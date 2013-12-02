2014 World Cup Draw: Team-by-team guide

ALGERIA

Key player: Sofiane Feghouli (Valencia)

How they qualified: Play-off victory against Burkina Faso

Coach: Vahid Halilhodzic

Best showing at World Cup finals: Group stage (1982, 1986, 2010)

ARGENTINA

Key player: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

How they qualified: Topped South American group

Coach: Alejandro Sabella

Best showing at World Cup finals: Winners (1978, 1986)

AUSTRALIA

Key player: Tim Cahill (New York Red Bulls)

How they qualified: Runners-up in Asian Group B

Coach: Ange Postecoglou

Best showing at World Cup finals: Round of 16 (2006)

BELGIUM

Key player: Vincent Kompany (Manchester City)

How they qualified: Won European Group A

Coach: Marc Wilmots

Best showing at World Cup finals: Fourth place (1986)

BOSNIA-HERZEGOVINA

Key player: Miralem Pjanic (Roma)

How they qualified: Won European Group G

Coach: Safet Susic

Best showing at World Cup finals: N/A - this will be their first appearance

BRAZIL

Key player: Neymar (Barcelona)

How they qualified: As host nation

Coach: Luiz Felipe Scolari

Best showing at World Cup finals: Winners (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)

CAMEROON

Key player: Samuel Eto'o (Chelsea)

How they qualified: Play-off victory against Tunisia

Coach: Volker Finke

Best showing at World Cup finals: Quarter-final (1990)

CHILE

Key player: Alexis Sanchez (Barcelona)

How they qualified: Third in South American group

Coach: Jorge Sampaoli

Best showing at World Cup finals: Third place (1962)

COLOMBIA

Key player: Radamel Falcao (Monaco)

How they qualified: Runners-up in South American group

Coach: Jose Pekerman

Best showing at World Cup finals: Round of 16 (1990)

COSTA RICA

Key player: Joel Campbell (Arsenal, on loan at Olympiacos)

How they qualified: Second in CONCACAF final round

Coach: Jorge Luis Pinto

Best showing at World Cup finals: Round of 16 (1990)

CROATIA

Key player: Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

How they qualified: Play-off victory against Iceland

Coach: Niko Kovac

Best showing at World Cup finals: Third place (1998)

ECUADOR

Key player: Antonio Valencia (Manchester United)

How they qualified: Fourth in South American group

Coach: Reinaldo Rueda

Best showing at World Cup finals: Round of 16 (2006)

ENGLAND

Key player: Wayne Rooney (Manchester United)

How they qualified: Won European Group H

Coach: Roy Hodgson

Best showing at World Cup finals: Winners (1966)

FRANCE

Key player - Franck Ribery (Bayern Munich)

How they qualified: Play-off victory against Ukraine

Coach: Didier Deschamps

Best showing at World Cup finals: Winners (1998)

GERMANY

Key player: Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich)

How they qualified: Won European Group C

Coach: Joachim Low

Best showing at World Cup finals: Winners *as West Germany* (1954, 1974, 1990)

GHANA

Key player: Kevin-Prince Boateng (Schalke)

How they qualified: Play-off victory against Egypt

Coach: Kwesi Appiah

Best showing at World Cup finals: Quarter-finals (2010)

GREECE

Key player: Konstantinos Mitroglou (Olympiacos)

How they qualified: Play-off victory against Romania

Coach: Fernando Santos

Best showing at World Cup finals: Group stage (1994, 2010)

HONDURAS

Key player: Noel Valladares (Olimpia)

How they qualified: Third in CONCACAF final round

Coach: Luis Fernando Suarez

Best showing at World Cup finals: Group stage (1982, 2010)

IRAN

Key player: Javad Nekounam (Esteghlal)

How they qualified: Won Asian Group A

Coach: Carlos Queiroz

Best showing at World Cup finals: Group stage: (1978, 1998, 2006)

ITALY

Key player: Andrea Pirlo (Juventus)

How they qualified: Won European Group B

Coach: Cesare Prandelli

Best showing at World Cup finals: Winners (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006)

IVORY COAST

Key player: Yaya Toure (Manchester City)

How they qualified: Play-off victory against Senegal

Coach: Sabri Lamouchi

Best showing at World Cup finals: Group stage (2006, 2010)

JAPAN

Key player: Keisuke Honda (CSKA Moscow)

How they qualified: Won Asian Group B

Coach: Alberto Zaccheroni

Best showing at World Cup finals: Round of 16 (2002, 2010)

MEXICO

Key player: Oribe Peralta (Santos Laguna)

How they qualified: Play-off victory against New Zealand

Coach: Miguel Herrera (interim)

Best showing at World Cup finals: Quarter-finals (1970, 1986)

NETHERLANDS

Key player: Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich)

How they qualified: Won European Group D

Coach: Louis van Gaal

Best showing at World Cup finals: Runners-up (1974, 1978, 2010)

NIGERIA

Key player: Emmanuel Emenike (Fenerbahce)

How they qualified: Play-off victory against Ethiopia

Coach: Stephen Keshi

Best showing at World Cup finals: Round of 16 (1994, 1998)

PORTUGAL

Key player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

How they qualified: Play-off victory against Sweden

Coach: Paulo Bento

Best showing at World Cup finals: Third place (1966)

RUSSIA

Key player: Igor Denisov (Dinamo Moscow)

How they qualified: Won European Group F

Coach: Fabio Capello

Best showing at World Cup finals: Fourth place *as Soviet Union* (1966)

SOUTH KOREA

Key player: Lee Chung-Yong (Bolton Wanderers)

How they qualified: Second in Asian Group A

Coach: Hong Myung-Bo

Best showing at World Cup finals: Fourth place (2002)

SPAIN

Key player: Andres Iniesta (Barcelona)

How they qualified: Won European Group I

Coach: Vicente del Bosque

Best showing at World Cup finals: Winners (2010)

SWITZERLAND

Key player: Xherdan Shaqiri (Bayern Munich)

How they qualified: Won European Group E

Coach: Ottmar Hitzfeld

Best showing at World Cup finals: Quarter-finals (1934, 1938, 1954)

UNITED STATES

Key player: Landon Donovan (LA Galaxy)

How they qualified: Won CONCACAF final round

Coach: Jurgen Klinsmann

Best showing at World Cup finals: Third place (1930)

URUGUAY

Key player: Luis Suarez (Liverpool)

How they qualified: Play-off victory against Jordan

Coach: Oscar Tabarez

Best showing at World Cup finals: Winners (1930, 1950)