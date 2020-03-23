Trending

Leeds United News and Features

See more

Latest about Leeds United

Robbie Fowler explains why he’ll never regret THAT celebration against Everton

By FourFourTwo Staff

The former Liverpool and England man tells FourFourTwo about his infamous goal celebration against Everton in 1999

Norman Hunter File Photo

Leeds name Elland Road south stand in Norman Hunter’s honour

By PA Staff

Diego Maradona

10 of football's worst summers EVER: fire sales, sulking Frenchmen and a hero's last act

Posted

Top 10 If you think this summer's a washout, these should cheer you up.

Top 10

Former Leeds defender Norman Hunter dies aged 76 after contracting coronavirus

By FourFourTwo Staff

Hunter was part of the hugely successful Leeds side of the late 1960s and 1970s and “set the levels”, according to Gary McAllister.

Alan Shearer

Quiz! Can you name the 58 players to score 30+ Premier League goals during the 1990s?

Posted

Football quiz Stars for Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle and – of course – Blackburn Rovers who lit up the Premier League in the 1990s. How many can you recall?

Football quiz

'It was 2am, and I needed the toilet...' The aftermath of Micky Quinn's four-goal debut for Newcastle

Posted

Newcastle United The former Newcastle striker tells FourFourTwo about a hotel incident after a remarkable Magpies debut

Newcastle United
Mourinho Chelsea

Quiz! Can you name the 29 managers who've bossed three or more Premier League clubs?

Posted

Football quiz There's a queue of expectant out-of-work managers itching to get on this list – but who will they be joining on it?

Football quiz
Championship

Championship clubs 2019-20

By FourFourTwo staff

Latest news and features from the 2019-20 EFL Championship

Bertie Auld looks back on Battle of Britain between Celtic and Leeds

By FourFourTwo Staff

Celtic

Celtic

Quiz! Can you name the Premier League top scorers from 2000 to 2009?

Posted

Football quiz We're looking for the top five scorers of each season from 2000 to 2009 - a golden era for the English top flight (possibly)

Football quiz
123...789NextArchives