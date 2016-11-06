A-League Review: More misery for champions Adelaide

Central Coast Mariners won 2-1 at Adelaide United to leave the defending champions stuck at the bottom of the A-League table.

Adelaide had taken the lead through Sergi Guardiola's 27th-minute penalty, but the visitors struck twice in the first 12 minutes of the second half through Roy O'Donovan's lob and a magnificent strike from Connor Pain to claim their first league win of the campaign.

Having won their first championship last season, Guillermo Amor's men have collected only one point from five games and are the only team yet to record a victory.

In Sunday's other game, Perth Glory missed the chance go second as they were held to an entertaining 2-2 draw by Western Sydney Wanderers.

Nicolas Martinez put visitors Wanderers ahead in the first minute with a 25-yard strike - the fastest A-League goal in the club's history - but Glory levelled inside five minutes through Alex Grant's header.

The home side moved in front early in the second half through Andy Keogh, but Brendon Santalab finished from a tight angle to ensure the match ended level.

That leaves Glory in fourth position, two points and two places above Wanderers.