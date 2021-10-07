Aberdeen will not ask fans for proof of vaccination at upcoming matches

Aberdeen are not planning to ask supporters for proof of vaccination at their upcoming matches against Hibernian and Hearts.

Fans attending any football match in Scotland with a crowd in excess of 10,000 are required to show evidence that they have been double-jagged against Covid.

It was thought that this scheme would predominantly affect matches hosted by Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen.

However, the Dons are not anticipating their two clashes with the high-flying Edinburgh clubs to attract more than 10,000 people.

A statement on the Aberdeen website said: “Around 65 per cent of season ticket members are predicted at these games. This is largely due to those not ready to come back and those choosing instead to use their Virtual Season Ticket.

“Even with sufficient matchday tickets available and an 800 allocation for away support, as well as the game being shown live in the UK on a PPV (pay-per-view) basis, the expected crowd will be under the 10,000 threshold and therefore not subject to the proof of vaccine scheme.

“Given the challenges we face in training staff and stewards on the implementation of the legislation in a reasonable and lawful manner, this will alleviate any undue pressure on them and the club.

“Our recent survey revealed that the vast majority of our fans are fully vaccinated and the club continues to support the Scottish Government and the NHS in the roll-out of the vaccine programme by making Pittodrie available as a drop-in clinic.

“The safety and wellbeing of our fans remain paramount and we will continue to adhere to the Covid protocols and procedures which are set out in operational plans approved by Aberdeen City Council’s safety committee.

“We will review our approach and estimated attendance numbers, in line with the legislation, after these fixtures and reassess the situation for subsequent matches.”