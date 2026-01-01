FourFourTwo's Brazilian footballers wordsearch

Features
By published

Brazil have won the World Cup a record five times and produced some of the finest footballers to play the game. So we've hidden them…

Pele holds the Jules Rimet trophy following Brazil&#039;s victory over Italy in the 1970 World Cup final
Pele with the Jules Rimet trophy (Image credit: Alamy)

It's time for another dastardly football wordsearch from FourFourTwo.

PLAY NEXT

Real Madrid&#039;s Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior kisses his jersey&#039;s badge to celebrate Valladolid&#039;s own goal during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Real Valladolid FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on November 3, 2018.

(Image credit: JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)

QUIZ Can you guess 100 correct answers in FourFourTwo's Big Badge Quiz?

There's no time limit for you to crack this one but we do want to know your time, so let us know in the comments how you get on.

Handpicked football quizzes we know you'll love

If you're looking for something a little tougher, we also have a bunch of football quizzes available courtesy of Kwizly including quizzes on players, clubs, managers and major competitions all over the world.

For starters, try your hand at this quiz that asks you to name the top 50 clubs in the all-time Champions League table or our tricky Champions League stadiums quiz.

We also have a particularly vicious 11-parter that tests your knowledge of Scotland's line-up at their last World Cup.

Finally, why not get to grips with our mega World Cup countries quiz with 80+ answers required. You can get exclusive quizzes and features direct to your inbox by signing up for the FourFourTwo newsletter.

TOPICS
Chris Nee
Chris Nee

Chris is a Warwickshire-based freelance writer, Editor-in-Chief of AVillaFan.com, author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter and owner of Aston Villa Review. He supports Northern Premier League Midlands Division club Coventry Sphinx.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.