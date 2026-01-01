FourFourTwo's Brazilian footballers wordsearch

It's time for another dastardly football wordsearch from FourFourTwo.
It is the destiny of every great footballer to end up in a puzzle for fans to solve in their tea or coffee breaks, and have we got some great footballers for you. 20 Brazil players have been hidden in our wordsearch grid just waiting to be found.
There's no time limit for you to crack this one but we do want to know your time, so let us know in the comments how you get on.
Handpicked football quizzes we know you'll love
If you're looking for something a little tougher, we also have a bunch of football quizzes available courtesy of Kwizly including quizzes on players, clubs, managers and major competitions all over the world.
For starters, try your hand at this quiz that asks you to name the top 50 clubs in the all-time Champions League table or our tricky Champions League stadiums quiz.
We also have a particularly vicious 11-parter that tests your knowledge of Scotland's line-up at their last World Cup.
Finally, why not get to grips with our mega World Cup countries quiz with 80+ answers required. You can get exclusive quizzes and features direct to your inbox by signing up for the FourFourTwo newsletter.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Chris is a Warwickshire-based freelance writer, Editor-in-Chief of AVillaFan.com, author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter and owner of Aston Villa Review. He supports Northern Premier League Midlands Division club Coventry Sphinx.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.