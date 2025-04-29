Leeds United could win TWO trophies this week

It's not always been easy being a Leeds United fan in the 21st century - but the club could end this week with a massive double celebration.

Daniel Farke's side clinched promotion to the Premier League on Easter Monday and, unlike their last promotion behind closed doors in 2020, they were able to celebrate with fans.

That party will continue one way or another as the Championship comes to a close this weekend, but there is still work to do for Leeds to secure a league and cup double...of a sort.

Leeds United eyeing up double celebration

Leeds are back in the big time (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Leeds go into the final day of the Championship season ahead of Burnley at top of the table on goal difference, with no realistic prospect of Burnley overhauling them on that basis.

That means that as long as Leeds at least match the Clarets' result on Saturday lunchtime, they will be crowned champions.

Leeds could win another trophy this week (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The Whites visit already-relegated Plymouth Argyle, while Burnley will host play-off hopefuls Millwall.

But before then, Leeds have a shot at further glory as their under-21s travel away to Sutton United in the inaugural National League Cup final on Tuesday night.

The what? It's a new competition, launched this season, pitting Premier League and EFL youth team players against National League clubs.

The £1m prize fund from the Premier League is meted out only to the National League clubs, who also keep all gate receipts.

Leeds face Sutton United in the National League Cup final (Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Sutton United pulled out a particularly impressive victory over Manchester United U21s in the quarter-finals before beating Braintree in the semis, while Leeds' youngsters overcame Aldershot and Altrincham to set up the final.