throne? Who could be tasked with getting the best out of a golden generation of young talent? Who would best toe the FA party line? We take a look at the front-runners.

Sean Dyche (5-1)

More than 400 games into an astonishing spell at Burnley, Sean Dyche is widely regarded as one of the best English managers in the business. The ginger Mourinho guided the Clarets to the Premier League in 2013/14 – his first season in charge – and has kept them there ever since. This, despite working with one of the lowest budgets in the division.

Some day his football is a little meat and veg for international football, while others argue Dyche is merely a pragmatist. Given the right tools, perhaps he could prove a tactical genius.

Dean Smith (5-1)

That's right, Dean Smith is currently favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked and the joint-favourite for the England job. The life of a modern gaffer...

Smith's Villa have been on a dreary run of late – still smarting from the loss of Jack Grealish to Manchester City in the summer – but few doubt the credentials, passion and motivational ability of the lifelong Villa fan. If he can turn the team's lousy run around, and get them back to the top half of the table before the season ends, it'd be hard to look beyond him the next time the FA are recruiting.

Eddie Howe (7-1)

Apparently on the brink of taking over at Newcastle, Eddie Howe seems to be a man in high demands right now. The former Bournemouth boss forged a solid reputation during his eight years on the south coast, taking the Cherries from League Two to the Premier League and then keeping them there for five seasons.

After taking a year long break following the club's eventual relegation, Howe is hungry for a new challenge. Should he impress in the north east, it might not be long before the FA come calling. His boyish good looks, mild mannered demeanour and preference for attractive football certainly won't count against him.

Frank Lampard (12-1)

Jobless Frank Lampard is currently being linked with every available job going and this one's no different. The bookies see the former Derby County and Chelsea gaffer as the joint-fourth favourite to replace Gareth Southgate, despite his limited experience.

Lampard oversaw 57 games as Rams boss before joining Chelsea and lasting just 18 months there. Helping the Blues to a Champions League finish in his first season was a great achievement, however, and his glittering playing career – including more than 100 England caps – could be a boost to his chances.

Steven Gerrard (12-1)

Another England playing legend, Steven Gerrard has a good deal more experience than his former Three Lions midfield partner and is rated the superior coach. Gerrard led Rangers to their first SPL title in a decade last season, toppling Celtic off their perch and playing attractive, attacking football all the while.

Rangers look on course to make it back to back title wins this season too, meaning last season's success wouldn't be a flash in the pan either. The former Liverpool legend has been hotly linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months, with some believing he might stay put in Scotland until the Anfield hot seat becomes available. Still, the bookies think there's a good chance he takes over from Southgate.

Graham Potter (12-1)

Also at 12-1 is Graham Potter, who enjoyed easily the least distinguished playing career of the candidates. The former York City and Macclesfield left back is considered one of the brightest young coaches in Europe, however, having cut his teeth in Sweden and Wales before impressing with the Seagulls.

Potter's teams are good defensively, tactically flexible and attack in clear patterns. He is successful at promoting young talent and would also be a superb role model for any young managers starting their careers. If the success continues at Brighton, you wouldn't bet against Potter making an excellent Three Lions boss in the near future.

