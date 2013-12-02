2014 World Cup Draw: Team-by-team guide
Ahead of Friday's FIFA World Cup draw, here are details of all 32 teams set to participate in Brazil next year.
ALGERIA
Key player: Sofiane Feghouli (Valencia)
How they qualified: Play-off victory against Burkina Faso
Coach: Vahid Halilhodzic
Best showing at World Cup finals: Group stage (1982, 1986, 2010)
ARGENTINA
Key player: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
How they qualified: Topped South American group
Coach: Alejandro Sabella
Best showing at World Cup finals: Winners (1978, 1986)
AUSTRALIA
Key player: Tim Cahill (New York Red Bulls)
How they qualified: Runners-up in Asian Group B
Coach: Ange Postecoglou
Best showing at World Cup finals: Round of 16 (2006)
BELGIUM
Key player: Vincent Kompany (Manchester City)
How they qualified: Won European Group A
Coach: Marc Wilmots
Best showing at World Cup finals: Fourth place (1986)
BOSNIA-HERZEGOVINA
Key player: Miralem Pjanic (Roma)
How they qualified: Won European Group G
Coach: Safet Susic
Best showing at World Cup finals: N/A - this will be their first appearance
BRAZIL
Key player: Neymar (Barcelona)
How they qualified: As host nation
Coach: Luiz Felipe Scolari
Best showing at World Cup finals: Winners (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)
CAMEROON
Key player: Samuel Eto'o (Chelsea)
How they qualified: Play-off victory against Tunisia
Coach: Volker Finke
Best showing at World Cup finals: Quarter-final (1990)
CHILE
Key player: Alexis Sanchez (Barcelona)
How they qualified: Third in South American group
Coach: Jorge Sampaoli
Best showing at World Cup finals: Third place (1962)
COLOMBIA
Key player: Radamel Falcao (Monaco)
How they qualified: Runners-up in South American group
Coach: Jose Pekerman
Best showing at World Cup finals: Round of 16 (1990)
COSTA RICA
Key player: Joel Campbell (Arsenal, on loan at Olympiacos)
How they qualified: Second in CONCACAF final round
Coach: Jorge Luis Pinto
Best showing at World Cup finals: Round of 16 (1990)
CROATIA
Key player: Luka Modric (Real Madrid)
How they qualified: Play-off victory against Iceland
Coach: Niko Kovac
Best showing at World Cup finals: Third place (1998)
ECUADOR
Key player: Antonio Valencia (Manchester United)
How they qualified: Fourth in South American group
Coach: Reinaldo Rueda
Best showing at World Cup finals: Round of 16 (2006)
ENGLAND
Key player: Wayne Rooney (Manchester United)
How they qualified: Won European Group H
Coach: Roy Hodgson
Best showing at World Cup finals: Winners (1966)
FRANCE
Key player - Franck Ribery (Bayern Munich)
How they qualified: Play-off victory against Ukraine
Coach: Didier Deschamps
Best showing at World Cup finals: Winners (1998)
GERMANY
Key player: Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich)
How they qualified: Won European Group C
Coach: Joachim Low
Best showing at World Cup finals: Winners *as West Germany* (1954, 1974, 1990)
GHANA
Key player: Kevin-Prince Boateng (Schalke)
How they qualified: Play-off victory against Egypt
Coach: Kwesi Appiah
Best showing at World Cup finals: Quarter-finals (2010)
GREECE
Key player: Konstantinos Mitroglou (Olympiacos)
How they qualified: Play-off victory against Romania
Coach: Fernando Santos
Best showing at World Cup finals: Group stage (1994, 2010)
HONDURAS
Key player: Noel Valladares (Olimpia)
How they qualified: Third in CONCACAF final round
Coach: Luis Fernando Suarez
Best showing at World Cup finals: Group stage (1982, 2010)
IRAN
Key player: Javad Nekounam (Esteghlal)
How they qualified: Won Asian Group A
Coach: Carlos Queiroz
Best showing at World Cup finals: Group stage: (1978, 1998, 2006)
ITALY
Key player: Andrea Pirlo (Juventus)
How they qualified: Won European Group B
Coach: Cesare Prandelli
Best showing at World Cup finals: Winners (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006)
IVORY COAST
Key player: Yaya Toure (Manchester City)
How they qualified: Play-off victory against Senegal
Coach: Sabri Lamouchi
Best showing at World Cup finals: Group stage (2006, 2010)
JAPAN
Key player: Keisuke Honda (CSKA Moscow)
How they qualified: Won Asian Group B
Coach: Alberto Zaccheroni
Best showing at World Cup finals: Round of 16 (2002, 2010)
MEXICO
Key player: Oribe Peralta (Santos Laguna)
How they qualified: Play-off victory against New Zealand
Coach: Miguel Herrera (interim)
Best showing at World Cup finals: Quarter-finals (1970, 1986)
NETHERLANDS
Key player: Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich)
How they qualified: Won European Group D
Coach: Louis van Gaal
Best showing at World Cup finals: Runners-up (1974, 1978, 2010)
NIGERIA
Key player: Emmanuel Emenike (Fenerbahce)
How they qualified: Play-off victory against Ethiopia
Coach: Stephen Keshi
Best showing at World Cup finals: Round of 16 (1994, 1998)
PORTUGAL
Key player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)
How they qualified: Play-off victory against Sweden
Coach: Paulo Bento
Best showing at World Cup finals: Third place (1966)
RUSSIA
Key player: Igor Denisov (Dinamo Moscow)
How they qualified: Won European Group F
Coach: Fabio Capello
Best showing at World Cup finals: Fourth place *as Soviet Union* (1966)
SOUTH KOREA
Key player: Lee Chung-Yong (Bolton Wanderers)
How they qualified: Second in Asian Group A
Coach: Hong Myung-Bo
Best showing at World Cup finals: Fourth place (2002)
SPAIN
Key player: Andres Iniesta (Barcelona)
How they qualified: Won European Group I
Coach: Vicente del Bosque
Best showing at World Cup finals: Winners (2010)
SWITZERLAND
Key player: Xherdan Shaqiri (Bayern Munich)
How they qualified: Won European Group E
Coach: Ottmar Hitzfeld
Best showing at World Cup finals: Quarter-finals (1934, 1938, 1954)
UNITED STATES
Key player: Landon Donovan (LA Galaxy)
How they qualified: Won CONCACAF final round
Coach: Jurgen Klinsmann
Best showing at World Cup finals: Third place (1930)
URUGUAY
Key player: Luis Suarez (Liverpool)
How they qualified: Play-off victory against Jordan
Coach: Oscar Tabarez
Best showing at World Cup finals: Winners (1930, 1950)
