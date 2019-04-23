7.69 seconds – Southampton’s Shane Long hits quickest goal in Premier League history

Southampton striker Shane Long has broken the record for the fastest goal in Premier League history after scoring seven seconds into his side’s game at Watford.

Long charged down an attempted pass from Craig Cathcart and then lobbed the ball over Ben Foster to give his side the lead.

.@OptaJoe are now going with 7 seconds! ⏱

It still sets the record, but can you remember who held it before tonight? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/eWzSGfwyDM

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 23, 2019

The goal was officially clocked at 7.69 seconds into the game at Vicarage Road, quicker than Ledley King’s previous mark of 10 seconds.

Tottenham defender King’s goal, which came against Bradford, had held the record since December 2000.

When you're at #TOTBHA and hear your record has been broken… 😃@LedleyKing's reign as fastest goalscorer in #PL history, set on 9 December 2000 against Bradford, is over! pic.twitter.com/RgAyyhByts

— Premier League (@premierleague) April 23, 2019

Long’s goal was his third in the last four games, although the 32-year-old has netted on just one other occasion in all competitions this season.