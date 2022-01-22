Aberdeen ease past Edinburgh City to reach Scottish Cup fifth round

Aberdeen eased their way into the Scottish Cup fifth round after a dominant 3-0 win over cinch League Two side Edinburgh City.

The cinch Premiership side were never troubled by their lower-league opponents and first-half strikes from Ryan Hedges and Christian Ramirez had the match won, before Lewis Ferguson added a third right at the death.

Manager Stephen Glass showed his intent by naming a side unchanged from a feisty 1-1 draw with Rangers in midweek and – as one might expect – it was one-way traffic from the off.

The home side passed up a handful of chances before taking a deserved lead through Welshman Hedges midway through the first half.

Funso Ojo’s shot from the edge of the box was beaten away by Citizens goalkeeper Brian Schwake, but the ball fell to Jonny Hayes who cut it back for Hedges to drill home from six yards.

Ojo struck the post with a sweet volley that deserved better, 10 minutes from the interval, but the Dons would double their advantage before the break.

Belgian midfielder Ojo was involved again, exchanging passes with Hedges before the latter turned provider with a low cross that Ramirez fired high into the net from close range.

Aberdeen looked less potent after the break with a string of half-chances put high or wide, but Ferguson was unlucky with a free-kick after 66 minutes that, from 30 yards, crashed back off the crossbar.

David Bates saw a header beaten away a few minutes later, but substitute Jay Emmanuel-Thomas passed up an open goal as the game entered the final 10 minutes, somehow smashing the ball off the underside of the crossbar from close range with the goal at his mercy.

There was a nervy moment as Edinburgh finally registered a shot on target through Anthony McDonald, but Joe Lewis was alert and blocked his effort with five minutes left.

There was still time for the home side to add a third, though, as Ferguson headed in at the far post after the visitors failed to clear a right-wing free-kick.