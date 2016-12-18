A-League Review: Brisbane Roar go third after MacLaren winner

Jamie MacLaren scored a late winner as Brisbane Roar beat Central Coast Mariners 2-1 to make it nine A-League matches unbeaten.

The forward's sixth league goal of the season arrived with 14 minutes remaining of an entertaining contest to seal an away win and moved Roar up to third in the standings.

Dimitri Petratos gave Brisbane the lead with a magnificent first-half free-kick, with Roy O'Donovan equalising prior to MacLaren's decisive strike.

A third straight defeat leaves the Mariners second-bottom, with only struggling champions Adelaide United below them.

"We knew that it was going to be a difficult away trip and it's great to get a positive result," said Roar boss John Aloisi.

"Picking up points on the road is important and keeps our momentum heading in the right direction."