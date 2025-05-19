Premier League pitch sizes vary: no, not all football pitches are created equal.

While to the naked eye, you may not notice many differences between each of the 20 Premier League pitches every season, the competition's rules give a bit of leeway in how big each pitch may be.

That opens the door to each club to make slight tweaks that can give them a home-field advantage and make their playing surface wider, narrower, longer or shorter. Here's a look at the exacy sizes of each side in the 2025/26 Premier League.

Arsenal

What is the pitch size for the Emirates Stadium?

Arsenal's Emirates Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pitch size: 105 x 68 metres

Arsenal's Emirates Stadium pitch is usually one of the best playing surfaces in the competition and has been nicknamed 'the Carpet' before.

Size-wise, it's pretty bang on in the middle.

Aston Villa

What is the pitch size for Villa Park?

Aston Villa's Villa Park (Image credit: PA Media)

Pitch size: 105 x 68 metres

One of the Premier League's grand old stadiums, with the Archibald Leitch-designed ground having been the home of Aston Villa since 1897 and the host of plenty of England matches and FA Cup semi-finals through the years.

Pitch-wise, it's in that 105 x 68 metre-sweet spot.

Bournemouth

What is the pitch size for the Vitality Stadium?

Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium (Image credit: PA Images)

Pitch size: 105 x 68 metres

The Vitality Stadium is the Premier League's smallest ground with a capacity of just 11,307 and while the ground has that old school, cramped feel about it, the Cherries have not opted for a reduced pitch size.

Brentford

What is the pitch size for the Gtech Community Stadium

Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium (Image credit: Christopher Lee - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Pitch size: 105 x 68 metres

Another of the top flight's smaller grounds, but again, Brentford have not opted to reduce the size of the playing surface. The Bees have called the Gtech Community Stadium home since moving out of Griffin Park in 2020.

Brighton & Hove Albion

What is the pitch size for the American Express Stadium?

Brighton's Amex Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pitch size: 105 x 68 metres

Brighton finally moved in the Amex in 2011 following 15 years of groundsharing and temporary housing after they were evicted from their old Goldstone Ground.

Crowds of 30,000-plus now regularly watch the Seagulls do their thing on a standard sized pitch.

Burnley

What is the pitch size for Turf Moor?

Burnley's Turf Moor (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pitch size: 105 x 68 metres

Burnley are back in the top flight after a year in the Championship, which means that the 142-year-old stadium will again host top flight football.

Turf Moor is one of the most storied grounds in English football history, with the current pitch size the standard 105 x 68 metres.

Chelsea

What is the pitch size for Stamford Bridge?

Chelsea's Stamford Bridge (Image credit: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images))

Pitch size: 103.3 x 67.7 metres

It probably shouldn't be too much of a surprise that a pitch in one of the country's most expensive areas is smaller than average, with the Blues' playing surface shorter and narrower than the majority of their Premier League rivals.

Crystal Palace

What is the pitch size for Selhurst Park?

Crystal Palace's Selhurst Park (Image credit: PA)

Pitch size: 101 x 68 metres

Another London side with a pitch that's on the small side. Palace have resided at the Archibald Leitch-designed stadium since 1924 and the small pitch certainly adds to the Selhurst Park atmosphere, allowing fans to be right on the edge of the action.

Everton

What is the pitch size for the Hill Dickinson Stadium?

Everton's new Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley Moore Dock (Image credit: Getty Images)

Goodison Park pitch size: 100.49 x 68 metres

Hill Dickinson Stadium pitch size: TBC

Everton's men's side have said farewell to Goodison Park, a brilliantly atmospheric ground that suited a small pitch.

The new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock will be a very different experience, with the pitch size for the 2025/26 season yet to be confirmed.

Fulham

What is the pitch size for Craven Cottage?

Craven Cottage, home of Fulham FC (Image credit: Alamy)

Pitch size: 100 x 65 metres

Continuing our theme of older London ground featuring a smaller pitch, Fulham's Craven Cottage has a shorter playing surface than the Premier League average.

Leeds United

What is the pitch size for Elland Road?

Leeds United's Elland Road (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pitch size: 105 x 68 metres

Championship-winning Leeds United will return to the top flight after a two-year absence for the 2025/26 season and their Elland Road pitch doesn't deviate from the Premier League norm.

The club recently unveiled plans to boost the capacity of the 128-year-old ground to more than 53,000 in the coming seasons.

Liverpool

What is the pitch size for Anfield?

Liverpool's Anfield Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pitch size: 101 x 68 metres

One of English football's most atmospheric grounds, Anfield benefits from a shorter-than-average pitch.

The last redevelopment of the stadium saw the Anfield Road Stand expanded, with capacity now more than 61,000.

Manchester City

What is the pitch size for the Etihad Stadium?

Manchester City's Etihad Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pitch size: 105 x 68 metres

Originally built for the 2002 Commonwealth Games, the stadium underwent significant work to ditch the athletics track and lower the pitch level to create another tier and boost capacity.

The ground features a regulation-sized pitch and work is currently underway to bump capacity to more than 61,000 for the new season

Manchester United

What is the pitch size for Old Trafford?

An empty Old Trafford (Image credit: Alamy)

Pitch size: 105 x 68 metres

Old Trafford's days may be numbered if Sir Jim Ratcliffe is able to realise his dream of a new stadium, but the ground remains the biggest in English club football with a capacity just shy of 75,000.

Pitch-wise, this is another ground that sits at the average size.

Newcastle United

What is the pitch size for St James' Park?

Newcastle United's St James' Park (Image credit: Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Pitch size: 105 x 68 metres

Another club that is looking at stadium plans, with the club mulling over whether to develop St James' Park or build a new ground.

Their current home features one of the steepest stands in the country, but the pitch is very much a regulation size.

Nottingham Forest

What is the pitch size for the City Ground?

Nottingham Forest's City Ground (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pitch size: 105 x 71 metres

One of the more picturesque grounds in English football, Forest's City Ground sits on the River Trent, with Nuno Espirito Santo's side strutting their stuff on a wider-than-average playing surface.

Tottenham Hotspur

What is the pitch size for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pitch size: 105 x 68 metres

One of the Premier League's newest grounds, Tottenham's 63,000-capacity stadium is home to an average-sized playing surface.

What they are able to do at Spurs however, is sub in a completely new pitch when they host NFL matches, with a regulation gridiron field smaller than a football pitch at 100.54 x 48.8 metres.

West Ham United

What is the pitch size for the London Stadium?

West Ham's London Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pitch size: 105 x 68 metres

Like the Etihad Stadium, West Ham's London Stadium is a converted athletics venue. While it can feel like fans are too far away from the action, the size of the pitch itself is very much a run-of-the-mill 105 x 68 metres.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

What is the pitch size for Molineux Stadium?

Wolves' Molineux Stadium (Image credit: Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Pitch size: 105 x 68 metres

Molineux has been home to Wolverhampton Wanderers since 1889 and was one of the first English grounds to install floodlights in 1953.

These days it's home to Wolves side that play on a regulation-sized pitch.