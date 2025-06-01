The Premier League season reached its unexpectedly dramatic conclusion on Sunday and attention has turned fully to football’s first two-part summer transfer window.

Manchester United are already active in the market and the other 19 teams in the Premier League will have their recruitment experts mobilised too.

Most of them have several areas they’ll need or would like to bolster with new signings this summer but what should be their first order of business?

The position every Premier League club needs to strengthen

A new striker for Arsenal would help Mikel Merino lock down a place in his preferred position (Image credit: Alamy)

Arsenal

The Gunners’ well-documented woes up front must and will be addressed with a new striker. It could be the sharper edge that equips them for a meaningful Premier League title challenge.

Aston Villa

In all likelihood, Villa will need more than one new goalkeeper but, as it stands, an upgrade at right-back has become the most obvious requirement. Andres Garcia might yet be the man for the job but Matty Cash shouldn’t be first choice in August.

Bournemouth

Milos Kerkez has been outstanding for the Cherries this season but his probable departure leaves them with big boots to fill at left-back. Whoever replaces him can expect to be the most prolific taker of throw-ins in the Premier League.

Brentford

Another team whose top priority could be dictated by departures, the Bees would have no choice but to bring in forwards to balance the probable loss of Bryan Mbeumo and possible sale of Yoane Wissa.

Joao Pedro's days at Brighton appear to be numbered (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brighton & Hove Albion

New strikers are going to be required throughout the Premier League. Brighton are set to sell Joao Pedro and are apparently willing to let Evan Ferguson go too. At 34, Danny Welbeck needs a frontman to deputise for next season.

Burnley

It’s hard to be hopeful for the promoted clubs but if there’s one thing that will help, it’s a goalscorer. Burnley’s most prolific this season has been the evergreen Josh Brownhill from midfield. Zian Flemming scored 12 Championship goals. A striker is a must.

Chelsea

For all Chelsea’s troubles, they’re back in the Champions League and are in reasonable nick in most departments. There’s fine-tuning to be done, certainly, but it’s an upgrade for goalkeeper Robert Sanchez that could have the biggest single-player impact.

Crystal Palace

Whether it’s for reliable depth in light of Europa League qualification or as a replacement should someone manage to extract Marc Guehi from Selhurst Park, Oliver Glasner will have a centre-back on his list this summer.

Everton manager David Moyes (Image credit: Alamy)

Everton

The deployment or otherwise of Jake O’Brien was one of the stories bubbling away under the surface of Everton’s season. He’s been playing, finally, under David Moyes, but a right-back signing would move him into the middle.

Fulham

It’s hard to poke too many holes in Fulham’s season but the need for a powerful central midfielder with the ability to score a few goals would go a long way. If Raul Jimenez can maintain his mid-thirties form into another season, a new first-choice striker can wait.

Leeds United

Illan Meslier is approaching his 200th league appearance for Leeds and is capable of high-level performances in goal. But the 25-year-old is error-prone enough to warrant the acquisition of a new goalkeeper ahead of the club’s Premier League return.

Liverpool

The Premier League champions are moving quickly this summer in an effort to strengthen their hand next term. Andy Robertson’s long-term future is unclear at 31 and the Reds are so strong elsewhere that a left-back – and a striker – could be on the cards.

Ilkay Gundogan (Image credit: Alamy)

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has indicated a desire for a smaller squad next season but recruits will be sought in a few areas. With Ilkay Gundogan turning 35 early next season, an attacking midfielder who can conduct the play and chip in with goals will be on the list.

Manchester United

The Red Devils are riddled with shortcomings and appear ready to flash the cash to fix them. Perhaps the most glaring of all is up front, where Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have been unable to measure up thus far.

Newcastle United

Well-stocked in most departments but in need of depth to manage a Champions League season with less domestic damage than their last, Newcastle would benefit from a centre-back who can add both reliable fitness and pace to the squad.

Nottingham Forest

They inevitably tailed off but Forest produced their best season for three decades in 2024-25. One of the key components was Chris Wood’s incredible season, but his short absence in early April revealed the need for a back-up striker.

Sunderland

Like the other promoted teams, the truth of Sunderland’s situation is that they need to strengthen anywhere and everywhere they can. Additional senior leadership in midfield would be a plus. Perhaps a Jordan Henderson homecoming would do the trick.

Tottenham Hotspur

Ange Postecoglou had to turn to youth and enforced adaptability at the height of Spurs’ injury problems but all’s well that end’s well. With the Champions League back on the fixture list, an experienced centre-back will be key.

West Ham United

The Hammers need some work in a number of areas but they’re one of the many Premier League clubs in the market for a fit and firing striker. There have been reports of interest in Tammy Abraham and they could do a lot worse.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Matheus Cunha is on his way out just a few months after the February contract extension that’s set to net Wolves a big fee. They’ll want to use a good chunk of it on replacing his statistically vital attacking output, likely from an attacking midfielder.